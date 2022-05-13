Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cano Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANO   US13781Y1038

CANO HEALTH, INC.

(CANO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 11:07:54 am EDT
4.825 USD   +7.94%
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Cano Health, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-12-2022 11:20 AM
CI
05/11Credit Suisse Lowers Cano Health's Price Target to $10 from $13, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/10Citigroup Adjusts Cano Health's Price Target to $8 From $10, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CANO; CANO.WS; JWS; JWS.U; JWS.WS Upcoming Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Cano Health, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Deadline: May 17, 2022

05/13/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano" or the "Company") f/k/a Jaws Acquisition Corp. ("Jaws") (NYSE: CANO; CANO.WS; JWS; JWS.U; JWS WS) and certain of its officers on behalf of purchasers of Cano securities between May 18, 2020 and February 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cano.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cano overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to acquiring target businesses; (2) accordingly, Cano performed inadequate due diligence into whether the Company, post-Business Combination, could properly account for the timing of revenue recognition as prescribed by ASC 606, particularly with respect to Medicare risk adjustments; (3) as a result, the Company misstated its capitated revenue, direct patient expense, accounts receivable, net of unpaid service provider costs, and accounts payable and accrued expenses; (4) accordingly, the Company was at an increased risk of failing to timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cano or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Cano you have until May 17, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CANO HEALTH, INC.
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Cano Health, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May..
CI
05/11Credit Suisse Lowers Cano Health's Price Target to $10 from $13, Keeps Outperform Ratin..
MT
05/10Citigroup Adjusts Cano Health's Price Target to $8 From $10, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
05/09CANO HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/09TRANSCRIPT : Cano Health, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/09Cano Health Q1 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises; Reaffirms FY2022 Guidance
MT
05/09Earnings Flash (CANO) CANO HEALTH Posts Q1 Revenue $704.3M, vs. Street Est of $655.5M
MT
05/09Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2022
PR
05/09Cano Health, Inc. Maintains Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/09Cano Health, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANO HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 846 M - -
Net income 2022 -54,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 814 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 916 M 916 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart CANO HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cano Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANO HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,47 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marlow Hernandez Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian D. Koppy Chief Financial Officer
Richard B. Aguilar Chief Clinical Officer
David B. Armstrong Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Lewis D. Gold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANO HEALTH, INC.-49.83%916
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-4.76%128 836
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-16.78%63 175
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-22.14%22 678
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY20.94%18 213
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-0.95%17 271