Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cano Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANO   US13781Y1038

CANO HEALTH, INC.

(CANO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
6.140 USD   +0.49%
05:24pCANO HEALTH : Expands Executive Leadership Team - Form 8-K
PU
05:06pCANO HEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:55pCano Health Expands Executive Leadership Team
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cano Health : Expands Executive Leadership Team - Form 8-K

08/05/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cano Health Expands Executive Leadership Team

Appoints Bob Camerlinck Chief Operating Officer and Amy Charley Chief Administrative Officer

Enhanced leadership team will drive strategic initiatives to maximize Cano Health's strengths and position the company for the next stage of growth

Miami, FL - (August 5, 2022) - Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company"), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, announced two new senior positions on its executive leadership team to build on its success and help drive critical opportunities for a stronger professional infrastructure across the organization. Bob Camerlinck, President of Cano Health's Healthy Partners Medical Centers and Affiliates, will become Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), and Amy Charley will join the Company as Chief Administrative Officer ("CAO"), effective August 1, 2022.

"We are thrilled to elevate Bob and welcome Amy to Cano Health to capitalize on a moment of extraordinary opportunity for the business," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cano Health. "Bob and Amy's impressive track record building comprehensive business solutions will be invaluable in helping us achieve the highest operational standards and strengthening the execution of Cano Health's value-based model of healthcare."

Previously serving as President of Healthy Partners Medical Centers and Affiliates, Mr. Camerlinck has over 25 years of extensive experience in value-based care, introducing comprehensive Medicare Advantage health plans to primary care physicians and supporting physicians in value-based healthcare systems. As COO, Mr. Camerlinck will oversee Cano Health's daily business operations and work closely with Cano Health's executive leadership to implement Cano Health's strategy and drive sustained performance.

"I am excited to take on this new role at Cano Health to enhance and expand the company's abilities to meet the needs of its patients and realize its long-term potential," said Bob Camerlinck, COO of Cano Health. "My experience leading value-based healthcare organizations to sustained success aligns with Cano Health's mission of providing accessible, equitable, and preventative care."

Ms. Charley is a seasoned attorney with more than 20 years of broad-based experience in healthcare management, transactions, and administrative oversight. Ms. Charley joins Cano Health from Alteon Health, where she served as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. As CAO, Ms. Charley will be responsible for the management of administrative functions and overseeing strategy development, organizational governance, and change management.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Cano Health family and play a leading role in establishing processes that will help drive the success and efficiency of the business," said Amy Charley, CAO of Cano Health. "I am proud to be joining a company dedicated to achieving better health and wellness outcomes. I look forward to applying my experience to make Cano Health even more innovative and successful."

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to more than 270,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in eight states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

Disclaimer

Cano Health Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 21:23:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANO HEALTH, INC.
05:24pCANO HEALTH : Expands Executive Leadership Team - Form 8-K
PU
05:06pCANO HEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
04:55pCano Health Expands Executive Leadership Team
GL
08/04MSP Recovery Announces LifeWallet Implementation Program at Cano Health Medical Centers
AQ
07/26Cano Health to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
07/26Cano Health to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
07/18Cano Health to Host Healthcare World of Tomorrow at L'ATTITUDE 2022
GL
07/12SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Tuesday
MT
07/12Cano Health Files $500 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
06/24Raymond James Starts Cano Health at Outperform With $8 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANO HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 861 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 866 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -71,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 253 M 1 253 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart CANO HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cano Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANO HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,14 $
Average target price 9,33 $
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marlow Hernandez Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian D. Koppy Chief Financial Officer
Richard B. Aguilar Chief Clinical Officer
David B. Armstrong Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Lewis D. Gold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANO HEALTH, INC.-31.43%1 253
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.25%133 738
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-17.20%61 056
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-19.67%22 816
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-20.28%16 096
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-22.98%13 037