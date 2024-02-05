Cano Health, Inc. is a value-based primary care provider and population health company. The Company operates primary care medical centers that specializes in value-based care for seniors and supports affiliated providers in Florida, Texas, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Illinois, California, Arizona and Puerto Rico. It offers integrated virtual care, ancillary services, home services, transportation, telemedicine and a 24/7 urgency line services. It offers population health management programs, such as wellness activities, pharmacy services, home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management. The Company's medical services include arthritis and pain management, cardiovascular, chiropractic care, cosmetic services, diabetes care program, preventive care, primary care, varicose veins and weight loss. Its wellness services include dominoes/board games, education courses, laughter yoga, music and dancing, nutrition courses and silver sneakers.

