Cano Health : Doctor's Medical Center Acquisition

Doctor's Medical Center Update
Company Overview
-
Doctor's Medical Center ("DMC") is a value-based primary care provider group in Florida
-
Strategic rationale for the transaction includes:
-
-
Increases capacity for Medicare Advantage members at existing Cano Health centers
-
Leverages DMC's Medicaid services for Cano Health's Medicaid members
-
Provide targeted services in specialized Medicaid medical centers appropriate to its pediatric and adult members
-
Builds upon Cano Health's strong relationship with Humana
DMC Key Metrics
|
$300mm
|
7/2
|
$194mm
|
$22mm
|
Purchase Price
|
Deal Closing Date
|
Standalone Full-year
|
Standalone Full-year
|
|
|
2021 Revenue
|
2021 EBITDA
|
Key Stats
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7K
|
31K
|
14K
|
Medicare Advantage members
|
Medicaid members
|
ACA (Exchange) members
|
18
|
55
|
50%
|
medical centers
|
employed providers
|
of Medicaid population
|
|
|
is Pediatric
Disclaimer
