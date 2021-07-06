Log in
Cano Health : Doctor's Medical Center Acquisition

07/06/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Doctor's Medical Center Update

Company Overview

  • Doctor's Medical Center ("DMC") is a value-based primary care provider group in Florida
  • Strategic rationale for the transaction includes:
    • Increases capacity for Medicare Advantage members at existing Cano Health centers
    • Leverages DMC's Medicaid services for Cano Health's Medicaid members
    • Provide targeted services in specialized Medicaid medical centers appropriate to its pediatric and adult members
    • Builds upon Cano Health's strong relationship with Humana

DMC Key Metrics

$300mm

7/2

$194mm

$22mm

Purchase Price

Deal Closing Date

Standalone Full-year

Standalone Full-year

2021 Revenue

2021 EBITDA

Key Stats

7K

31K

14K

Medicare Advantage members

Medicaid members

ACA (Exchange) members

18

55

50%

medical centers

employed providers

of Medicaid population

is Pediatric

Disclaimer

Cano Health Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
