  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Cano Health, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CANO   US13781Y1038

CANO HEALTH, INC.

(CANO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-07-26 pm EDT
6.240 USD   -1.73%
Cano Health to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results

07/26/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
MIAMI, FL, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO or the “Company”), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to review the Company’s business and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. A press release with the results will be issued prior to the call.

 

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (888) 660-6359 for U.S. participants, or (929) 203-0867 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 8371699. The call will also be webcast live in the “Events & Presentations” section of Cano Health’s investor relations website (investors.canohealth.com). A replay will be available in the same section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call and will be available for 30 days.

 

About Cano Health 

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to more than 270,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in eight states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.


Media Relations - Georgi Pipkin
Cano Health
(786) 206-3322
mediarelations@canohealth.com

Investor Relations - Jeffrey Geyer
Cano Health
(786) 206-1930
investors@canohealth.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
