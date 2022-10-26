Advanced search
Cano Health to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/26/2022
MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to review the Company's business and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. A press release with the results will be issued prior to the call.

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (888) 660-6359 for U.S. participants, or (929) 203-0867 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Conference ID 8371699. The call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of Cano Health's investor relations website (investors.canohealth.com). A replay will be available in the same section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call and will be available for 30 days.

About Cano Health 

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to more than 280,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,500 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in nine states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cano-health-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-results-301660469.html

SOURCE Cano Health, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
