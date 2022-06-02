Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cano Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANO   US13781Y1038

CANO HEALTH, INC.

(CANO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:00:02 pm EDT
5.580 USD   +11.60%
05:46pCano Health to Host Investor Day and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Cano Health, Inc. Presents at UBS Global Healthcare Conference, May-23-2022 03:30 PM
CI
05/18CANO HEALTH, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cano Health to Host Investor Day and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

06/02/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced additional details regarding its 2022 Investor Day and its participation in an upcoming investor conference:

  • Cano Health 2022 Investor Day in New York, NY on Tuesday June 7, 2022, from 9:30 AM ET until 1:00 PM ET. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the event using the following link.
  • Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the day of the event on Cano Health's investor relations website at investors.canohealth.com. A replay of the webcast will be available under the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website following the completion of the event.

About Cano Health 
Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to nearly 270,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in nine states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

Contacts


Investor Relations

Media Relations

Derek Fiebig 

Georgi Morales Pipkin

Cano Health, Inc. 

Cano Health, Inc.

derek.fiebig@canohealth.com

georgi.pipkin@canohealth.com

(786) 206-1930 

(786) 206-3322 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cano-health-to-host-investor-day-and-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301560631.html

SOURCE Cano Health, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CANO HEALTH, INC.
05:46pCano Health to Host Investor Day and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
05/23TRANSCRIPT : Cano Health, Inc. Presents at UBS Global Healthcare Conference, May-23-2022 0..
CI
05/18CANO HEALTH, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17UBS Adjusts Cano Health Price Target to $14 From $15, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Cano Health, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May..
CI
05/11Credit Suisse Lowers Cano Health's Price Target to $10 from $13, Keeps Outperform Ratin..
MT
05/10Citigroup Adjusts Cano Health's Price Target to $8 From $10, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
05/09CANO HEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/09TRANSCRIPT : Cano Health, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/09Cano Health Q1 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises; Reaffirms FY2022 Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANO HEALTH, INC.
More recommendations