  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cano Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CANO   US13781Y1038

CANO HEALTH, INC.

(CANO)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Cano Health, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/21/2022 | 06:30pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CANO) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Cano announced on February 28, 2022, that "the Company and its independent auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, identified certain potential non-cash adjustments to account for revenue recognition under accounting standard ASC 606. The adjustments relate to how and when the Company accrues revenue related to Medicare Risk Adjustments.” Cano added that "it will delay its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings release, conference call and 2022 guidance updates, previously scheduled for Monday, February 28, 2022.” Based on this news, shares of Cano dropped by more than 6% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


