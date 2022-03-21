INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Cano Health, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CANO) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Cano announced on February 28, 2022, that "the Company and its independent auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, identified certain potential non-cash adjustments to account for revenue recognition under accounting standard ASC 606. The adjustments relate to how and when the Company accrues revenue related to Medicare Risk Adjustments.” Cano added that "it will delay its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings release, conference call and 2022 guidance updates, previously scheduled for Monday, February 28, 2022.” Based on this news, shares of Cano dropped by more than 6% on the same day.

