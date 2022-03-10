INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2022, Cano Health announced that it would be delaying the release of its financial results from the fourth quarter and full year 2021 due to the results of a recent internal audit. The audit “identified certain non-cash adjustments to account for revenue recognition under accounting standard ASC 606 . . . related to Medicare Risk Adjustments.”

On this news, Cano Health’s stock fell $0.32, or 6.2%, to close at $4.87 per share on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Cano Health securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

