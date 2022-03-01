Log in
CANO HEALTH, INC.

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Investors

03/01/2022 | 05:49pm EST
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO). The investigation concerns whether Cano Health has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Cano Health is a primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities.

On February 28, 2022, Cano Health announced that it will delay the release of Q4 and full year 2021 financials due to the results of a recent internal audit. The audit found certain non-cash adjustments related to revenue recognition that may impact when and how the Company accrues revenue related to Medicare Risk Adjustments. On this news, Cano Health’s stock price declined from $5.19 to $4.87, or approximately 6.2%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cano Health securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 723 M - -
Net income 2021 -27,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -46,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 879 M 879 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 193
Free-Float 35,9%
Technical analysis trends CANO HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,87 $
Average target price 13,08 $
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marlow Hernandez Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian D. Koppy Chief Financial Officer
Richard B. Aguilar Chief Clinical Officer
Carlos Zuniga Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Operations
David B. Armstrong Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANO HEALTH, INC.-45.34%879
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.48%136 042
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-2.57%75 994
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-13.67%25 336
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.13.76%19 483
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.32%18 860