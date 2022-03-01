Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO). The investigation concerns whether Cano Health has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Cano Health is a primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities.

On February 28, 2022, Cano Health announced that it will delay the release of Q4 and full year 2021 financials due to the results of a recent internal audit. The audit found certain non-cash adjustments related to revenue recognition that may impact when and how the Company accrues revenue related to Medicare Risk Adjustments. On this news, Cano Health’s stock price declined from $5.19 to $4.87, or approximately 6.2%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cano Health securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

