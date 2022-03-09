Third Point takes stake in Cano Health, pushes for company sale

BOSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Third Point LLC is
pushing Cano Health to put itself up for sale because
the senior-care facility operator's stock price has tumbled
since it went public with a blank check company.
The New York-based firm, run by billionaire investor Daniel
Loeb, said in a regulatory filing that it now owns 6.4% of the
Miami-based company, making it the third-largest investor.
Third Point, which invests $18 billion, spent $106 million
to buy 11.5 million shares, the filing said.
Loeb, who has run activist campaigns at Baxter International
and Campbell Soup Company and recently pushed
Intel Corp to make changes, said his firm is currently
not looking for board seats. The filing said the firm has
"confidence" in the company's strategy and management team.
But that could change, the filing said, if the company fails
to address the "value gap" between its share price and intrinsic
value of the company.
Cano's sluggish stock price is related to the fact that
investors have "a largely unfavorable view of companies taken
public through special purpose acquisition vehicles," Loeb
wrote. He urged the company to hire bankers and lawyers to
review strategic alternatives and said "this strategic review
should focus on a sale."
Cano Health closed its merger with investor Barry
Sternlicht's special purpose acquisition company in June and its
stock price lost more than half of its value. On Wednesday the
stock price surged 40% on news Third Point was involved, valuing
the company at $3 billion.
Cano said in a statement that it is "successfully executing
its strategy" and that the business has strong momentum, "as
demonstrated by our 115% year-over-year membership growth in
2021 and continued growth into 2022." The company, which
operates primary care medical centers in eight U.S. states and
Puerto Rico, also said it welcomes shareholder perspectives.
Third Point participated in a private placement alongside
Sternlicht and Fidelity Management & Research Company and
BlackRock, according to a statement made when the deal was
announced.
