Canoe EIT Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment trust. The Fundâs investment objectives are to maximize monthly distributions relative to risk and maximize net asset value while maintaining and expanding a diversified investment portfolio. The Fund seeks to maximize monthly distributions primarily through investing in income-generating securities. Its investment portfolio includes financials, health care, energy, materials, consumer discretionary, industrials, cash, communication services, real estate, consumer staples and corporate bonds. Canoe Financial LP is the Fund's manager. CIBC Mellon Trust Company acts as the custodian of the Fund.

Sector Closed End Funds