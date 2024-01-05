Canoe EIT Income Fund announced the January 2024 monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit. The distribution will be paid on February 15, 2024 to unitholders of record on January 22, 2024. The ex-distribution date for this distribution is January 19, 2024.
Canoe EIT Income Fund
Equities
EIT.UN
CA13780R1091
Closed End Funds
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.01 CAD
|+0.08%
|+0.70%
|+0.70%
|Dec. 05
|Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces December 2023 Monthly Distribution, Payable on January 15, 2024
|CI
|Nov. 08
|Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces November 2023 Monthly Distribution, Payable on December 15, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+0.70%
|1 715 M $
|+1.90%
|11 662 M $
|+3.76%
|5 851 M $
|-1.45%
|5 166 M $
|+2.90%
|5 014 M $
|-0.40%
|4 124 M $
|-0.35%
|4 058 M $
|-2.48%
|3 812 M $
|-1.24%
|3 724 M $
|-1.59%
|3 544 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Canoe EIT Income Fund - Toronto S.E.
- News Canoe EIT Income Fund
- Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces January 2024 Monthly Distribution, Payable on February 15, 2024