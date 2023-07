Canoe EIT Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment trust. The Fund's investment objectives are to maximize monthly distributions relative to risk and maximize net asset value while maintaining and expanding a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes financials, health care, energy, materials, consumer discretionary, industrials, cash, communication services, real estate, consumer staples and corporate bonds. Canoe Financial LP is the Fund's manager.

