Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Canoe EIT Income Fund    EIT.UN   CA13780R1091

CANOE EIT INCOME FUND

(EIT.UN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/31 03:57:53 pm
11.19 CAD   +0.27%
09:12aCanoe Financial portfolio management changes
GL
03/04Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces March 2021 Distribution
GL
03/01Canoe Financial launches private equity product partnership with Fiera Comox
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canoe Financial portfolio management changes

04/01/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe”) today announced Marc Goldfried, Head of Fixed Income and Chief Investment Officer is retiring from the mutual fund industry to spend more time with his family.   Robert (Rob) Taylor, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager, and Head of Equities for the past eight years, will assume the role of Interim Chief Investment Officer. Marc will continue as an advisor to the firm working in close collaboration with Rob to assist in the transition.

Marc joined Canoe in 2015 and has been an important contributor to the firm’s growth. His team leadership and strategic contributions helped to position Canoe for future success. Together, Marc and Rob have built a strong investment team to advance the firm’s efforts to deliver innovative products and active asset management to meet the evolving needs of Canadian investors.

“I want to give special thanks to Marc for his contribution over the past six years, and for his efforts to help ensure a smooth transition for the firm and most importantly, our clients. He has helped foster collaborative relationships within our firm and with our clients. Marc is a friend, and I wish him every happiness in retirement,” said Darcy Hulston, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Rob Taylor is a multi award-winning portfolio manager whose investment career spans more than two decades. Since joining Canoe in 2013, he has been lead manager of Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX: EIT.UN), Canoe Equity Portfolio Class, Canoe Asset Allocation Portfolio Class and Canoe North American Income Portfolio Class. He currently manages $2.7 billion in assets for the firm. Rob is a senior partner and leads the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee. As Interim Chief Investment Officer, Rob will be responsible for managing Canoe’s overall investment strategy, and will oversee the investment team, all sub-advisory relationships and performance of the firm’s 20 mandates.

“Rob has been a valued senior partner of the firm for eight years. Through his mentoring and leadership as head of equities, he has been instrumental in constructing and developing an investment team that sets us up well for our next phase of growth,” said Darcy Hulston.

Rohan Thiru, co-manager of Canoe’s fixed income funds, will become lead manager of the funds. Rohan has worked closely with Marc over the past several years, and has been instrumental in the strong performance the Canoe fixed income lineup has achieved for its clients.   Aegon USA will continue to sub-advise the firm’s global fixed income strategies.

“Canoe has been my family for six years and has been supportive of my decision to retire. I’m proud of the team, and my confidence in Rob, Rohan and the investment team couldn’t be higher,” said Marc Goldfried.

Canoe recently celebrated its ten year anniversary. Canoe has a national presence and manages over $9 billion in assets across a diverse line-up of actively managed investment solutions. Most recently, the firm launched Canoe Global Private Equity Fund, a unique innovative opportunity for individual investors to participate in the highly sought-after private equity market.

Portfolio management changes effective April 1, 2021:

Canoe Bond Advantage Fund and Canoe Bond Advantage Portfolio Class currently co-managed by Rohan Thiru and Marc Goldfried will be managed by Rohan Thiru.

Canoe Enhanced Income Fund and Canoe Enhanced Income Portfolio Class currently co-managed by Marc Goldfried and Rohan Thiru will be co-managed by Rob Taylor and Rohan Thiru.

Canoe Defensive Global Balanced Fund currently managed by Marc Goldfried will be managed by Rob Taylor.

About Canoe Financial
Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $9 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Investor Relations
1–877–434–2796
info@canoefinancial.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CANOE EIT INCOME FUND
09:12aCanoe Financial portfolio management changes
GL
03/04Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces March 2021 Distribution
GL
03/01Canoe Financial launches private equity product partnership with Fiera Comox
GL
02/04Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces February 2021 Distribution
GL
02/04Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces February 2021 Quarterly Distribution on Prefe..
GL
2019Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces June 2019 Distribution
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 94,7 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
Net income 2020 59,6 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
Net Debt 2020 266 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 379 M 1 097 M 1 096 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CANOE EIT INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Canoe EIT Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOE EIT INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darcy Wayne Hulston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renata Colic Chief Financial Officer
Kimberly Jativa Chief Operating Officer
Darcy M. Lake Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Marc Andrew Goldfried Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANOE EIT INCOME FUND13.72%1 097
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.60%8 235
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND9.39%3 845
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION41.77%3 022
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.3.39%2 480
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.19.75%2 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ