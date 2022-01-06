Log in
    EIT.PR.A   CA13780R2081

CANOE EIT INCOME FUND

(EIT.PR.A)
Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces January 2022 Distribution

01/06/2022 | 05:01pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX - EIT.UN) announces the January 2022 distribution of $0.10 per unit. The distribution will be paid on February 15, 2022 to unitholders of record on January 21, 2022. The ex-distribution date for this distribution is January 20, 2022.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Canoe EIT Income Fund is one of Canada’s largest closed-end investment funds, designed to maximize monthly distributions and capital appreciation by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of high quality securities. The Fund is listed on the TSX under the symbols EIT.UN, EIT.PR.A and EIT.PR.B, and is actively managed by Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial
Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $11.5 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
1–877–434–2796
www.canoefinancial.com
info@canoefinancial.com

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States of America.

The Fund makes monthly distributions of an amount comprised in whole or in part of Return of Capital (ROC) of the net asset value per unit. A ROC reduces the amount of your original investment and may result in the return to you of the entire amount of your original investment. ROC that is not reinvested will reduce the net asset value of the fund, which could reduce the fund’s ability to generate future income. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the information filed about the Fund on www.sedar.com before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed and past performance may not be repeated. This communication is not to be construed as a public offering to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such an offer can only be made by way of a prospectus or other applicable offering document and should be read carefully before making any investment. This release is for information purposes only. Investors should consult their Investment Advisor for details and risk factors regarding specific strategies and various investment products.


Financials
Sales 2020 94,7 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net income 2020 59,6 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
Net Debt 2020 266 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 12,2%
Capitalization 1 793 M 1 408 M 1 408 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,57x
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Darcy Wayne Hulston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renata Colic Chief Financial Officer
Kimberly Jativa Chief Operating Officer
Darcy M. Lake Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Marc Andrew Goldfried Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
