TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - The small rocket that Japan's Space One launched for its inaugural flight exploded shortly after take-off, live-streaming images showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
|RE
|03:01am
|RE
