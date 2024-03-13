CANON ELECTRONICS INC. is a japan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of components and electronic information equipment. The Company operates in two business segments. Component segment's main products are shutter units, aperture units and laser scanner units. Electronic Information Equipment segment's main products are document scanners, handy terminals and laser printers. The Company also provides customer information management services, business card management services, system development, maintenance and operation services, as well as medical equipment such as blood pressure monitors, sterilizers and medicine packaging machines.