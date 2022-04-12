Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces New Executive Appointment

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce a new executive appointment and promotion that took effect April 1, 2022. Isao "Sammy" Kobayashi has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager, Hybrid-workplace Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc., and appointed as an executive officer of Canon Inc. Mr. Kobayashi demonstrates excellent leadership skills, bringing value to the company and helping Canon maintain its position as a leader in digital imaging solutions.

Mr. Kobayashi has been with Canon U.S.A., Inc. for 17 years. Prior to his promotion he was the vice president and general manager of the Hybrid-workplace Solutions Group and vice president and general manager of the Imaging Technologies & Communications Group.

For more information about Canon U.S.A., visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-usa-inc-announces-new-executive-appointment-301524116.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.