Canon : Announces New MAXIFY GX MegaTank Series Printers For Small Offices And Home Offices To Help Increase Productivity And Efficiency

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How we work looks a lot different now than ever before as 80% of company leaders plan to allow employees to work remotely at least part of the time after the pandemic1. For small businesses and larger corporations, whether working full time in the office, a hybrid model or just completely working from home, the proper tools, equipment and overall infrastructure are required to be productive and efficient. In the spirit of working smarter, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced two new MAXIFY GX MegaTank Series printers: the Canon MAXIFY GX7020 and Canon MAXIFY GX6020 printers. The MAXIFY series of MegaTank printers utilize a high-volume continuous ink supply system which may significantly reduce ink costs for color printing, producing approximately 14,000 color prints and approximately 6,000 black ink prints before needing to be refilled*. The four-colored ink set is pigment based, which is well suited for business use as the printing does not smudge easily when using a highlighter since the ink is highly resistant to friction. The continuous ink supply system contributes to a low total cost of ownership and running costs of roughly two cents per color print, further adding to the efficiency of these machines. Along with a small overall footprint that easily fits in almost any office environment, these printers are backed by a three-year limited warranty, giving consumers the peace of mind that they will be ready to work when needed most. Overall, the MAXIFY GX MegaTank Series printers are built for business.

For a home office or small business, such as a local retailer, accounting group, or real estate agency, both the Canon MAXIFY GX7020 and Canon MAXIFY GX6020 printers are designed with ease, convenience, and productivity in mind. Inclusive of a three-year limited warranty, business owners can rest easier knowing that they are covered should unforeseen hiccups present themselves. In addition, having a workhorse printer with the versatility to print in color and black and white, the ability to print on plain paper along with a variety of media, such as envelopes and labels, and including a paper tray with large capacity is essential to help improve the overall workflow of daily activities.

Both printers are an investment - after the initial cost the new MAXIFY GX MegaTank Series printers can help return on that initial investment thanks to features such as the refillable ink bottles. A smaller footprint and improved efficiency while helping to increase productivity position the new MAXIFY GX MegaTank Series printers as ideal for the ever-changing and evolving business needs.

The MAXIFY GX7020 is a four-in-one (Print, Copy, Scan, Fax) printer capable of holding up to 600 sheets and auto-duplex scanning/copying. The MAXIFY GX6020 is a three-in-one (Print, Copy, Scan) printer that is compact in size, has a paper capacity of up to 350 sheets, includes two extra black ink bottles, and is capable of large-volume printing at a high-speed. Additional features of the Canon MAXIFY GX7020 and Canon MAXIFY GX6020 printers include:

Low Total Cost of Ownership & Increased Productivity – After the initial investment, the decision to add these printers to your business will have maximum productivity impact and provide a lowered cost of ownership. Thanks to low running costs of roughly two cents , Economy Mode setting, Auto-duplex printing and high-volume ink bottles that produce approximately 14,000 sheets in color* and approximately 6,000 sheets in black ink* - the overall cost of ownership when compared to other printers in their class is lower.



Smaller Footprint – Don't let the size of the MAXIFY GX MegaTank Series printers fool you. While both are packed with features that keep business operations top-of-mind, productivity will continue as these models can be neatly placed in limited space, such as on the counter of a retail store next to a point-of-sale terminal or hospital reception desk.



Don't let the size of the MAXIFY GX MegaTank Series printers fool you. While both are packed with features that keep business operations top-of-mind, productivity will continue as these models can be neatly placed in limited space, such as on the counter of a retail store next to a point-of-sale terminal or hospital reception desk. Business Quality & Media Versatility – Professional, business quality prints are a result of ownership thanks to the the four-color pigment-based ink system. Sharp, crisp prints that are less likely to smudge are optimal for a variety of business usage cases. Also, the ability to print from labels to banner papers – glossy media and envelopes, helps the end-user to not miss a beat and could help to expand their business for future opportunities.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon MAXIFY GX7020 and Canon MAXIFY GX6020 are anticipated to be available in April for an estimated retail price of $899.00 and $799.00, respectively2.

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

* The page yield is based on the consumption data from the succeeding ink bottle but not the first ink bottle. Color document page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC 24712 color chart and continuous printing simulation with the replacement after initial setup.

1 Source , https://www.hrdive.com/news/gartner-over-80-of-company-leaders-plan-to-permit-remote-work-after-pande/581744/

2 Prices subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

