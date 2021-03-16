Canon : U.S.A. Offers High-Quality Speed and Performance Inkjet Printing with the Launch of the imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 Series

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Further showcasing its commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of print, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce the latest additions to its imagePROGRAF line of large format printers with new hybrid solutions, the imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 and imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 multifunction printer (MFP) Z36. Offering high-speed printing, security features and advanced media handling, these new solutions are designed to benefit a variety of Production CAD markets including architecture, engineering, government, manufacturing – just to name a few – at a low acquisition cost. In addition to the new imagePROGRAF TZ Series, the company is also announcing the upgraded line of imagePROGRAF TX Series printers.

Built with productivity in mind, the imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 series delivers high-speed printing, as seen through its ability to produce a D-sized print in as fast as 14 seconds, and up to 236 D-sized prints per hour.1 The integrated Top Output Stacker can stack up to 100 A0-size sheets face-down, providing an added measure of confidentiality. The product's advanced air flow system can also help reduce paper jams while keeping prints neatly in place, and its integrated, compact design can help save office space, allowing printed materials to be easily retrieved from the front of the printer.

As seen through Canon's innovative intelligent media handling in its dual roll paper system, this product is designed with productivity and usability in mind. After the user loads the paper, the advanced sensor technology can detect the width, length and media type while also feeding the media, allowing the user to also perform other necessary tasks while the printer completes the feeding process. The product's Roll Paper Indicator displays four different media levels with LED lights to notify users if paper is running low. As an added convenience, users can load a second roll while the first roll is still printing through its Hot Swap feature – a Canon first. The imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 is also available as a powerful Scan-to-Copy/File system that allows the user to scan and print at the same time. Providing further efficiency and productivity, the imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 MFP version also includes the new Z36 scanner, developed by Global Scanning for Canon, as well as an updated system controller with a new intuitive interface.

Capitalizing on the breadth of its product offering, Canon has also made available a wide variety of workflow and creative software programs. Designed for high-volume uses, users can take advantage of the compatibility of the imagePROGRAF TZ and imagePROGRAF TX printers with Canon's Production Printing (CPP) Driver Select and CPP Publisher Select software, a desktop job submission software solution that boosts workﬂow and productivity to help users manage and submit complex sets of documents, to one or two printers at a time. Additionally, Canon introduces Direct Print Plus (DPP) job submission software which, through a combination of DPP's processing speeds, as well as an updated user interface layout and settings menu, can help improve the rendering process for users.

"Our extensive market research pointed to an increasing demand for high speed, yet versatile, large format printers for users who are looking to expand business opportunities within the low-end LED / high end inkjet market, and the Canon imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 Series has been created specifically to meet that industry need," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "As an industry-leading innovator, Canon is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of print by developing new cutting-edge solutions designed to help our customers stay productive and efficient."

The next generation of imagePROGRAF TX Series2 devices incorporates many of the advanced technology created for the imagePROGRAF TZ Series, including increased print speeds, intelligent media handling and enhanced security features. The MFP models are also equipped with the newly developed Z36 scanner, which is designed to help save space and reduce weight while delivering advanced image quality at fast speeds. The imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 MFP Z36 also has a more integrated feel and an improved All-in-One (AIO) computer.

Delivering on its commitment to productivity, the imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 and TZ-30000 MFP Z36 ship standard as a two roll system. Orders can be processed through Canon's authorized dealers starting on Thursday April 15, 2021. Products are expected to be available for shipment in mid-May 2021.

The TX Series of large format printers will be available to order in April, shipping information will be announced shortly. The TX Series can be ordered with either a stacking basket or regular catch basket.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

1All speeds measured using plain paper and fast Q5 mode. The 14 secs/D print is measured after first printout, and does not include any processing time. The 236 D prints/hour includes time taken for any necessary cleaning, processing and cutting.

2The imagePROGRAF TX Series is comprised of the imagePROGRAF TX-3100, imagePROGRAF TX-3100 MFP Z36, imagePROGRAFTX-4100 and imagePROGRAF TX-4100 MFP Z36.

