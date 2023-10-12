MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To showcase high-volume rigid and roll-to-roll production capabilities, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., will join forces with DigiTech and Colex at PRINTING United Expo 2023 from Oct.18-20 in Atlanta.

In collaboration with Canon Solutions America, both companies will demonstrate fully integrated print and cut solutions for boards and roll media to trade show attendees. Located at booth #C2247 inside the Georgia World Congress Center, DigiTech, a company that boasts more than 30 years of experience in the digital printing field, will provide a demonstration of the Texas LT/X2 UV flatbed stationary printer. This device has fostered a reputation for quality in the flatbed printer manufacturing industries; focusing on automation, workflow software, easy operations, and fast speeds.

The Texas LT/X2 UV flatbed printer is designed and manufactured specifically for the high-volume production environment. It can meet capacity needs of more than 120-plus boards-per-hour and houses a semi-automation option along with an auto-unloader feature that can lift the printed board off a table and drop it onto a conveyor system feeding a Colex digital finishing system. This allows for the finished product to be packaged and shipped fast with just one operator.

Canon Solutions America will also team up with Colex (booth #B11113), which has become a global industry leader by utilizing technology with high-quality cutters. Colex specializes in wide format roll and ridged media cutting equipment for graphic signs, displays, package, and point-of-purchase displays. The Colex footprint will showcase the Canon UVgel Print Factory, which is designed for high-volume, roll-to-roll large format production.



The UVgel Print Factory is an integrated, high-capacity solution for production of large volumes of the same application or media. Visitors to the booth will get a first-hand look at the hardware, which consists of a jumbo roll loader, a Canon Colorado series large-format printer, and a jumbo roll rewinder. This solution features Canon’s UVgel, a unique ‘print-then-cure’ technology with instant-dry gel inks, cured with UV LED lights.

Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, invites attendees to visit its booth (#B4033) to experience the wide breadth of Canon’s offerings and diverse portfolio in large format and display graphics, production printing, high-speed inkjet production printing, and workflow solutions.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. ColorStream, varioPRINT, and ProStream are trademarks or registered trademarks of Canon Production Printing Netherlands B.V. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.

© 2023 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

Attachments