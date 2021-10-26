Log in
    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC.

(7751)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/26
2727 JPY   -3.91%
02:52pCanon Inc. Down over 15%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 34 Years -- Data Talk
DJ
11:03aAsian ADRs Modestly Lower Tuesday
MT
09:07aTech Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
Canon Inc. Down over 15%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 34 Years -- Data Talk

10/26/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Canon Inc. Sponsored ADR (CAJ) is currently at $21.14, down $3.89 or 15.54%

-- Would be lowest close since March 5, 2021, when it closed at $21.08

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 19, 1987, when it fell 17.99%

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 15.84% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 27, 2008, when it fell 21.54%

-- Down 13.29% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since July 2020, when it fell 19.03%

-- Up 8.91% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 32.91%

-- Down 64.71% from its all-time closing high of $59.90 on May 9, 2007

-- Up 15.39% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 27, 2020), when it closed at $18.32

-- Down 16.67% from its 52 week closing high of $25.37 on Oct. 20, 2021

-- Up 21.35% from its 52 week closing low of $17.42 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as low as $21.05; lowest intraday level since March 5, 2021, when it hit $20.73

-- Down 15.9% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 10, 2008, when it fell as much as 17.12%

All data as of 2:27:31 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1451ET

Financials
Sales 2021 3 597 B 31 485 M 31 485 M
Net income 2021 206 B 1 806 M 1 806 M
Net cash 2021 111 B 971 M 971 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 2 852 B 24 966 M 24 959 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 181 897
Free-Float 76,0%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Fujio Mitarai Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yoichi Iwabuchi GM-Information & Communication Systems
Shunsuke Inoue General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANON INC.37.87%26 107
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.64.70%6 542
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.70%5 284
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.50.25%2 570
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION22.55%2 209
PITNEY BOWES INC.17.37%1 272