Canon Inc. Down over 15%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 34 Years -- Data Talk

Canon Inc. Sponsored ADR (CAJ) is currently at $21.14, down $3.89 or 15.54%

-- Would be lowest close since March 5, 2021, when it closed at $21.08

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 19, 1987, when it fell 17.99%

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 15.84% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 27, 2008, when it fell 21.54%

-- Down 13.29% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since July 2020, when it fell 19.03%

-- Up 8.91% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 32.91%

-- Down 64.71% from its all-time closing high of $59.90 on May 9, 2007

-- Up 15.39% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 27, 2020), when it closed at $18.32

-- Down 16.67% from its 52 week closing high of $25.37 on Oct. 20, 2021

-- Up 21.35% from its 52 week closing low of $17.42 on Oct. 28, 2020

-- Traded as low as $21.05; lowest intraday level since March 5, 2021, when it hit $20.73

-- Down 15.9% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 10, 2008, when it fell as much as 17.12%

All data as of 2:27:31 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-21 1451ET