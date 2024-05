Canon Inc. specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of consumer printing materials and electronic equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - printers (54.8%): laser printers, color printers, etc.; - imaging equipment (19.4%): digital cameras, digital camcorders, inkjet printers, scanners, broadcasting materials, etc.; - medical equipment (12.4%); - other (13.4%): mask aligners by projection, industrial equipment, etc. At the end of 2022, the group had 42 industrial sites located mainly in Japan (29). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (21.5%), Asia and Oceania (21.8%), Americas (31.1%) and Europe (25.6%).

Sector Office Equipment