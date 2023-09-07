September 7, 2023
Canon Inc.
Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai
Securities code: 7751
Tokyo (Prime Market) and other Stock Exchanges
Inquiries: Sachiho Tanino General Manager Consolidated Accounting Div. Finance & Accounting Headquarters +81-3-3758-2111
Notice Regarding Director Changes
At a Board of Directors meeting held on September 7, 2023, Canon Inc. (the "Company") passed a resolution regarding Director changes as follows.
These changes are to be formally approved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the 123rd Business Term to be held in March 2024.
- Reason for Changes
To further strengthen management structure
- Details of Director Changes
1. Newly Appointed Director Candidates (Note 1)
Kazuto Ogawa
Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present)
President and CEO of Canon U.S.A., Inc. (present)
Hiroaki Takeishi
Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present)
Head of Industrial Group (present)
Minoru Asada
Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present)
Group Executive, Finance & Accounting Headquarters (present)
Masayuki Ikegami
Justice of the Supreme Court, Japan (former)
Masaki Suzuki
Vice-Minister of the Environment of Ministry of the
Environment Japan (former)
Akiko Ito
Commissioner, Consumer Affairs Agency, Japan (former)
(Note 2)
2. Retiring Directors
- Kunitaro Saida
Note 1: Masayuki Ikegami, Masaki Suzuki, and Akiko Ito are to be outside directors.
Note 2: Akiko Ito is registered as Akiko Noda in Japan's Family Register System.
〈Attachments〉
Biographies of Newly Appointed Director Candidates
Biography
Canon Inc.
Kazuto Ogawa
Education:
1981
Graduated Department of Psychology, Faculty of Letters, Waseda
University
Career:
Apr.
1981
Joined Canon Inc.
Jul.
1995
Manager of BJ Printer Marketing Dept. 1, BJ Printer Marketing Div.,
BJ Printer Products Business Group
Sep.
1995
Transferred to Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Jan.
2000
Transferred to Canon Hongkong Co., Ltd.
Aug.
2003
Transferred to Canon (China) Co., Ltd.
Apr.
2005
President and CEO of Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.
Mar.
2008
President and CEO of Canon Canada Inc.
Apr.
2011
Executive Officer of Canon Inc.
Feb.
2014
Executive Vice President of Canon (China) Co., Ltd.
Apr.
2016
Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc.
Apr.
2018
President and COO of Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Apr.
2020
President and CEO of Canon U.S.A. Inc. (present)
Apr.
2021
Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present)
As of August 2023
Biography
Canon Inc.
Hiroaki Takeishi
Education:
1988
Graduated School of Control Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology
Career:
Jul.
1990
Joined Canon Inc.
Apr.
2003
Manager of Semiconductor Production Equipment Design Dept. 24
Jan.
2006
General Manager of Semiconductor Production Equipment Development
Div. 21
Jul.
2008
Senior General Manager of Semiconductor Production Equipment
Design Center 2
Jul.
2009
Senior General Manager of Semiconductor Production Equipment
PLM Center 1
Jan.
2012
Group Executive of Semiconductor Production Equipment Group
Optical Products Operations
Apr.
2012
Executive Officer of Canon Inc.
Jul.
2016
Deputy Chief Executive of Optical Products Operations
Jan.
2017
Chief Executive of Optical Products Operations (present)
Apr.
2017
Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc.
Apr.
2021
Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present)
Head of Industrial Group (present)
Chairman & CEO, Canon Tokki Corporation (present)
As of August 2023
Biography
Canon Inc.
Minoru Asada
Education:
Mar.
1985
Graduated Faculty of Economics, Sophia University, Tokyo
Career:
Apr.
1985
Joined Canon Inc.
Jul.
1991
Transferred to Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Jul.
1996
Budget Dept., Finance & Accounting Headquarters
Jan.
2004
Manager, LBP Accounting Dept., LBP Production Planning & Promotion Div.,
Peripheral Products Global Manufacturing Management Center, Peripheral
Products Operations
Apr.
2004
Transferred to Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Dec.
2010
General Manager, Accounting Planning Administration Div., Global Accounting
Planning Administration Center, Finance & Accounting Headquarters
Jan.
2013
General Manager, Group Executive Office, Finance & Accounting Headquarters
Jan.
2014
General Manager, Budget & Management Administration Div., Group
Management Center, Finance & Accounting Headquarters
Apr.
2016
Senior General Manager, Group Management Center, Finance & Accounting
Headquarters
Apr.
2017
Executive Officer of Canon Inc.
Apr.
2018
Deputy Group Executive, Finance & Accounting Headquarters
Sep.
2018
Executive Vice President & COO, Océ Technologies B.V.
(Currently, Canon Production Printing Netherlands B.V. (the Netherlands))
Dec.
2018
President & CEO, Océ Holding B.V.
(Currently, Canon Production Printing Holding B.V. (the Netherlands))
Apr.
2020
Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc.
Jan.
2023
Group Executive, Finance & Accounting Headquarters (present)
Apr.
2023
Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present)
As of August 2023
Biography
Masayuki Ikegami
Education:
1975
Graduated Faculty of Law, Tohoku University
Career:
Apr.
1977
Appointed as Public Prosecutor
Jun.
2006
Deputy Vice-Minister of Justice of Ministry of Justice
Oct.
2008
Public Prosecutor of Supreme Public Prosecutors Office
Aug.
2011
Deputy Prosecutor-General of Supreme Public Prosecutors Office
Jul.
2012
Superintending Prosecutor of Nagoya High Public Prosecutors Office
Jan.
2014
Superintending Prosecutor of Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office
Oct.
2014
Justice of the Supreme Court
Aug.
2021
Retired from Justice of the Supreme Court
Mar.
2023
Registered as an attorney (present)
As of August 2023
