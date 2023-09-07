September 7, 2023

Canon Inc.

Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai

Securities code: 7751

Tokyo (Prime Market) and other Stock Exchanges

Notice Regarding Director Changes

At a Board of Directors meeting held on September 7, 2023, Canon Inc. (the "Company") passed a resolution regarding Director changes as follows.

These changes are to be formally approved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the 123rd Business Term to be held in March 2024.

Reason for Changes

To further strengthen management structure

Details of Director Changes

1. Newly Appointed Director Candidates (Note 1)

 Kazuto Ogawa Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present) President and CEO of Canon U.S.A., Inc. (present)  Hiroaki Takeishi Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present) Head of Industrial Group (present)  Minoru Asada Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present) Group Executive, Finance & Accounting Headquarters (present)  Masayuki Ikegami Justice of the Supreme Court, Japan (former)  Masaki Suzuki Vice-Minister of the Environment of Ministry of the Environment Japan (former)  Akiko Ito Commissioner, Consumer Affairs Agency, Japan (former) (Note 2)

2. Retiring Directors

Kunitaro Saida

Note 1: Masayuki Ikegami, Masaki Suzuki, and Akiko Ito are to be outside directors.

Note 2: Akiko Ito is registered as Akiko Noda in Japan's Family Register System.

