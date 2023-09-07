September 7, 2023

Canon Inc.

Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai

Securities code: 7751

Tokyo (Prime Market) and other Stock Exchanges

Inquiries: Sachiho Tanino General Manager Consolidated Accounting Div. Finance & Accounting Headquarters +81-3-3758-2111

Notice Regarding Director Changes

At a Board of Directors meeting held on September 7, 2023, Canon Inc. (the "Company") passed a resolution regarding Director changes as follows.

These changes are to be formally approved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for the 123rd Business Term to be held in March 2024.

  • Reason for Changes
    To further strengthen management structure
  • Details of Director Changes

1. Newly Appointed Director Candidates (Note 1)

Kazuto Ogawa

Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present)

President and CEO of Canon U.S.A., Inc. (present)

Hiroaki Takeishi

Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present)

Head of Industrial Group (present)

Minoru Asada

Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present)

Group Executive, Finance & Accounting Headquarters (present)

Masayuki Ikegami

Justice of the Supreme Court, Japan (former)

Masaki Suzuki

Vice-Minister of the Environment of Ministry of the

Environment Japan (former)

Akiko Ito

Commissioner, Consumer Affairs Agency, Japan (former)

(Note 2)

2. Retiring Directors

  • Kunitaro Saida

Note 1: Masayuki Ikegami, Masaki Suzuki, and Akiko Ito are to be outside directors.

Note 2: Akiko Ito is registered as Akiko Noda in Japan's Family Register System.

Attachments

 Biographies of Newly Appointed Director Candidates

Biography

Canon Inc.

Kazuto Ogawa

Education:

1981

Graduated Department of Psychology, Faculty of Letters, Waseda

University

Career:

Apr.

1981

Joined Canon Inc.

Jul.

1995

Manager of BJ Printer Marketing Dept. 1, BJ Printer Marketing Div.,

BJ Printer Products Business Group

Sep.

1995

Transferred to Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Jan.

2000

Transferred to Canon Hongkong Co., Ltd.

Aug.

2003

Transferred to Canon (China) Co., Ltd.

Apr.

2005

President and CEO of Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Mar.

2008

President and CEO of Canon Canada Inc.

Apr.

2011

Executive Officer of Canon Inc.

Feb.

2014

Executive Vice President of Canon (China) Co., Ltd.

Apr.

2016

Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc.

Apr.

2018

President and COO of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Apr.

2020

President and CEO of Canon U.S.A. Inc. (present)

Apr.

2021

Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present)

As of August 2023

2

Biography

Canon Inc.

Hiroaki Takeishi

Education:

1988

Graduated School of Control Engineering, Tokyo Institute of Technology

Career:

Jul.

1990

Joined Canon Inc.

Apr.

2003

Manager of Semiconductor Production Equipment Design Dept. 24

Jan.

2006

General Manager of Semiconductor Production Equipment Development

Div. 21

Jul.

2008

Senior General Manager of Semiconductor Production Equipment

Design Center 2

Jul.

2009

Senior General Manager of Semiconductor Production Equipment

PLM Center 1

Jan.

2012

Group Executive of Semiconductor Production Equipment Group

Optical Products Operations

Apr.

2012

Executive Officer of Canon Inc.

Jul.

2016

Deputy Chief Executive of Optical Products Operations

Jan.

2017

Chief Executive of Optical Products Operations (present)

Apr.

2017

Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc.

Apr.

2021

Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present)

Head of Industrial Group (present)

Chairman & CEO, Canon Tokki Corporation (present)

As of August 2023

3

Biography

Canon Inc.

Minoru Asada

Education:

Mar.

1985

Graduated Faculty of Economics, Sophia University, Tokyo

Career:

Apr.

1985

Joined Canon Inc.

Jul.

1991

Transferred to Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Jul.

1996

Budget Dept., Finance & Accounting Headquarters

Jan.

2004

Manager, LBP Accounting Dept., LBP Production Planning & Promotion Div.,

Peripheral Products Global Manufacturing Management Center, Peripheral

Products Operations

Apr.

2004

Transferred to Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Dec.

2010

General Manager, Accounting Planning Administration Div., Global Accounting

Planning Administration Center, Finance & Accounting Headquarters

Jan.

2013

General Manager, Group Executive Office, Finance & Accounting Headquarters

Jan.

2014

General Manager, Budget & Management Administration Div., Group

Management Center, Finance & Accounting Headquarters

Apr.

2016

Senior General Manager, Group Management Center, Finance & Accounting

Headquarters

Apr.

2017

Executive Officer of Canon Inc.

Apr.

2018

Deputy Group Executive, Finance & Accounting Headquarters

Sep.

2018

Executive Vice President & COO, Océ Technologies B.V.

(Currently, Canon Production Printing Netherlands B.V. (the Netherlands))

Dec.

2018

President & CEO, Océ Holding B.V.

(Currently, Canon Production Printing Holding B.V. (the Netherlands))

Apr.

2020

Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc.

Jan.

2023

Group Executive, Finance & Accounting Headquarters (present)

Apr.

2023

Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc. (present)

As of August 2023

4

Biography

Masayuki Ikegami

Education:

1975

Graduated Faculty of Law, Tohoku University

Career:

Apr.

1977

Appointed as Public Prosecutor

Jun.

2006

Deputy Vice-Minister of Justice of Ministry of Justice

Oct.

2008

Public Prosecutor of Supreme Public Prosecutors Office

Aug.

2011

Deputy Prosecutor-General of Supreme Public Prosecutors Office

Jul.

2012

Superintending Prosecutor of Nagoya High Public Prosecutors Office

Jan.

2014

Superintending Prosecutor of Osaka High Public Prosecutors Office

Oct.

2014

Justice of the Supreme Court

Aug.

2021

Retired from Justice of the Supreme Court

Mar.

2023

Registered as an attorney (present)

As of August 2023

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 07 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2023 06:04:06 UTC.