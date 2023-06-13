Canon : Notice Regarding Market Purchase of Own Shares and Completion of Acquisition

June 13, 2023

Canon Inc.

Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai

Securities code: 7751

Tokyo (Prime Market) and other Stock Exchanges

Inquiries: Sachiho Tanino General Manager Consolidated Accounting Div. Finance & Accounting Headquarters +81-3-3758-2111

Notice Regarding Market Purchase of Own Shares and Completion of Acquisition

(Under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation of Canon Inc. pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Corporation Law of Japan)

Canon Inc. announced that it has acquired its own shares as follows, under Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Corporation Law, and that it has completed the acquisition in accordance with the Board of Directors resolution as of May 17, 2023.

Details of acquisition 1. Type of shares acquired: Shares of common stock 2. Total number of shares acquired: 14,301,200 shares 3. Total cost of acquisition: 49,999,646,400 yen 4. Period of acquisition: From May 18, 2023 to June 12, 2023 5. Method of acquisition: Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

Details of the Board of Directors resolution as of May 17, 2023