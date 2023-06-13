Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Canon Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC.

(7751)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:58:15 2023-06-13 am EDT
3610.00 JPY   +0.67%
Canon : Notice Regarding Market Purchase of Own Shares and Completion of Acquisition

06/13/2023 | 02:06am EDT
June 13, 2023

Canon Inc.

Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai

Securities code: 7751

Tokyo (Prime Market) and other Stock Exchanges

Inquiries: Sachiho Tanino General Manager Consolidated Accounting Div. Finance & Accounting Headquarters +81-3-3758-2111

Notice Regarding Market Purchase of Own Shares and Completion of Acquisition

(Under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation of Canon Inc. pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Corporation Law of Japan)

Canon Inc. announced that it has acquired its own shares as follows, under Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Corporation Law, and that it has completed the acquisition in accordance with the Board of Directors resolution as of May 17, 2023.

Details of acquisition

1.

Type of shares acquired:

Shares of common stock

2.

Total number of shares acquired:

14,301,200 shares

3.

Total cost of acquisition:

49,999,646,400 yen

4.

Period of acquisition:

From May 18, 2023 to June 12, 2023

5.

Method of acquisition:

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

Details of the Board of Directors resolution as of May 17, 2023

  1. Type of shares to be acquired:
  2. Total number of shares to be acquired:
  3. Total cost of acquisition:
  4. Period of acquisition:

Shares of common stock Up to 18 million shares (Equivalent to 1.8% of issued shares (Excluding treasury stock))

Up to 50 billion yen

From May 18, 2023 to August 1, 2023

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 06:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 264 B 30 561 M 30 561 M
Net income 2023 276 B 1 980 M 1 980 M
Net cash 2023 205 B 1 467 M 1 467 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 3,70%
Capitalization 3 642 B 26 100 M 26 100 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 180 775
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart CANON INC.
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3 586,00 JPY
Average target price 3 446,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & President
Toshizo Tanaka Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Toshio Homma Chief Technology Officer, Director & Executive VP
Yoichi Iwabuchi GM-Information & Communication Systems
Shunsuke Inoue General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANON INC.25.58%26 100
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.23.63%5 443
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.7.62%3 963
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION17.75%1 687
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-11.20%1 659
FOCUSLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC14.24%1 369
