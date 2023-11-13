FORM 6-K SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Report of Foreign Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the month of …. November ……………………………………………… , 2023 CANON INC. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 30-2, Shimomaruko 3-Chome, Ohta-ku, Tokyo 146-8501, Japan (Address of principal executive offices) [Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F X Form 40-F [Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes No X [If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):82-....................

II. The Business (1) Risk Factors No new material risks have been identified during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. No material changes have been identified pursuant to the risk factors of Canon's business indicated in the Annual Securities Report (Yukashoken Houkokusho) of the previous fiscal year. (2) Operating Results and Financial Conditions Looking back at the third quarter of 2023, although the economic situation varied from one region to another, the global economy recovered modestly. In the United States, thanks to the strong employment situation, consumer spending remained solid. In Europe, however, the economy remained stagnant with strong uninterrupted downward pressure on the economy due to the continuation of tight monetary policy. In China, the economy slowed down due to sluggish real estate market. In other emerging countries, the economy remained solid, mostly centering around consumer spending and the service industry. In Japan, the economy recovered moderately, with consumer spending showing signs of picking up on the back of improvement in the employment and personal income environment. In the markets in which Canon operates, demand was impacted by the sluggish Chinese economy. On a product basis, despite stagnant market conditions in China, demand for office multifunction devices (MFDs) remained firm thanks to solid demand for printing equipment offering high productivity in other countries. For inkjet printers, while the demand from customers working from home slowed, sales of refillable ink tank printers remained firm. For laser printers, demand slowed due to the curbing of corporate investments. For cameras, demand remained solid due to a recovery in travel and leisure. The market of network cameras continued to grow as well. For medical equipment, demand remained firm, particularly in Japan and Europe. For semiconductor lithography equipment, although demand for memory devices remained weak, investment remained at a high level, particularly for power devices, analog devices, and sensors. For FPD (Flat Panel Display) lithography equipment, the market continued to shrink due to restrained investment by panel manufacturers. The average value of the yen against the U.S. dollar in the third quarter and for the first nine months of the year was ¥144.76, a year-on-year depreciation of approximately ¥6, and ¥138.27, a year-on-year depreciation of approximately ¥10, respectively. Correspondingly, against the euro, ¥157.32 a year-on-year depreciation of approximately ¥18, and ¥149.59, a year-on-year depreciation of approximately ¥14. 3

(2) Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued) [Third quarter results] Summarized results of the consolidated statements of income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 are as follows: Millions of yen (except per share amounts and percentage data) Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Change Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Net sales 1,025,247 +2.9 % 996,090 Gross profit 482,050 +6.9 451,033 Operating expenses 399,426 +8.1 369,593 Operating profit 82,624 +1.5 81,440 Other income (deductions) 4,696 - (2,364 ) Income before income taxes 87,320 +10.4 79,076 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. 62,134 +14.8 54,118 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share: Basic 62.65 +18.4 52.90 Diluted 62.62 +18.4 52.88 As for the third quarter, net sales increased by 2.9% year-on-year to ¥1,025.2 billion due to solid demand for network cameras and other new businesses, and the favorable effects of depreciation of the yen. Net sales for the third quarter exceeded ¥1,000 billion for the first time in sixteen years since 2007. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased by 1.7 points year-on-year to 47.0% due to an improvement in costs, resulting from easing of component shortages and logistics disruptions, and the favorable effects of depreciation of the yen. Gross profit for the third quarter increased by 6.9% year-on-year to ¥482.1 billion. Operating expenses increased by 8.1% year-on-year to ¥399.4 billion due to an increase in sales-related expenses with the normalization of sales activity. In addition, operating expenses denominated in foreign currencies increased due to depreciation of the yen. As a result, operating profit increased by 1.5% year-on-year to ¥82.6 billion. Other income (deductions) increased by ¥7.1 billion year-on-year to ¥4.7 billion due to a decrease of currency exchange losses, which were substantially incurred last year. As a result, income before income taxes increased by 10.4% year-on-year to ¥87.3 billion and net income attributable to Canon Inc. increased by 14.8% year-on-year to ¥62.1 billion. Consequently, operating profit, income before income taxes and net income attributable to Canon Inc. for the third quarter exceeded last year. Basic net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share was ¥62.65 for the third quarter, a year-on-year increase of ¥9.75. 4

(2) Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued) [Nine-month results] Summarized results of the consolidated statements of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 are as follows: Millions of yen (except per share amounts and percentage data) Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Change Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Net sales 3,017,254 +5.0 % 2,874,239 Gross profit 1,420,831 +8.5 1,309,463 Operating expenses 1,161,458 +10.3 1,053,408 Operating profit 259,373 +1.3 256,055 Other income (deductions) 16,609 - (24,086 ) Income before income taxes 275,982 +19.0 231,969 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. 183,947 +15.6 159,118 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share: Basic 182.98 +19.1 153.70 Diluted 182.91 +19.0 153.65 As for the first nine months, net sales increased by 5.0% year-on-year to ¥3,017.3 billion due to a recovery of supply following a shortage of components and logistical disruptions, which had constrained business and solid demand for new businesses such as network cameras, as well as the favorable effects of depreciation of the yen. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased by 1.5 points year-on-year to 47.1% due to improvement of product costs, resulting from easing of component shortages and logistics disruptions, and depreciation of the yen. Gross profit increased by 8.5% year-on-year to ¥1,420.8 billion. Operating expenses increased by 10.3% year-on-year to ¥1,161.5 billion due to an increase in sales-related expenses with the normalization of sales activity. In addition, operating expenses denominated in foreign currencies increased due to depreciation of the yen. As a result, operating profit increased by 1.3% year-on-year to ¥259.4 billion. Other income (deductions) increased by ¥40.7 billion year-on-year to ¥16.6 billion due to a decrease of currency exchange losses, which were substantially incurred last year. As a result, income before income taxes increased by 19.0% to ¥276.0 billion and first nine months net income attributable to Canon Inc. increased by 15.6% to ¥183.9 billion. Basic net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share was ¥182.98 for the first nine months, a year-on-year increase of ¥29.28. 5

(2) Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued) Operating results by segment ("business unit") for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 are as follows: Printing Business Unit Millions of yen (except percentage data) Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Change Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Net sales: Office 716,782 +12.6 % 636,591 Prosumer 699,764 -5.1 737,454 Production 282,074 +11.0 254,096 External customers total 1,698,620 +4.3 1,628,141 Intersegment 4,824 +12.1 4,302 Total 1,703,444 +4.3 1,632,443 Operating cost and expenses 1,547,489 +5.1 1,471,916 Operating Profit 155,955 -2.8 160,527 Income before income taxes 161,533 -5.1 170,231 As for the Printing Business Unit, MFDs for offices continued to sell well, exceeding unit sales of the same period of the previous year, as the product supply shortage was abated, while demand for products including the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 mid-speed color MFD series were solid. As for inkjet printers, unit sales decreased compared with the same period of the previous year as the surge in working from home demand subsided. As for laser printers, unit sales decreased compared with the same period of the previous year due to the curbing of corporate investments. Regarding equipment for the production printing market, unit sales increased compared with the same period of the previous year, thanks to enhancing its product lineup by adding the imagePRESS V1350. These factors resulted in total sales for the business unit of ¥1,703.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 4.3%, while income before income taxes totaled ¥161.5 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 5.1% due to such effects as weak sales of consumables in the first half of the year. Imaging Business Unit Millions of yen (except percentage data) Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Change Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Net sales: Cameras 390,428 +8.4 % 360,334 Network cameras and Others 241,745 +20.7 200,362 External customers total 632,173 +12.7 560,696 Intersegment 174 -48.1 335 Total 632,347 +12.7 561,031 Operating cost and expenses 520,456 +8.7 478,688 Operating Profit 111,891 +35.9 82,343 Income before income taxes 113,025 +35.5 83,414 As for the Imaging Business Unit, sales of the interchangeable-lens digital cameras, in particular mirrorless cameras like the EOS R6 Mark II, a full-frame mirrorless camera released last year, and the new entry-level EOS R50 and EOS R100 mirrorless cameras launched in the first half of this year, remained solid. Sales of RF-series interchangeable-lenses remained solid as well. Sales of network cameras increased thanks to solid demand and enhanced sales activity against the background of diversifying applications. These factors resulted in a total of ¥632.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 12.7%, while income before income taxes totaled ¥113.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 35.5% due to the steady sales of network cameras as well as other highly competitive products and non-recurring expenses incurred to close a certain production facility in the previous year. 6

(2) Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued) Medical Business Unit Millions of yen (except percentage data) Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Change Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Net sales: External customers total 388,672 +7.3 % 362,240 Intersegment 904 +243.7 263 Total 389,576 +7.5 362,503 Operating cost and expenses 371,641 +8.8 341,449 Operating Profit 17,935 -14.8 21,054 Income before income taxes 17,927 -17.1 21,621 As for the Medical Business Unit, sales remained firm mainly in Japan and Europe. As a result, sales of the Medical Business Unit increased by 7.5% compared with the same period of the previous year to ¥389.6 billion. Income before income taxes decreased by 17.1% compared with the same period of the previous year to ¥17.9 billion mainly due to active investment to augment its workforce in order to enhance its sales capacity. Industrial Business Unit Millions of yen (except percentage data) Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Change Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Net sales: Optical equipment 143,676 -12.8 % 164,813 Industrial equipment 63,724 +1.1 63,019 External customers total 207,400 -9.0 227,832 Intersegment 8,365 +40.7 5,947 Total 215,765 -7.7 233,779 Operating cost and expenses 180,495 -4.6 189,126 Operating Profit 35,270 -21.0 44,653 Income before income taxes 35,678 -21.9 45,700 As for the Industrial Business Unit, sales of semiconductor lithography equipment remained strong, particularly for those used in the production of power devices. As a result, unit sales were on par with the same period of the previous year, which saw a significant increase in unit sales. For FPD lithography equipment, unit sales decreased compared with the previous year due to reduced investments by panel manufacturers as the panel market worsened. As a result, net sales of the Industrial Business Unit decreased by 7.7% compared with the same period of the previous year to ¥215.8 billion, and income before income taxes decreased by 21.9% compared with the same period of the previous year to ¥35.7 billion. 7

(2) Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued) Financial Conditions Millions of yen (except percentage data) September 30, 2023 Change December 31, 2022 Total assets 5,619,004 +523,474 5,095,530 Total liabilities 2,083,500 +337,000 1,746,500 Canon Inc. shareholders' equity 3,291,205 +178,100 3,113,105 Noncontrolling interests 244,299 +8,374 235,925 Total equity 3,535,504 +186,474 3,349,030 Total liabilities and equity 5,619,004 +523,474 5,095,530 Canon Inc. shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets 58.6 % -2.5 61.1 % Total assets increased by ¥523.5 billion to ¥5,619.0 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to the end of the previous year, mainly due to the increase of cash and cash equivalents and inventories, combined with the impact of the depreciation of the yen. Inventories increased due to customer's requests for delayed delivery and preparations for sales expansion in the next quarter. Total liabilities increased by ¥337.0 billion to ¥2,083.5 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to the end of the previous year, mainly due to the increase of short-term loans. The balance of total equity increased by ¥186.5 billion to ¥3,535.5 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to the end of the previous year, mainly due to the accumulation of net income attributable to Canon Inc. and the increase of accumulated other comprehensive income resulting from the depreciation of the yen although the payment of dividends to Canon Inc. shareholders and the repurchases of treasury stock decreased total equity. As a result, Canon Inc. shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets declined by 2.5 points to 58.6% compared to the end of the previous year. However, Canon continuously has achieved its goal of developing a solid financial base, measured as equity as a percentage of total assets. Cash Flows Millions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Change Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities 269,885 +81,404 188,481 Net cash used in investing activities (204,021 ) -71,671 (132,350 ) Free cash flow 65,864 +9,733 56,131 Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities 65,080 +94,662 (29,582 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 27,700 -9,654 37,354 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 158,644 +94,741 63,903 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 362,101 -39,294 401,395 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 520,745 +55,447 465,298 During the first nine months of 2023, cash flow from operating activities increased by ¥81.4 billion year-on-year to ¥269.9 billion, mainly due to an increase in profit and efforts to limit the rise in inventory. Cash flow used in investing activities increased by ¥71.7 billion to ¥204.0 billion from the same period of the previous year due to an acquisition of Minaris Medical Co., Ltd., which has in vitro diagnostics medicine and automated analyzer business, as well as continued capital investments to improve efficiency and productivity. Canon defines "free cash flows" as cash flows from operating activities less cash flows from investing activities. Free cash flow increased by ¥9.7 billion compared with the previous year to ¥65.9 billion. 8

(2) Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued) Cash flow from financing activities increased by ¥94.7 billion year-on-year to ¥65.1 billion due to an increase in proceeds received from short-term loans despite dividends paid increased by ¥11.5 billion from the same period of last year due to an increase in last year's year-end dividend and this year's interim dividend, as well as repurchases of ¥100.0 billion of treasury stock. Owing to these factors, as well as the impact from foreign currency exchange adjustments, cash and cash equivalents increased by ¥158.6 billion to ¥520.7 billion from the end of the previous year. 9

(2) Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Canon has reported its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, Canon has discussed its results using "free cash flow," which is a non-GAAP measure. Canon believes this measure, which takes into consideration its operating and investing activities, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of its current liquidity and the alternative uses in financing activities. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP is set forth on the following table. Billions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities 269.9 Net cash used in investing activities (204.0 ) Free cash flow 65.9 10

(2) Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued) Accounting Estimates and Assumptions No material changes with respect to accounting estimates and assumptions have occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Prioritized Management Issues to be Addressed No material changes or issues with respect to prioritized business operations and finances have occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Research and Development Expenses Canon's research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled ¥246.8 billion. Property, Plant and Equipment (1) Major Property, Plant and Equipment There were no significant changes to the status of existing major property, plant and equipment during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (2) Prospect of Capital Investment in the first nine months of Fiscal 2023 The new construction of property, plant and equipment, which had been in progress as of December 31, 2022 and was completed during the nine months ended of 2023, is as follows: Name and location Principal activities and products manufactured Date of

completion Canon Inc., Hiratsuka Plant Kanagawa, Japan New production base (Others and Corporate) February 2023 There were no significant plans relevant to the retirement of property, plant and equipment. (3) Significant Business Contracts Entered into in the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 No material contracts were entered into during the three months ended September 30, 2023. 11

III. Company Information (1) Shares Total number of authorized shares is 3,000,000,000 shares. The common stock of Canon is listed on the Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo Stock Exchanges. Total issued shares are as follows: As of

September 30, 2023 Total number of issued shares 1,333,763,464 Stock Acquisition Rights (1) Stock options Not applicable. (2) Other stock acquisition rights Not applicable. Exercise status of bonds with share subscription rights containing an adjustable exercise price clause Not applicable. Change in Issued Shares, Common Stock and Additional Paid in Capital Change during this quarter As of September 30, 2023 Issued Shares (Number of shares) - 1,333,763,464 Common Stock (Millions of yen) - 174,762 Additional Paid-in Capital (Millions of yen) - 306,288 Major Shareholders Not applicable. 12

(1) Shares (continued) Voting Rights The information provided below is based on the latest register of shareholders as of June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023 Classification Number of shares

(shares) Number of voting

rights (units) Shares without voting rights - - Shares with restricted voting rights (Treasury stock, etc.) - - Shares with restricted voting rights (Others) - - Shares with full voting rights (Treasury stock, etc.) 334,635,400 - Shares with full voting rights (Others) 997,785,500 9,977,855 Fractional unit shares (Note) 1,342,564 - Total number of issued shares 1,333,763,464 - Total voting rights held by all shareholders - 9,977,855 Note: In "Fractional unit shares" under "Number of shares," 75 shares of treasury stock are included. Treasury Stock, etc. Number of shares owned

(Number of shares) Number of shares owned /

Number of shares issued Canon Inc. 334,635,400 25.09 % Total 334,635,400 25.09 % 13

(2) Directors and Executive Officers There were no changes in Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members between the filing date of the Annual Securities Report (Yukashoken Houkokusho) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the end of this quarter. Changes in functions of director are below: Toshizo Tanaka (Executive Vice President & CFO: Group Executive of Public Affairs Headquarters, Group Executive of Facilities Management Headquarters, Senior General Manager of Corporate Governance Center) There were no changes in members of executive officers between the filing date of the Annual Securities Report (Yukashoken Houkokusho) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the end of this quarter. Changes in functions of executive officers are below: Takashi Takeya (Managing Executive Officer: Senior General Manager of Global Logistics Management Center, Senior General Manager of Economic Security Office) Hideki Sanatake (Executive Officer: Group Executive of Corporate Intellectual Property and Legal Headquarters) Katsuhito Sakurai (Executive Officer: Unit Executive of Device Development Unit) The Number of Directors and Executive Officers by Gender Males: 48, Females: 2 (Females account for 4.0% of the total.) The total number consisted of 10 Directors or Corporate Auditors and 40 Executive Officers as of September 30, 2023. 14

IV. Financial Statements (Unaudited) (1) Consolidated Financial Statements Index of Consolidated Financial Statements of Canon Inc. and Subsidiaries: Page Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 16 Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 18 Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 20 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 22 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 23 15

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Millions of yen September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (Notes 1, 18 and 19) 520,745 362,101 Short-term investments (Notes 2 and 18) 4,321 10,905 Trade receivables (Note 3) 622,081 636,803 Inventories (Note 4) 913,872 808,312 Current lease receivables (Note 6) 159,947 137,038 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Notes 12, 14 and 18) 256,424 215,990 Allowance for credit losses (Notes 3 and 6) (16,044 ) (15,235 ) Total current assets 2,461,346 2,155,914 Noncurrent receivables (Note 16) 12,291 12,996 Investments (Notes 2 and 18) 74,264 65,128 Property, plant and equipment, net (Note 5) 1,101,574 1,035,065 Operating lease right-of-use assets (Note 15) 123,751 117,843 Intangible assets, net 271,331 280,995 Goodwill (Note 7) 1,040,689 972,626 Noncurrent lease receivables (Note 6) 323,198 279,332 Other assets 214,443 179,297 Allowance for credit losses (Note 6) (3,883 ) (3,666 ) Total assets 5,619,004 5,095,530 16

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (continued) Millions of yen September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Short-term loans and current portion of long-term debt (Notes 9 and 17) 607,573 296,384 Short-term loans related to financial services 40,200 41,200 Other short-term loans and current portion of long-term debt 567,373 255,184 Trade payables (Note 8) 344,065 355,930 Accrued income taxes 45,251 48,414 Accrued expenses (Note 16) 393,784 365,847 Current operating lease liabilities (Note 15) 36,489 33,281 Other current liabilities (Notes 12, 14 and 18) 298,154 265,497 Total current liabilities 1,725,316 1,365,353 Long-term debt, excluding current portion of long-term debt (Note 17) 2,920 2,417 Accrued pension and severance cost 169,745 189,215 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities (Note 15) 88,899 85,331 Other noncurrent liabilities (Note 12) 96,620 104,184 Total liabilities 2,083,500 1,746,500 Equity: Canon Inc. shareholders' equity (Note 10): Common stock 174,762 174,762 (Number of authorized shares) (3,000,000,000 ) (3,000,000,000 ) (Number of issued shares) (1,333,763,464 ) (1,333,763,464 ) Additional paid-in capital 404,934 404,838 Legal reserve 61,554 64,509 Retained earnings 3,720,726 3,664,735 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (Note 11) 287,503 62,623 Treasury stock, at cost (1,358,274 ) (1,258,362 ) (Number of shares) (345,963,587 ) (318,250,096 ) Total Canon Inc. shareholders' equity 3,291,205 3,113,105 Noncontrolling interests (Note 10) 244,299 235,925 Total equity (Note 10) 3,535,504 3,349,030 Total liabilities and equity 5,619,004 5,095,530 17

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Income Millions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Net sales (Notes 6, 11, 12 and 14): Products and Equipment 2,382,158 2,290,449 Services 635,096 583,790 3,017,254 2,874,239 Cost of sales (Notes 15 and 19): Products and Equipment 1,292,731 1,290,688 Services 303,692 274,088 1,596,423 1,564,776 Gross profit 1,420,831 1,309,463 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (Notes 11, 15 and 19) 914,628 832,335 Research and development expenses 246,830 221,073 1,161,458 1,053,408 Operating profit 259,373 256,055 Other income (deductions): Interest and dividend income 9,103 3,167 Interest expense (1,474 ) (737 ) Other, net (Notes 2, 11, 14 and 19) 8,980 (26,516 ) 16,609 (24,086 ) Income before income taxes 275,982 231,969 Income taxes 77,951 61,962 Consolidated net income 198,031 170,007 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 14,084 10,889 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. 183,947 159,118 Yen Yen Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share (Note 13): Basic 182.98 153.70 Diluted 182.91 153.65 18

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (continued) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Millions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Consolidated net income 198,031 170,007 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 11): Foreign currency translation adjustments 223,928 309,018 Net unrealized gains and losses on securities 60 (21 ) Net gains and losses on derivative instruments (1,214 ) (1,867 ) Pension liability adjustments 3,993 3,519 226,767 310,649 Comprehensive income (loss) (Note 10) 424,798 480,656 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,971 12,757 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Canon Inc. 408,827 467,899 19

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (continued) Consolidated Statements of Income Millions of yen Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Net sales (Notes 6, 11 12 and 14): Products and Equipment 807,581 793,367 Services 217,666 202,723 1,025,247 996,090 Cost of sales (Notes 15 and 19): Products and Equipment 437,241 450,569 Services 105,956 94,488 543,197 545,057 Gross profit 482,050 451,033 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (Notes 11, 15 and 19) 315,099 294,576 Research and development expenses 84,327 75,017 399,426 369,593 Operating profit 82,624 81,440 Other income (deductions): Interest and dividend income 3,550 1,542 Interest expense (659 ) (207 ) Other, net (Notes 2, 11, 14 and 19) 1,805 (3,699 ) 4,696 (2,364 ) Income before income taxes 87,320 79,076 Income taxes 21,379 21,827 Consolidated net income 65,941 57,249 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,807 3,131 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. 62,134 54,118 Yen Yen Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share (Note 13): Basic 62.65 52.90 Diluted 62.62 52.88 20

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (continued) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Millions of yen Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Consolidated net income 65,941 57,249 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 11): Foreign currency translation adjustments 40,004 42,987 Net unrealized gains and losses on securities 21 (21 ) Net gains and losses on derivative instruments (752 ) 617 Pension liability adjustments 842 4,254 40,115 47,837 Comprehensive income (loss) (Note 10) 106,056 105,086 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,248 3,965 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Canon Inc. 101,808 101,121 21

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Millions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income 198,031 170,007 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 174,112 166,225 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 3,059 (9,549 ) Deferred income taxes (10,060 ) (6,081 ) Decrease in trade receivables 61,379 8,399 Increase in inventories (41,126 ) (153,886 ) Increase in lease receivables (Note 6) (19,082 ) (11,070 ) (Decrease) increase in trade payables (26,576 ) 75,275 Decrease in accrued income taxes (4,964 ) (12,740 ) Increase in accrued expenses 1,072 20,144 Decrease in accrued pension and severance cost (22,926 ) (29,442 ) Contribution of cash to retirement benefit trust (18,000 ) - Other, net (Note 15) (25,034 ) (28,801 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 269,885 188,481 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of fixed assets (Note 5) (156,948 ) (132,251 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets (Note 5) 2,533 14,316 Proceeds from maturity of held to maturity securities - 2,151 Purchases of securities (6,685 ) (20,053 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of securities 13,181 6,518 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (Notes 7 and 19) (56,219 ) (5,890 ) Other, net 117 2,859 Net cash used in investing activities (204,021 ) (132,350 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long-term debt (1,456 ) (1,546 ) Decrease in short-term loans related to financial services, net (Note 9) (1,000 ) (800 ) Increase in other short-term loans, net (Note 9) 306,280 197,840 Dividends paid (130,870 ) (119,326 ) Repurchases and reissuance of treasury stock, net (100,014 ) (100,012 ) Other, net (7,860 ) (5,738 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 65,080 (29,582 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 27,700 37,354 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 158,644 63,903 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 362,101 401,395 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 520,745 465,298 Supplemental disclosure for cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest 1,435 657 Income taxes 97,792 91,607 22

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (1) Basis of Presentation and Significant Accounting Policies (a) Basis of Presentation The Company issued convertible debentures in the United States in May 1969 and established a program in which its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are traded in the U.S. over-the-counter market. Since then, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Company has prepared its annual consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP and filed them with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 20-F. The Company's ADRs were listed on the NYSE in September 2000 after being quoted on NASDAQ from February 1972 to September 2000. On February 24, 2023, the Company filed Form 25 with the SEC in connection with the delisting from the NYSE. The delisting became effective on March 6, 2023. In the future, the Company plans to file an application for the termination of registration of its ADRs with the SEC when the requirements have been met. Canon's quarterly consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of U.S. GAAP. Certain footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP have been condensed or omitted. Canon has reclassified certain items in the consolidated statements of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to conform to the current year's presentation. The number of consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies that were accounted for by the equity method as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are summarized as follows: September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Consolidated subsidiaries 334 330 Affiliated companies 11 10 Total 345 340 (b) Principles of Consolidation The quarterly consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company, its majority owned subsidiaries and those variable interest entities where the Company or its consolidated subsidiaries are the primary beneficiaries. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated. (c) Recent Accounting Guidance Recently adopted accounting guidance In October 2021, ASU No. 2021-08, "Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers"-ASC 805 ("Business Combinations"), was issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"). The standard requires us to apply ASC 606 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" to recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities acquired in a business combination. Canon adopted the standard from interim and annual reporting periods beginning January 1, 2023. The adoption of this standard did not have a material impact on its consolidated results of operations and financial condition. In March 2022, ASU No. 2022-02, "Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures"-ASC 326 ("Credit Losses"), was issued by FASB. The standard requires us to expand disclosures for certain loan re-financings and restructurings, and requires current-period gross write-offs by year of origination for financing receivables and net investments in leases. Canon adopted the standard from interim and annual reporting periods beginning January 1, 2023. The adoption of this standard did not have a material impact on its consolidated results of operations and financial condition. 23

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) In September 2022, ASU No. 2022-04, "Disclosure of Supplier Finance Program Obligations"-ASC405-50 ("Liabilities-Supplier Finance Programs"), was issued by FASB. The standard requires entities that use supplier finance programs in connection with the purchase of goods and services to disclose the key terms of the programs and information about obligations outstanding at the end of the reporting period, including a rollforward of those obligations. Canon adopted the standard, which requires disclosure of the key terms of the programs and information about obligations outstanding, from interim and annual reporting periods beginning January 1, 2023. The standard's requirement to disclose a rollforward of obligations outstanding is effective for annual reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2023. The adoption of this standard did not have a material impact on its consolidated results of operations and financial condition. For further information, please refer to Note 8. 24

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (2) Investments The cost, gross unrealized holding gains, gross unrealized holding losses and fair value for available-for-sale debt securities included in short-term investments and investments by major security type at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 as follows: Millions of yen September 30, 2023 Cost Gross

unrealized

holding

gains Gross

unrealized

holding

losses Fair value Current: Corporate bonds 1,353 3 - 1,356 Noncurrent: Corporate bonds 5,427 37 4 5,460 6,780 40 4 6,816 Millions of yen December 31, 2022 Cost Gross

unrealized

holding

gains Gross

unrealized

holding

losses Fair value Current: Corporate bonds 9,277 35 11 9,301 Noncurrent: Corporate bonds 4,850 - 65 4,785 14,127 35 76 14,086 Maturities of available-for-sale debt securities included in short-term investments and investments in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets at September 30, 2023 are as follows: Millions of yen Fair value Due within one year 1,356 Due after one year through five years 5,460 Total 6,816 25

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (2) Investments (continued) The unrealized and realized gains and losses related to equity securities for the nine months and three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows: Millions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Net gains (losses) recognized during the period on equity securities 6,331 (6,451 ) Less: Net gains (losses) recognized during the period on equity securities sold during the period 152 61 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized during the period on equity securities still held at September 30 6,179 (6,512 ) Millions of yen Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Net gains (losses) recognized during the period on equity securities (2,024 ) (1,219 ) Less: Net gains (losses) recognized during the period on equity securities sold during the period 128 83 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized during the period on equity securities still held at September 30 (2,152 ) (1,302 ) The carrying amount of non-marketable equity securities without readily determinable fair value totaled ¥10,437 million and ¥6,808 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The impairment or other adjustments resulting from observable price changes recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were not material. Time deposits with original maturities of more than three months are ¥2,965 million and ¥1,604 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and are included in short-term investments in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets. 26

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (3) Trade Receivables Trade receivables are summarized as follows: Millions of yen September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Notes 34,899 30,535 Accounts 587,182 606,268 Trade receivables 622,081 636,803 Allowance for credit losses (13,991 ) (13,305 ) 608,090 623,498 (4) Inventories Inventories are summarized as follows: Millions of yen September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Finished goods 555,974 486,826 Work in process 279,689 253,026 Raw materials 78,209 68,460 913,872 808,312 (5) Property, Plant and Equipment, net Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and are summarized as follows: Millions of yen September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Land 284,116 275,261 Buildings 1,856,128 1,760,058 Machinery and equipment 2,007,527 1,893,745 Construction in progress 53,292 60,914 Finance lease right-of-use assets 8,495 7,315 Cost 4,209,558 3,997,293 Less: accumulated depreciation (3,107,984 ) (2,962,228 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 1,101,574 1,035,065 Fixed assets presented in the consolidated statements of cash flows includes property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. 27

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (6) Lessor Accounting Lease income is included in products and equipment sales in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. Supplemental income statement information is as follows: Millions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Lease income - sales-type and direct financing leases Revenue at lease commencement 112,468 81,902 Interest income on lease receivables 19,240 15,222 Sales-type and direct financing leases income total 131,708 97,124 Lease income - operating leases 29,802 25,199 Variable lease income 4,196 3,861 Total lease income 165,706 126,184 Millions of yen Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Lease income - sales-type and direct financing leases Revenue at lease commencement 36,895 30,932 Interest income on lease receivables 7,226 5,493 Sales-type and direct financing leases income total 44,121 36,425 Lease income - operating leases 10,331 9,740 Variable lease income 1,574 1,558 Total lease income 56,026 47,723 Allowance for Credit Losses Lease receivables represent financing leases, which consist of sales-type leases and direct financing leases. These receivables typically have terms ranging from 1 year to 8 years. Lease receivables are ¥483,145 million and ¥416,370 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The activities in the allowance for credit losses are as follows: Millions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Balance at beginning of period 5,596 3,791 Write-offs (1,660 ) (1,689 ) Provision 887 1,518 Translation adjustments and other 1,113 1,430 Balance at end of period 5,936 5,050 28

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (6) Lessor Accounting (continued) Canon has policies in place to ensure that its products are sold to customers with an appropriate credit history, and continuously monitors its customers' credit quality based on information including length of period in arrears, macroeconomic conditions, initiation of legal proceedings against customers and bankruptcy filings. The allowance for credit losses of lease receivables is evaluated collectively based on historical experiences of credit losses and reasonable and supportable forecasts. An additional reserve for individual accounts is recorded when Canon becomes aware of a customer's inability to meet its financial obligations, such as in the case of bankruptcy filings. Lease receivables which are past due or individually evaluated for impairment at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are not significant. Information about transferring lease receivables Canon has syndication arrangements to sell its entire interests in lease receivables to the third-party financial institutions. The transactions under the arrangements are accounted for as sales in accordance with ASC 860 "Transfers and Servicing." There were no significant transfers of lease receivables for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 while the transfers of lease receivables were ¥23,435 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The amount that remained uncollected was ¥32,052 million and ¥13,077 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Cash proceeds from the transactions are included in increase in lease receivables under the cash flow from operating activities in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Canon continues to provide collection and administrative services for the financial institutions. The amount associated with the servicing liability measured at fair value was not significant at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Canon also retains limited recourse obligations which cover credit defaults. The recourse obligations were not significant at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. (7) Acquisitions On July 3, 2023, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company, acquired 100% of the issued shares of Minaris Medical Co., Ltd. and Minaris Medical America, Inc., (hereinafter referred to collectively as "Minaris Medical") from Resonac Corporation for cash consideration of ¥28,968 million. Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired presented in the consolidated statements of cash flows includes the subrogation payment of the loan of ¥4,450 million of Minaris Medical to Resonac Corporation which was made by Canon Medical Systems Corporation in addition to the above cash consideration. The acquisition was accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting. Acquisition-related costs were expensed as incurred and were not material. In the medical business, Canon is working to strengthen its core business of diagnostic imaging systems, while also working to expand into areas such as healthcare IT and in vitro diagnostics. This acquisition will allow synergy between Minaris Medical's diverse solutions in the in-vitro diagnostics business, and Canon's technologies in the fields of automated biochemical analyzers, diagnostic imaging, and healthcare IT. By leveraging this synergy, Canon will be able to provide added value to meet the demands of the market. Canon has not completed the process of allocating the amount paid for the acquisition to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, and the provisional allocation is based on the information available as of the issuance date of the consolidated financial statements. The provisional amount of goodwill was ¥24,330 million which may be revised during the measurement period. The estimated fair values of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the acquisition date in the consolidated balance sheets were not material excluding those pertaining to goodwill. The operating results with the assumption the financial statements of Minaris Medical had been included in Canon's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the year beginning on January 1, 2023 were not disclosed because the impact was not material. 29

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (8) Trade Payables Trade payables are summarized as follows: Millions of yen September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Notes 79,802 82,702 Accounts 264,263 273,228 344,065 355,930 Canon has supplier finance programs with particular third-party financial institutions where Canon agrees to pay the financial institutions after 90 to 180 days based on the contracts agreed to with the suppliers. The financial institutions offer earlier payment of the invoices at the sole discretion of the supplier for a discounted amount. Canon does not provide assets pledged as security or any other forms of guarantees under the arrangements. Canon is not a party to any arrangement between its suppliers and the financial institutions. The amount of liabilities under these programs, which is included in the above trade payables, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were ¥96,344 million and ¥95,389 million, respectively. (9) Short-Term Loans and Long-Term Debt Short-term loans related to financial services are external loans held by Canon's lease subsidiaries for the purpose of financing its customers through loans. Short-term loans related to financial services consisting of bank borrowings at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were ¥40,200 million and ¥41,200 million, and other short-term loans consisting of bank borrowings were ¥512,079 million and ¥200,012 million, respectively. Canon has revolving credit facilities expiring in December 2023. The outstanding loans under the credit facilities are ¥54,000 million at a floating interest of 0.22% and Canon has no unused credit facilities as of September 30, 2023. 30

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (10) Equity The changes in the carrying amounts of total equity, equity attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders and equity attributable to noncontrolling interests in the consolidated balance sheets for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows: Millions of yen Common

stock Additional

paid-in

capital Legal

reserve Retained

earnings Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss) Treasury

stock Total

Canon Inc.

shareholders'

equity Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity Balance at December 31, 2022 174,762 404,838 64,509 3,664,735 62,623 (1,258,362 ) 3,113,105 235,925 3,349,030 Equity transactions with noncontrolling interests and other 157 (3,534 ) 3,534 157 (102 ) 55 Dividends to Canon Inc. shareholders (130.00 yen per share) (130,870 ) (130,870 ) (130,870 ) Dividends to noncontrolling interests (7,495 ) (7,495 ) Transfer to legal reserve 579 (579 ) - - Comprehensive income: Net income 183,947 183,947 14,084 198,031 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 221,915 221,915 2,013 223,928 Net unrealized gains and losses on securities 60 60 60 Net gains and losses on derivative instruments (1,276 ) (1,276 ) 62 (1,214 ) Pension liability adjustments 4,181 4,181 (188 ) 3,993 Total comprehensive income (loss) 408,827 15,971 424,798 Repurchases and reissuance of treasury stock (61 ) (41 ) (99,912 ) (100,014 ) (100,014 ) Balance at September 30, 2023 174,762 404,934 61,554 3,720,726 287,503 (1,358,274 ) 3,291,205 244,299 3,535,504 Millions of yen Common

stock Additional

paid-in

capital Legal

reserve Retained

earnings Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss) Treasury

stock Total

Canon Inc.

shareholders'

equity Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity Balance at December 31, 2021 174,762 403,119 68,015 3,538,037 (151,794 ) (1,158,366 ) 2,873,773 224,656 3,098,429 Equity transactions with noncontrolling interests and other 298 (4,538 ) 4,535 295 320 615 Dividends to Canon Inc. shareholders (115.00 yen per share) (119,326 ) (119,326 ) (119,326 ) Dividends to noncontrolling interests (6,138 ) (6,138 ) Transfer to legal reserve 1,432 1,014 (2,446 ) - - Comprehensive income: Net income 159,118 159,118 10,889 170,007 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 307,209 307,209 1,809 309,018 Net unrealized gains and losses on securities (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) Net gains and losses on derivative instruments (1,902 ) (1,902 ) 35 (1,867 ) Pension liability adjustments 3,495 3,495 24 3,519 Total comprehensive income (loss) 467,899 12,757 480,656 Repurchases and reissuance of treasury stock (11 ) (8 ) (99,993 ) (100,012 ) (100,012 ) Balance at September 30, 2022 174,762 404,838 64,491 3,579,910 156,987 (1,258,359 ) 3,122,629 231,595 3,354,224 31

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (10) Equity (continued) The changes in the carrying amounts of total equity, equity attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders and equity attributable to noncontrolling interests in the consolidated balance sheets for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows: Millions of yen Common

stock Additional

paid-in

capital Legal

reserve Retained

earnings Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss) Treasury

stock Total

Canon Inc.

shareholders'

equity Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity Balance at June 30, 2023 174,762 405,036 65,088 3,724,997 247,829 (1,316,360 ) 3,301,352 243,707 3,545,059 Equity transactions with noncontrolling interests and other (102 ) (3,534 ) 3,534 (102 ) (144 ) (246 ) Dividends to Canon Inc. shareholders (70.00 yen per share) (69,939 ) (69,939 ) (69,939 ) Dividends to noncontrolling interests (3,512 ) (3,512 ) Comprehensive income: Net income 62,134 62,134 3,807 65,941 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 39,608 39,608 396 40,004 Net unrealized gains and losses on securities 21 21 21 Net gains and losses on derivative instruments (764 ) (764 ) 12 (752 ) Pension liability adjustments 809 809 33 842 Total comprehensive income (loss) 101,808 4,248 106,056 Repurchases and reissuance of treasury stock (41,914 ) (41,914 ) (41,914 ) Balance at September 30, 2023 174,762 404,934 61,554 3,720,726 287,503 (1,358,274 ) 3,291,205 244,299 3,535,504 Millions of yen Common

stock Additional

paid-in

capital Legal

reserve Retained

earnings Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (loss) Treasury

stock Total

Canon Inc.

shareholders'

equity Non-

controlling

interests Total

equity Balance at June 30, 2022 174,762 404,843 69,004 3,583,088 109,984 (1,208,355 ) 3,133,326 230,425 3,363,751 Equity transactions with noncontrolling interests and other (5 ) (4,538 ) 4,538 (5 ) 14 9 Dividends to Canon Inc. shareholders (60.00 yen per share) (61,809 ) (61,809 ) (61,809 ) Dividends to noncontrolling interests (2,809 ) (2,809 ) Transfer to legal reserve 25 (25 ) - - Comprehensive income: Net income 54,118 54,118 3,131 57,249 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 42,166 42,166 821 42,987 Net unrealized gains and losses on securities (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) Net gains and losses on derivative instruments 612 612 5 617 Pension liability adjustments 4,246 4,246 8 4,254 Total comprehensive income (loss) 101,121 3,965 105,086 Repurchases and reissuance of treasury stock (50,004 ) (50,004 ) (50,004 ) Balance at September 30, 2022 174,762 404,838 64,491 3,579,910 156,987 (1,258,359 ) 3,122,629 231,595 3,354,224 32

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (11) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows: Millions of yen Foreign

currency

translation

adjustments Net

unrealized

gains and

losses on

securities Gains and

losses on

derivative

instruments Pension

liability

adjustments Total Balance at December 31, 2022 191,287 (34 ) (428 ) (128,202 ) 62,623 Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassifications 221,928 89 (2,490 ) 3,047 222,574 Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13 ) (29 ) 1,214 1,134 2,306 Net change during the period 221,915 60 (1,276 ) 4,181 224,880 Balance at September 30, 2023 413,202 26 (1,704 ) (124,021 ) 287,503 Millions of yen Foreign

currency

translation

adjustments Net

unrealized

gains and

losses on

securities Gains and

losses on

derivative

instruments Pension

liability

adjustments Total Balance at December 31, 2021 5,519 - (894 ) (156,419 ) (151,794 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassifications 311,268 (28 ) (7,055 ) 1,864 306,049 Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,059 ) 7 5,153 1,631 2,732 Net change during the period 307,209 (21 ) (1,902 ) 3,495 308,781 Balance at September 30, 2022 312,728 (21 ) (2,796 ) (152,924 ) 156,987 33

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (11) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (continued) Reclassifications out of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows: Millions of yen Amount reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) * Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Affected line items in consolidated statements of income Foreign currency translation adjustments (32 ) (5,883 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 10 1,824 Income taxes (22 ) (4,059 ) Consolidated net income 9 - Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (13 ) (4,059 ) Net income attributable to Canon Inc. Net unrealized gains and losses on securities (37 ) 9 Other, net 8 (2 ) Income taxes (29 ) 7 Consolidated net income - - Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (29 ) 7 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. Gains and losses on derivative instruments 1,661 7,060 Net sales (474 ) (1,963 ) Income taxes 1,187 5,097 Consolidated net income 27 56 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,214 5,153 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. Pension liability adjustments 961 2,460 Other, net (46 ) (451 ) Income taxes 915 2,009 Consolidated net income 219 (378 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,134 1,631 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. Total amount reclassified, net of tax and noncontrolling interests 2,306 2,732 * Increase (decrease) of amounts indicate losses (gains) in consolidated statements of income. 34

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (11) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (continued) Reclassifications out of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows: Millions of yen Amount reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) * Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Affected line items in consolidated statements of income Foreign currency translation adjustments - (5,883 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses - 1,824 Income taxes - (4,059 ) Consolidated net income - - Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - (4,059 ) Net income attributable to Canon Inc. Net unrealized gains and losses on securities 1 9 Other, net (0 ) (2 ) Income taxes 1 7 Consolidated net income - - Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 7 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. Gains and losses on derivative instruments 534 3,787 Net sales (158 ) (1,049 ) Income taxes 376 2,738 Consolidated net income 45 40 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 421 2,778 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. Pension liability adjustments 390 820 Other, net (32 ) (150 ) Income taxes 358 670 Consolidated net income 73 (125 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 431 545 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. Total amount reclassified, net of tax and noncontrolling interests 853 (729 ) * Increase (decrease) of amounts indicate losses (gains) in consolidated statements of income. 35

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (12) Revenue Canon recognizes contract assets primarily for unbilled receivables mainly arising from services contracts for the products of the Printing Business Unit. Contract assets are reclassified to trade receivables when they are billed under the terms of the contract. The difference between the opening and closing balances of contract assets primarily results from the timing difference of Canon's performance and billing to customers. Contract assets at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were ¥48,392 million and ¥39,251 million respectively, and are included in prepaid expenses and other current assets in the consolidated balance sheets. Canon typically bills to the customer when the performance obligation is satisfied and collects the payment in relatively short term except for certain maintenance service of the products of the Printing Business Unit and the Medical Business Unit and certain industrial equipment for which Canon occasionally receives the payment in advance from customers. The amount received in excess of revenue recognized is recorded as deferred revenue until the performance obligation for distinct goods or services are satisfied. Deferred revenue at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was ¥163,095 million and ¥141,840 million, respectively, and are included in other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets. Revenue recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, which had been included in the deferred revenue balance at December 31, 2022, was ¥98,771 million. Remaining performance obligations for products and equipment at September 30, 2023 primarily arise from the sales of certain industrial equipment, amounting to ¥210,604 million, 66% of which is expected to be recognized as revenue within one year, 32% is within two years and the remaining 2% is within three years. Disclosure of remaining performance obligations is not required for the majority of service since the related revenue is recognized on an as billed basis applying the right to invoice practical expedient or is generated from the contracts with original expected duration of less than one year. Service revenue recognized from the fixed maintenance service contracts for the products of the Printing Business Unit and the Medical Business Unit with original expected duration of more than one year is ¥59,724 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the average remaining period for these fixed contracts at September 30, 2023 is about two years. Disaggregated revenues by business unit, product and geographic area are described in Note 20. 36

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (13) Net Income Attributable to Canon Inc. Shareholders per Share Reconciliations of the numerators and denominators of basic and diluted net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share computations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows: Millions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. 183,947 159,118 Diluted net income attributable to Canon Inc. 183,943 159,115 Number of shares Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 The weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 1,005,262,399 1,035,225,840 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options 399,434 329,670 Diluted common shares outstanding 1,005,661,833 1,035,555,510 Yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share: Basic 182.98 153.70 Diluted 182.91 153.65 Reconciliations of the numerators and denominators of basic and diluted net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share computations for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows: Millions of yen Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. 62,134 54,118 Diluted net income attributable to Canon Inc. 62,133 54,117 Number of shares Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 The weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 991,796,369 1,023,041,561 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options 418,086 350,492 Diluted common shares outstanding 992,214,455 1,023,392,053 Yen Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share: Basic 62.65 52.90 Diluted 62.62 52.88 During the nine and three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, there were dilutive effects from the stock options granted by the Company. 37

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (14) Derivatives and Hedging Activities Risk management policy Canon operates internationally, exposing it to the risk of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Derivative financial instruments are comprised principally of foreign exchange contracts utilized by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries to reduce the risk. Canon assesses foreign currency exchange rate risk by continually monitoring changes in the exposures and by evaluating hedging opportunities. Canon does not hold or issue derivative financial instruments for speculative purposes. Canon is also exposed to credit-related losses in the event of non-performance by counterparties to derivative financial instruments, but it is not expected that any counterparties will fail to meet their obligations. Most of the counterparties are internationally recognized financial institutions and selected by Canon taking into account their financial condition, and contracts are diversified across a number of major financial institutions. Foreign currency exchange rate risk management Canon's international operations expose Canon to the risk of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Canon uses foreign exchange contracts to manage certain foreign currency exchange exposures principally from the exchange of U.S. dollars and euros into yen. These contracts are primarily used to hedge the foreign currency exposure of forecasted intercompany sales and intercompany trade receivables that are denominated in foreign currencies. In accordance with Canon's policy, a specific portion of foreign currency exposure resulting from forecasted intercompany sales is hedged using foreign exchange contracts which principally mature within three months. Cash flow hedge Changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges, including foreign exchange contracts associated with forecasted intercompany sales, are reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). These amounts are subsequently reclassified into earnings in the same period as the hedged items affect earnings. All amounts recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) as of September 30, 2023 are expected to be recognized in net sales over the next twelve months. Changes in the fair value of a foreign exchange contract for the period between the date that the forecasted intercompany sales occur and its maturity date are recognized in earnings. Derivatives not designated as hedges Canon has entered into certain foreign exchange contracts to primarily offset the earnings impact related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates associated with certain assets denominated in foreign currencies. Although these foreign exchange contracts have not been designated as hedges as required in order to apply hedge accounting, the contracts are effective from an economic perspective. The changes in the fair value of these contracts are recorded in earnings immediately. 38

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (14) Derivatives and Hedging Activities (continued) Contract amounts of foreign exchange contracts at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are set forth below: Millions of yen September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 To sell foreign currencies 305,823 149,080 To buy foreign currencies 33,378 26,224 Fair value of derivative instruments in the consolidated balance sheets The following tables present Canon's derivative instruments measured at gross fair value as reflected in the consolidated balance sheets at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Derivatives designated as hedging instruments Millions of yen Balance sheet location Fair value September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Foreign exchange contracts Prepaid expenses and other current assets 234 176 Liabilities: Foreign exchange contracts Other current liabilities 1,729 416 Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments Millions of yen Balance sheet location Fair value September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Foreign exchange contracts Prepaid expenses and other current assets 272 2,539 Liabilities: Foreign exchange contracts Other current liabilities 2,213 846 39

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (14) Derivatives and Hedging Activities (continued) Effect of derivative instruments in the consolidated statements of income The following tables present the effect of Canon's derivative instruments in the consolidated statements of income for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Derivatives in cash flow hedging relationships Millions of yen Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Gain (loss)

recognized in

OCI Gain (loss) reclassified from

accumulated OCI into income Amount Location Amount Foreign exchange contracts (3,373 ) Net sales (1,661 ) Millions of yen Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Gain (loss)

recognized in

OCI Gain (loss) reclassified from

accumulated OCI into income Amount Location Amount Foreign exchange contracts (9,543 ) Net sales (7,060 ) Millions of yen Three months ended September 30, 2023 Gain (loss)

recognized in

OCI Gain (loss) reclassified from

accumulated OCI into income Amount Location Amount Foreign exchange contracts (1,548 ) Net sales (534 ) Millions of yen Three months ended September 30, 2022 Gain (loss)

recognized in

OCI Gain (loss) reclassified from

accumulated OCI into income Amount Location Amount Foreign exchange contracts (2,785 ) Net sales (3,787 ) 40

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (14) Derivatives and Hedging Activities (continued) Effect of derivative instruments in the consolidated statements of income (continued) Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments Millions of yen Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Gain (loss) recognized

in income on derivative Location Amount Foreign exchange contracts Other, net (14,737 ) Millions of yen Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Gain (loss) recognized

in income on derivative Location Amount Foreign exchange contracts Other, net (15,526 ) Millions of yen Three months ended September 30, 2023 Gain (loss) recognized

in income on derivative Location Amount Foreign exchange contracts Other, net (1,728 ) Millions of yen Three months ended September 30, 2022 Gain (loss) recognized

in income on derivative Location Amount Foreign exchange contracts Other, net (1,843 ) 41

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (15) Lessee Accounting Lease costs are included in cost of sales or selling general and administrative expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. Supplemental income statement information is as follows: Millions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Operating lease cost 35,638 33,837 Short-term lease cost 12,036 11,261 Other lease cost 232 159 Total 47,906 45,257 Millions of yen Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Operating lease cost 12,249 11,363 Short-term lease cost 3,928 4,234 Other lease cost 74 102 Total 16,251 15,699 Operating lease cash flow Supplemental cash flow information is as follows. Millions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Cash paid for amount included in the measurement of lease liabilities Operating cash flows from operating leases 33,777 33,819 Noncash activity - Rights of use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities Operating leases 30,010 35,644 Maturity Analysis The following is a schedule by year of the future minimum lease payments under operating leases at September 30, 2023. Millions of yen Within one year 38,848 Two years 29,129 Three years 22,820 Four years 15,657 Five years 9,490 Thereafter 16,722 Total future minimum lease payments 132,666 Less Imputed Interest (7,278 ) Total 125,388 42

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (16) Commitments and Contingent Liabilities Commitments As of September 30, 2023, commitments outstanding for the purchase of property, plant and equipment approximated ¥65,292 million, and commitments outstanding for the purchase of parts and raw materials approximated ¥234,246 million. Guarantees Canon occupies sales offices and other facilities under lease arrangements accounted for as operating leases. Deposits mainly for restoration made under such arrangements aggregated ¥10,745 million and ¥10,086 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and are included in noncurrent receivables in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets. Canon provides guarantees for its employees, affiliates and other companies. The guarantees for the employees are principally made for their housing loans. The guarantees for affiliates and other companies are made for their lease obligations and bank loans to facilitate financing. Canon would have to perform under a guarantee if the borrower defaults on a payment within the contract terms. The contract terms are 1 year to 11 years in case of employees with housing loans, and 1 year to 6 years in case of affiliates and other companies with lease obligations and bank loans. The maximum amount of undiscounted payments Canon would have had to make in the event of default is ¥1,893 million at September 30, 2023. The carrying amounts of the liabilities recognized for Canon's obligations as a guarantor under those guarantees at September 30, 2023 were not significant. Canon also offers assurance-type warranties under which it generally guarantees the performance of products delivered and services rendered for a certain period or term. Estimated product warranty costs are recorded at the time revenue is recognized and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. Estimates for accrued product warranty costs are based on historical experience. Accrued product warranty costs are included in accrued expenses in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets and changes in accrued product warranty cost for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are summarized as follows: Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Millions of yen Balance at December 31, 2022 20,887 Addition 14,854 Utilization (13,505 ) Other (1,627 ) Balance at September 30, 2023 20,609 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Millions of yen Balance at December 31, 2021 16,949 Addition 14,382 Utilization (12,406 ) Other (348 ) Balance at September 30, 2022 18,577 43

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (16) Commitments and Contingent Liabilities (continued) Legal proceedings Canon is involved in various claims and legal actions arising in the ordinary course of business. Canon has recorded provisions for liabilities when it is probable that liabilities have been incurred and the amount of loss can be reasonably estimated. Canon reviews these provisions at least quarterly and adjusts these provisions to reflect the impact of the negotiations, settlements, rulings, advice of legal counsel and other information and events pertaining to a particular case. Based on its experience, although litigation is inherently unpredictable, Canon believes that any damage amounts claimed in outstanding matters are not a meaningful indicator of Canon's potential liability. In the opinion of management, any reasonably possible range of losses from outstanding matters would not have a material adverse effect on Canon's consolidated financial position, results of operations, or cash flows. (17) Disclosures about the Fair Value of Financial Instruments and Concentrations of Credit Risk Fair value of financial instruments The estimated fair values of Canon's financial instruments at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are set forth below. The following summary excludes cash and cash equivalents, trade receivables, noncurrent receivables, short-term loans, trade payables and accrued expenses, and the fair values of these instruments approximate their carrying amounts. The summary also excludes investments and derivative instruments which are disclosed in Note 2 and Note 18, and Note 14, respectively. Millions of yen September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Carrying

amount Estimated

fair value Carrying

amount Estimated

fair value Long-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt (54,182 ) (54,182 ) (54,205 ) (54,205 ) The following methods and assumptions are used to estimate the fair value in the above table. Long-term debt Canon's long-term debt instruments are classified as Level 2 instruments and valued based on the present value of future cash flows associated with each instrument discounted using current market borrowing rates for similar debt instruments of comparable maturity. The levels are more fully described in Note 18. Limitations of fair value estimates Fair value estimates are made at a specific point in time, based on relevant market information and information about the financial instruments. These estimates are subjective in nature and involve uncertainties and matters of significant judgment and therefore cannot be determined with precision. Changes in assumptions could significantly affect the estimates. Concentrations of credit risk No single customer accounted for more than 10 percent of consolidated trade receivables as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. 44

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (18) Fair Value Measurements Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability (an exit price) in the principal or most advantageous market for the asset or liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. A three-level fair value hierarchy that prioritizes the inputs used to measure fair value is as follows: Level 1 - Inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2 - Inputs are quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets, quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active, inputs other than quoted prices that are observable, and inputs that are derived principally from or corroborated by observable market data by correlation or other means. Level 3 - Inputs are derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or value drivers are unobservable, which reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in establishing a price. Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis The following tables present Canon's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis consistent with the fair value hierarchy at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Millions of yen September 30, 2023 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 2,166 - 2,166 Short-term investments: Available-for-sale: Corporate bonds - 1,356 - 1,356 Investments: Available-for-sale: Corporate bonds - 5,460 - 5,460 Fund trusts and others 285 472 - 757 Equity securities 25,221 - - 25,221 Prepaid expenses and other current assets: Derivatives - 506 - 506 Total assets 25,506 9,960 - 35,466 Liabilities: Other current liabilities: Derivatives - 3,942 - 3,942 Total liabilities - 3,942 - 3,942 45

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (18) Fair Value Measurements (continued) Millions of yen December 31, 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 627 - 627 Short-term investments: Available-for-sale: Corporate bonds - 9,301 - 9,301 Investments: Available-for-sale: Corporate bonds - 4,785 - 4,785 Fund trusts and others 255 383 - 638 Equity securities 21,770 - - 21,770 Prepaid expenses and other current assets: Derivatives - 2,715 - 2,715 Total assets 22,025 17,811 - 39,836 Liabilities: Other current liabilities: Derivatives - 1,262 - 1,262 Total liabilities - 1,262 - 1,262 Level 1 investments are comprised principally of Japanese equity securities, which are valued using an unadjusted quoted market price in active markets with sufficient volume and frequency of transactions. Level 2 assets and liabilities are comprised principally of corporate bonds included in cash and cash equivalents, investments or short-term investments, and derivatives. Corporate bonds included in cash and cash equivalents, and investments or short-term investments are valued using quoted prices for identical assets in markets that are not active or quotes obtained from counterparties or third parties. Derivative financial instruments are comprised of foreign exchange contracts. Level 2 derivatives are valued using quotes obtained from counterparties or third parties, which are periodically validated by pricing models using observable market inputs, such as foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates, based on market approach. Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a nonrecurring basis During the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, there were no circumstances that required any significant assets or liabilities to be measured at fair value on a nonrecurring basis. 46

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (19) Supplemental Information Foreign Currency Exchange Gains and Losses Gains and losses resulting from foreign currency transactions, including foreign exchange contracts, and translation of assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are included in other, net of other income (deductions) in the consolidated statements of income. Foreign currency exchange gains and losses were net losses of ¥13,381 million and ¥47,078 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and were a net gain of ¥450 million and a net loss of ¥10,006 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Advertising Costs Advertising costs are expensed as incurred. Advertising costs were ¥32,465 million and ¥29,130 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and were ¥11,668 million and ¥11,062 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of income. Shipping and Handling Costs Shipping and handling costs totaled ¥46,800 million and ¥43,940 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and were ¥15,428 million and ¥16,081 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of income. Components of Net Periodic Benefit Cost Net periodic benefit cost for Canon's employee retirement and severance defined benefit plans for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 consisted of the following components: Millions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Service cost 19,711 23,871 Interest cost 17,359 9,500 Expected return on plan assets (27,155 ) (29,979 ) Amortization of prior service credit (5,852 ) (6,197 ) Amortization of actuarial loss 6,813 8,643 Curtailments and settlements - (622 ) 10,876 5,216 47

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (19) Supplemental Information (continued) Net periodic benefit cost for Canon's employee retirement and severance defined benefit plans for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 consisted of the following components: Millions of yen Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Service cost 6,461 8,003 Interest cost 5,960 3,198 Expected return on plan assets (9,318 ) (10,093 ) Amortization of prior service credit (1,965 ) (2,080 ) Amortization of actuarial loss 2,355 2,902 Curtailments and settlements - 15 3,493 1,945 Service cost component of net periodic benefit cost for Canon's employee retirement and severance defined benefit plans is included in cost of sales and operating expenses in the consolidated statements of income. The components other than the service cost component are included in other, net of other income (deductions) in the consolidated statements of income. Cash Equivalents Certain debt securities with original maturities of less than three months, classified as available-for-sale debt securities of ¥2,166 million and ¥627 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, are included in cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheets. Fair value for these securities approximates their cost. Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired The payment made to the securities firm acting as the tender offer agent for the shares acquired through the tender offer described Note 21, is included in Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired in the consolidated statements of cash flows in an amount of ¥10,249 million. 48

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (20) Segment Information Canon reports in four reportable segments: the Printing Business Unit, the Imaging Business Unit, the Medical Business Unit and the Industrial Business Unit with Others and Corporate, which are based on the organizational structure and information reviewed by Canon's management to evaluate results and allocate resources. Based on the realignment of Canon's internal management structure, from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, Canon has changed the name and structure of segments from Industrial and Others Business Unit and Corporate and eliminations to Industrial Business Unit, Others and Corporate and Eliminations. Also, a certain business, which was previously included in Others, has been presented within the Printing Business Unit from the beginning of the first quarter of 2023. Operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have also been reclassified. The primary products included in each segment are as follows: Printing Business Unit: Office multifunction devices (MFDs) / Document solutions/ Laser multifunction printers (MFPs) / Laser printers / Inkjet printers / Image scanners / Calculators / Digital continuous feed presses / Digital sheet-fed presses / Large format printers Imaging Business Unit: Interchangeable-lens digital cameras / Interchangeable lenses / Digital compact cameras / Compact photo printers / MR Systems / Network cameras / Video management software / Video content analytics software / Digital camcorders / Digital cinema cameras / Broadcast equipment / Projectors Medical Business Unit: Computed tomography (CT) systems / Diagnostic ultrasound systems / Diagnostic X-ray systems / Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems / Clinical chemistry analyzers / Digital radiography systems / Ophthalmic equipment Industrial Business Unit: Semiconductor lithography equipment / FPD (Flat panel display) lithography equipment / OLED Display Manufacturing Equipment / Vacuum thin-film deposition equipment / Die bonders Others: Handy terminals / Document scanners The accounting policies of the segments are substantially the same as the accounting policies used in Canon's quarterly consolidated financial statements. Canon evaluates performance of, and allocates resources to, each segment based on income before income taxes. 49

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (20) Segment Information (continued) Information about operating results for each segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows: Millions of yen Printing Imaging Medical Industrial Others

and

Corporate Eliminations Consolidated 2023: Net sales: External customers 1,698,620 632,173 388,672 207,400 90,389 - 3,017,254 Intersegment 4,824 174 904 8,365 50,970 (65,237 ) - Total 1,703,444 632,347 389,576 215,765 141,359 (65,237 ) 3,017,254 Operating cost and expenses 1,547,489 520,456 371,641 180,495 201,365 (63,565 ) 2,757,881 Operating profit 155,955 111,891 17,935 35,270 (60,006 ) (1,672 ) 259,373 Other income (deductions) 5,578 1,134 (8 ) 408 15,109 (5,612 ) 16,609 Income before income taxes 161,533 113,025 17,927 35,678 (44,897 ) (7,284 ) 275,982 Millions of yen Printing Imaging Medical Industrial Others

and

Corporate Eliminations Consolidated 2022: Net sales: External customers 1,628,141 560,696 362,240 227,832 95,330 - 2,874,239 Intersegment 4,302 335 263 5,947 61,772 (72,619 ) - Total 1,632,443 561,031 362,503 233,779 157,102 (72,619 ) 2,874,239 Operating cost and expenses 1,471,916 478,688 341,449 189,126 210,048 (73,043 ) 2,618,184 Operating profit 160,527 82,343 21,054 44,653 (52,946 ) 424 256,055 Other income (deductions) 9,704 1,071 567 1,047 (30,464 ) (6,011 ) (24,086 ) Income before income taxes 170,231 83,414 21,621 45,700 (83,410 ) (5,587 ) 231,969 50

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (20) Segment Information (continued) Information about operating results for each segment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows: Millions of yen Printing Imaging Medical Industrial Others

and

Corporate Eliminations Consolidated 2023: Net sales: External customers 568,502 220,614 132,044 76,547 27,540 - 1,025,247 Intersegment 1,858 72 362 2,302 17,204 (21,798 ) - Total 570,360 220,686 132,406 78,849 44,744 (21,798 ) 1,025,247 Operating cost and expenses 524,317 180,503 125,767 63,081 70,245 (21,290 ) 942,623 Operating profit 46,043 40,183 6,639 15,768 (25,501 ) (508 ) 82,624 Other income (deductions) 764 369 (20 ) 131 3,512 (60 ) 4,696 Income before income taxes 46,807 40,552 6,619 15,899 (21,989 ) (568 ) 87,320 Millions of yen Printing Imaging Medical Industrial Others

and

Corporate Eliminations Consolidated 2022: Net sales: External customers 552,951 202,848 126,006 85,307 28,978 - 996,090 Intersegment 1,827 85 68 1,730 24,812 (28,522 ) - Total 554,778 202,933 126,074 87,037 53,790 (28,522 ) 996,090 Operating cost and expenses 513,766 166,318 119,642 70,156 73,543 (28,775 ) 914,650 Operating profit 41,012 36,615 6,432 16,881 (19,753 ) 253 81,440 Other income (deductions) 2,944 190 169 147 (5,725 ) (89 ) (2,364 ) Income before income taxes 43,956 36,805 6,601 17,028 (25,478 ) 164 79,076 Intersegment sales are recorded at the same prices used in transactions with third parties. Expenses not directly associated with specific segments are allocated based on the most reasonable measures applicable. Corporate expenses include certain corporate research and development expenses. Amortization costs of identified intangible assets resulting from the purchase price allocation of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (currently, Canon Medical Systems Corporation) are also included in corporate expenses. 51

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (20) Segment Information (continued) Information about sales by product and service to external customers by business unit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows: Millions of yen Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Printing Office multifunction devices 450,747 402,301 Office others 266,035 234,290 Office 716,782 636,591 Laser printers 444,754 474,844 Inkjet printers and Others 255,010 262,610 Prosumer 699,764 737,454 Production 282,074 254,096 Total 1,698,620 1,628,141 Imaging Cameras 390,428 360,334 Network cameras and Others 241,745 200,362 Total 632,173 560,696 Medical Diagnostic equipment 388,672 362,240 Industrial Optical equipment 143,676 164,813 Industrial equipment 63,724 63,019 Total 207,400 227,832 Others and Corporate 90,389 95,330 Consolidated 3,017,254 2,874,239 52

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (20) Segment Information (continued) Information about sales by product and service to external customers by business unit for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows: Millions of yen Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Printing Office multifunction devices 151,160 149,375 Office others 88,268 78,952 Office 239,428 228,327 Laser printers 145,277 150,131 Inkjet printers and Others 85,305 81,585 Prosumer 230,582 231,716 Production 98,492 92,908 Total 568,502 552,951 Imaging Cameras 138,629 132,064 Network cameras and Others 81,985 70,784 Total 220,614 202,848 Medical Diagnostic equipment 132,044 126,006 Industrial Optical equipment 53,074 64,897 Industrial equipment 23,473 20,410 Total 76,547 85,307 Others and Corporate 27,540 28,978 Consolidated 1,025,247 996,090 Based on the realignment of Canon's internal management structure, from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, Canon has changed certain product categories and some product sales, which were previously included in Others, have been added to Lithography equipment and are presented as Optical equipment. Also, certain businesses, which were previously included in Office multifunction devices and Others and Corporate, have been presented as Inkjet printers and Others from the beginning of the first quarter of 2023. Operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have also been reclassified. 53

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued) (20) Segment Information (continued) Information by major geographic area for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows: Millions of yen Japan Americas Europe Asia and

Oceania Total 2023: Net sales: 652,598 944,583 790,223 629,850 3,017,254 2022: Net sales: 627,576 893,993 720,649 632,021 2,874,239 Information by major geographic area for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows: Millions of yen Japan Americas Europe Asia and

Oceania Total 2023: Net sales: 213,428 328,008 270,461 213,350 1,025,247 2022: Net sales: 201,091 311,553 251,981 231,465 996,090 Net sales are attributed to areas based on the location where the product is shipped to the customers. (21) Subsequent Events On October 2, 2023, Canon Marketing Japan Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, acquired 93.10% of the issued shares of Tokyo Nissan Computer System Co., Ltd. (currently, TCS Co., Ltd. , changed the company name on November 1, 2023) excluding treasury stock through a public cash tender offer for consideration of ¥10,249 million in order to expand its IT solution business. In addition, on November 1, 2023, it acquired 6.90% of the issued shares of the acquired company through squeeze out so that the acquired company became its wholly owned subsidiary company for a total consideration of ¥11,009 million. Further information related to the accounting for this business combination has not been disclosed, because none of the activities required to complete the initial accounting for this acquisition have been completed as of the issuance date of the consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of 2023. (2) Other Information The Board of Directors approved an interim cash dividend at the meeting held on July 27, 2023 as below: 1. Total amount of interim cash dividends: 69,939 million yen 2. Amount of an interim cash dividend per share: 70 yen 3. Payment date: August 25, 2023 Note: The interim dividend was paid to registered shareholders as of June 30, 2023. 54

