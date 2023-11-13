Form 6-K

The following materials are included.

1.

Quarterly Report filed with the Japanese government pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023

[English summary with full translation of consolidated financial information]

Quarterly Report filed with the Japanese government

pursuant to

the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan

For the third quarter ended

September 30, 2023

CANON INC.

Tokyo, Japan

CONTENTS

Page

I

Corporate Information

(1)   Consolidated Financial Summary

2

(2)   Description of Business

2

II

The Business

(1)   Risk Factors

3

(2)   Operating Results and Financial Conditions

3

(3)   Significant Business Contracts Entered into in the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

11

III

Company Information

(1)   Shares

12

(2)   Directors and Executive Officers

14

IV

Financial Statements

(1)   Consolidated Financial Statements

15

(2)   Other Information

54

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This quarterly report includes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934) concerning Canon Inc. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively "Canon"). To the extent that statements in this quarterly report do not relate to historical or current facts, they constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions and beliefs of Canon in light of the information currently available to them, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Canon's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Canon undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements after the date of this quarterly report. Investors are advised to consult any further disclosures by Canon in its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and its other filings.

The risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to above include, but are not limited to, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the uncertainty of Canon's ability to implement its plans to localize production and other measures to reduce the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; uncertainty as to economic conditions in Canon's major markets; uncertainty of continued demand for Canon's high-value-added products; Canon's ability to continue to develop products and to market products that incorporate new technology on a timely basis, are competitively priced, and achieve market acceptance; the possibility of losses resulting from foreign currency transactions designed to reduce financial risks from changes in foreign currency exchange rates; disasters, outages or similar events; and inventory risk due to disruptions in supply chains and shifts in market demand.

1

I.

Corporate Information

(1)

Consolidated Financial Summary

Millions of yen (except per share amounts)
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023 		Nine months ended
September 30, 2022 		Three months ended
September 30, 2023 		Three months ended
September 30, 2022 		Year ended
December 31, 2022

Net sales

3,017,254 2,874,239 1,025,247 996,090 4,031,414

Income before income taxes

275,982 231,969 87,320 79,076 352,440

Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

183,947 159,118 62,134 54,118 243,961

Comprehensive income (loss)

424,798 480,656 106,056 105,086 476,959

Canon Inc. shareholders' equity

-  -  3,291,205 3,122,629 3,113,105

Total equity

-  -  3,535,504 3,354,224 3,349,030

Total assets

-  -  5,619,004 5,301,056 5,095,530

Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share:

Basic (yen)

182.98 153.70 62.65 52.90 236.71

Diluted (yen)

182.91 153.65 62.62 52.88 236.63

Canon Inc. shareholders' equity to total assets (%)

-  -  58.6 58.9 61.1

Net cash provided by operating activities

269,885 188,481 -  -  262,603

Net cash used in investing activities

(204,021 ) (132,350 ) -  -  (180,820 )

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

65,080 (29,582 ) -  -  (146,844 )

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

-  -  520,745 465,298 362,101

Notes:

1.

Canon's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

2.

Consumption tax is excluded from the stated amount of net sales.

(2)

Description of Business

Canon prepares quarterly consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). Financial information presented in sections "II. The Business" is also in conformity with U.S. GAAP.

The Canon Group (consisting of the Company, 334 consolidated subsidiaries, and 11 affiliates accounted for using the equity method, as of September 30, 2023, collectively, the "Group") is engaged in development, manufacturing, sales, and servicing activities in areas such as printing, imaging, medical, industrial, and others and corporate. No material change in Canon's business has occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

No additions or removals of significant group entities have occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

2

II.

The Business

(1)

Risk Factors

No new material risks have been identified during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. No material changes have been identified pursuant to the risk factors of Canon's business indicated in the Annual Securities Report (Yukashoken Houkokusho) of the previous fiscal year.

(2)

Operating Results and Financial Conditions

Looking back at the third quarter of 2023, although the economic situation varied from one region to another, the global economy recovered modestly. In the United States, thanks to the strong employment situation, consumer spending remained solid. In Europe, however, the economy remained stagnant with strong uninterrupted downward pressure on the economy due to the continuation of tight monetary policy. In China, the economy slowed down due to sluggish real estate market. In other emerging countries, the economy remained solid, mostly centering around consumer spending and the service industry. In Japan, the economy recovered moderately, with consumer spending showing signs of picking up on the back of improvement in the employment and personal income environment.

In the markets in which Canon operates, demand was impacted by the sluggish Chinese economy. On a product basis, despite stagnant market conditions in China, demand for office multifunction devices (MFDs) remained firm thanks to solid demand for printing equipment offering high productivity in other countries. For inkjet printers, while the demand from customers working from home slowed, sales of refillable ink tank printers remained firm. For laser printers, demand slowed due to the curbing of corporate investments. For cameras, demand remained solid due to a recovery in travel and leisure. The market of network cameras continued to grow as well. For medical equipment, demand remained firm, particularly in Japan and Europe. For semiconductor lithography equipment, although demand for memory devices remained weak, investment remained at a high level, particularly for power devices, analog devices, and sensors. For FPD (Flat Panel Display) lithography equipment, the market continued to shrink due to restrained investment by panel manufacturers.

The average value of the yen against the U.S. dollar in the third quarter and for the first nine months of the year was ¥144.76, a year-on-year depreciation of approximately ¥6, and ¥138.27, a year-on-year depreciation of approximately ¥10, respectively. Correspondingly, against the euro, ¥157.32 a year-on-year depreciation of approximately ¥18, and ¥149.59, a year-on-year depreciation of approximately ¥14.

3

(2)

Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued)

[Third quarter results]

Summarized results of the consolidated statements of income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 are as follows:

Millions of yen (except per share amounts and percentage data)
Three months ended
September 30, 2023 		Change Three months ended
September 30, 2022

Net sales

1,025,247 +2.9 % 996,090

Gross profit

482,050 +6.9 451,033

Operating expenses

399,426 +8.1 369,593

Operating profit

82,624 +1.5 81,440

Other income (deductions)

4,696 - (2,364 )

Income before income taxes

87,320 +10.4 79,076

Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

62,134 +14.8 54,118

Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share:

Basic

62.65 +18.4 52.90

Diluted

62.62 +18.4 52.88

As for the third quarter, net sales increased by 2.9% year-on-year to ¥1,025.2 billion due to solid demand for network cameras and other new businesses, and the favorable effects of depreciation of the yen. Net sales for the third quarter exceeded ¥1,000 billion for the first time in sixteen years since 2007. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased by 1.7 points year-on-year to 47.0% due to an improvement in costs, resulting from easing of component shortages and logistics disruptions, and the favorable effects of depreciation of the yen. Gross profit for the third quarter increased by 6.9% year-on-year to ¥482.1 billion. Operating expenses increased by 8.1% year-on-year to ¥399.4 billion due to an increase in sales-related expenses with the normalization of sales activity. In addition, operating expenses denominated in foreign currencies increased due to depreciation of the yen. As a result, operating profit increased by 1.5% year-on-year to ¥82.6 billion. Other income (deductions) increased by ¥7.1 billion year-on-year to ¥4.7 billion due to a decrease of currency exchange losses, which were substantially incurred last year. As a result, income before income taxes increased by 10.4% year-on-year to ¥87.3 billion and net income attributable to Canon Inc. increased by 14.8% year-on-year to ¥62.1 billion. Consequently, operating profit, income before income taxes and net income attributable to Canon Inc. for the third quarter exceeded last year.

Basic net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share was ¥62.65 for the third quarter, a year-on-year increase of ¥9.75.

4

(2)

Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued)

[Nine-month results]

Summarized results of the consolidated statements of income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 are as follows:

Millions of yen (except per share amounts and percentage data)
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023 		Change Nine months ended
September 30, 2022

Net sales

  3,017,254 +5.0 %   2,874,239

Gross profit

1,420,831 +8.5 1,309,463

Operating expenses

1,161,458 +10.3 1,053,408

Operating profit

259,373 +1.3 256,055

Other income (deductions)

16,609      -  (24,086 )

Income before income taxes

275,982 +19.0 231,969

Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

183,947 +15.6 159,118

Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share:

Basic

182.98 +19.1 153.70

Diluted

182.91 +19.0 153.65

As for the first nine months, net sales increased by 5.0% year-on-year to ¥3,017.3 billion due to a recovery of supply following a shortage of components and logistical disruptions, which had constrained business and solid demand for new businesses such as network cameras, as well as the favorable effects of depreciation of the yen. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased by 1.5 points year-on-year to 47.1% due to improvement of product costs, resulting from easing of component shortages and logistics disruptions, and depreciation of the yen. Gross profit increased by 8.5% year-on-year to ¥1,420.8 billion. Operating expenses increased by 10.3% year-on-year to ¥1,161.5 billion due to an increase in sales-related expenses with the normalization of sales activity. In addition, operating expenses denominated in foreign currencies increased due to depreciation of the yen. As a result, operating profit increased by 1.3% year-on-year to ¥259.4 billion. Other income (deductions) increased by ¥40.7 billion year-on-year to ¥16.6 billion due to a decrease of currency exchange losses, which were substantially incurred last year. As a result, income before income taxes increased by 19.0% to ¥276.0 billion and first nine months net income attributable to Canon Inc. increased by 15.6% to ¥183.9 billion.

Basic net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share was ¥182.98 for the first nine months, a year-on-year increase of ¥29.28.

5

(2)

Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued)

Operating results by segment ("business unit") for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 are as follows:

Printing Business Unit Millions of yen (except percentage data)
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023 		  Change   Nine months ended
September 30, 2022

Net sales:

Office

    716,782 +12.6 %     636,591

Prosumer

699,764 -5.1 737,454

Production

282,074 +11.0 254,096

External customers total

1,698,620 +4.3 1,628,141

Intersegment

4,824 +12.1 4,302

Total

1,703,444 +4.3 1,632,443

Operating cost and expenses

1,547,489 +5.1 1,471,916

Operating Profit

155,955 -2.8 160,527

Income before income taxes

161,533 -5.1 170,231

As for the Printing Business Unit, MFDs for offices continued to sell well, exceeding unit sales of the same period of the previous year, as the product supply shortage was abated, while demand for products including the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 mid-speed color MFD series were solid. As for inkjet printers, unit sales decreased compared with the same period of the previous year as the surge in working from home demand subsided. As for laser printers, unit sales decreased compared with the same period of the previous year due to the curbing of corporate investments. Regarding equipment for the production printing market, unit sales increased compared with the same period of the previous year, thanks to enhancing its product lineup by adding the imagePRESS V1350. These factors resulted in total sales for the business unit of ¥1,703.4 billion, a year-on-year increase of 4.3%, while income before income taxes totaled ¥161.5 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 5.1% due to such effects as weak sales of consumables in the first half of the year.

Imaging Business Unit Millions of yen (except percentage data)
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023 		  Change   Nine months ended
September 30, 2022

Net sales:

Cameras

    390,428 +8.4 % 360,334

Network cameras and Others

241,745 +20.7 200,362

External customers total

632,173 +12.7     560,696

Intersegment

174 -48.1 335

Total

632,347 +12.7 561,031

Operating cost and expenses

520,456 +8.7 478,688

Operating Profit

111,891 +35.9 82,343

Income before income taxes

113,025 +35.5 83,414

As for the Imaging Business Unit, sales of the interchangeable-lens digital cameras, in particular mirrorless cameras like the EOS R6 Mark II, a full-frame mirrorless camera released last year, and the new entry-level EOS R50 and EOS R100 mirrorless cameras launched in the first half of this year, remained solid. Sales of RF-series interchangeable-lenses remained solid as well. Sales of network cameras increased thanks to solid demand and enhanced sales activity against the background of diversifying applications. These factors resulted in a total of ¥632.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 12.7%, while income before income taxes totaled ¥113.0 billion, a year-on-year increase of 35.5% due to the steady sales of network cameras as well as other highly competitive products and non-recurring expenses incurred to close a certain production facility in the previous year.

6

(2)

Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued)

Medical Business Unit Millions of yen (except percentage data)
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023 		  Change   Nine months ended
September 30, 2022

Net sales:

External customers total

   388,672 +7.3 %     362,240

Intersegment

904 +243.7 263

Total

389,576 +7.5 362,503

Operating cost and expenses

371,641 +8.8 341,449

Operating Profit

17,935 -14.8 21,054

Income before income taxes

17,927 -17.1 21,621

As for the Medical Business Unit, sales remained firm mainly in Japan and Europe. As a result, sales of the Medical Business Unit increased by 7.5% compared with the same period of the previous year to ¥389.6 billion. Income before income taxes decreased by 17.1% compared with the same period of the previous year to ¥17.9 billion mainly due to active investment to augment its workforce in order to enhance its sales capacity.

Industrial Business Unit Millions of yen (except percentage data)
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023 		  Change   Nine months ended
September 30, 2022

Net sales:

Optical equipment

143,676 -12.8 % 164,813

Industrial equipment

63,724 +1.1 63,019

External customers total

    207,400 -9.0     227,832

Intersegment

8,365 +40.7 5,947

Total

215,765 -7.7 233,779

Operating cost and expenses

180,495 -4.6 189,126

Operating Profit

35,270 -21.0 44,653

Income before income taxes

35,678 -21.9 45,700

As for the Industrial Business Unit, sales of semiconductor lithography equipment remained strong, particularly for those used in the production of power devices. As a result, unit sales were on par with the same period of the previous year, which saw a significant increase in unit sales. For FPD lithography equipment, unit sales decreased compared with the previous year due to reduced investments by panel manufacturers as the panel market worsened. As a result, net sales of the Industrial Business Unit decreased by 7.7% compared with the same period of the previous year to ¥215.8 billion, and income before income taxes decreased by 21.9% compared with the same period of the previous year to ¥35.7 billion.

7

(2)

Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued)

Financial Conditions

Millions of yen (except percentage data)
 September 30, 2023  Change  December 31, 2022 

Total assets

5,619,004 +523,474 5,095,530

Total liabilities

2,083,500 +337,000 1,746,500

Canon Inc. shareholders' equity

3,291,205 +178,100 3,113,105

Noncontrolling interests

244,299 +8,374 235,925

Total equity

3,535,504 +186,474 3,349,030

Total liabilities and equity

5,619,004 +523,474 5,095,530

Canon Inc. shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets

58.6 % -2.5 61.1 %

Total assets increased by ¥523.5 billion to ¥5,619.0 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to the end of the previous year, mainly due to the increase of cash and cash equivalents and inventories, combined with the impact of the depreciation of the yen. Inventories increased due to customer's requests for delayed delivery and preparations for sales expansion in the next quarter. Total liabilities increased by ¥337.0 billion to ¥2,083.5 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to the end of the previous year, mainly due to the increase of short-term loans. The balance of total equity increased by ¥186.5 billion to ¥3,535.5 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to the end of the previous year, mainly due to the accumulation of net income attributable to Canon Inc. and the increase of accumulated other comprehensive income resulting from the depreciation of the yen although the payment of dividends to Canon Inc. shareholders and the repurchases of treasury stock decreased total equity. As a result, Canon Inc. shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets declined by 2.5 points to 58.6% compared to the end of the previous year. However, Canon continuously has achieved its goal of developing a solid financial base, measured as equity as a percentage of total assets.

Cash Flows

Millions of yen
Nine months ended
 September 30, 2023  		Change Nine months ended
 September 30, 2022 

Net cash provided by operating activities

269,885  +81,404 188,481

Net cash used in investing activities

(204,021 ) -71,671 (132,350 )

Free cash flow

65,864 +9,733 56,131

Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities

65,080 +94,662 (29,582 ) 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

27,700 -9,654 37,354

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

  158,644 +94,741 63,903

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

362,101 -39,294 401,395

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

520,745 +55,447 465,298

During the first nine months of 2023, cash flow from operating activities increased by ¥81.4 billion year-on-year to ¥269.9 billion, mainly due to an increase in profit and efforts to limit the rise in inventory. Cash flow used in investing activities increased by ¥71.7 billion to ¥204.0 billion from the same period of the previous year due to an acquisition of Minaris Medical Co., Ltd., which has in vitro diagnostics medicine and automated analyzer business, as well as continued capital investments to improve efficiency and productivity. Canon defines "free cash flows" as cash flows from operating activities less cash flows from investing activities. Free cash flow increased by ¥9.7 billion compared with the previous year to ¥65.9 billion.

8

(2)

Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued)

Cash flow from financing activities increased by ¥94.7 billion year-on-year to ¥65.1 billion due to an increase in proceeds received from short-term loans despite dividends paid increased by ¥11.5 billion from the same period of last year due to an increase in last year's year-end dividend and this year's interim dividend, as well as repurchases of ¥100.0 billion of treasury stock.

Owing to these factors, as well as the impact from foreign currency exchange adjustments, cash and cash equivalents increased by ¥158.6 billion to ¥520.7 billion from the end of the previous year.

9

(2)

Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Canon has reported its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, Canon has discussed its results using "free cash flow," which is a non-GAAP measure.

Canon believes this measure, which takes into consideration its operating and investing activities, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of its current liquidity and the alternative uses in financing activities.

A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP is set forth on the following table.

Billions of yen
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

269.9

Net cash used in investing activities

(204.0 )

Free cash flow

65.9

10

(2)

Operating Results and Financial Conditions (continued)

Accounting Estimates and Assumptions

No material changes with respect to accounting estimates and assumptions have occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Prioritized Management Issues to be Addressed

No material changes or issues with respect to prioritized business operations and finances have occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Research and Development Expenses

Canon's research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled ¥246.8 billion.

Property, Plant and Equipment

(1)

Major Property, Plant and Equipment

There were no significant changes to the status of existing major property, plant and equipment during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

(2)

Prospect of Capital Investment in the first nine months of Fiscal 2023

The new construction of property, plant and equipment, which had been in progress as of December 31, 2022 and was completed during the nine months ended of 2023, is as follows:

Name and location

Principal activities and products manufactured

Date of
completion

Canon Inc.,

Hiratsuka Plant

Kanagawa, Japan

New production base (Others and Corporate)

February

2023

There were no significant plans relevant to the retirement of property, plant and equipment.

(3)

Significant Business Contracts Entered into in the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

No material contracts were entered into during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

11

III.

Company Information

(1)

Shares

Total number of authorized shares is 3,000,000,000 shares. The common stock of Canon is listed on the Tokyo, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo Stock Exchanges. Total issued shares are as follows:

As of
September 30, 2023

Total number of issued shares

1,333,763,464

Stock Acquisition Rights

(1)

Stock options

Not applicable.

(2) Other stock acquisition rights

Not applicable.

Exercise status of bonds with share subscription rights containing an adjustable exercise price clause

Not applicable.

Change in Issued Shares, Common Stock and Additional Paid in Capital

Change during this quarter As of September 30, 2023

Issued Shares (Number of shares)

-  1,333,763,464

Common Stock (Millions of yen)

-  174,762

Additional Paid-in Capital (Millions of yen)

-  306,288

Major Shareholders

Not applicable.

12

(1)

Shares (continued)

Voting Rights

The information provided below is based on the latest register of shareholders as of June 30, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023

Classification

Number of shares
(shares) 		Number of voting
rights (units)

Shares without voting rights

-  - 

Shares with restricted voting rights (Treasury stock, etc.)

-  - 

Shares with restricted voting rights (Others)

-  - 

Shares with full voting rights (Treasury stock, etc.)

334,635,400 - 

Shares with full voting rights (Others)

997,785,500 9,977,855

Fractional unit shares (Note)

1,342,564 - 

Total number of issued shares

1,333,763,464 - 

Total voting rights held by all shareholders

-  9,977,855

Note:

In "Fractional unit shares" under "Number of shares," 75 shares of treasury stock are included.

Treasury Stock, etc.

Number of shares owned
(Number of shares) 		Number of shares owned /
Number of shares issued

Canon Inc.

334,635,400 25.09 %

Total

334,635,400 25.09 %

13

(2)

Directors and Executive Officers

There were no changes in Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members between the filing date of the Annual Securities Report (Yukashoken Houkokusho) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the end of this quarter.

Changes in functions of director are below:

Toshizo Tanaka (Executive Vice President & CFO: Group Executive of Public Affairs Headquarters, Group Executive of Facilities Management Headquarters, Senior General Manager of Corporate Governance Center)

There were no changes in members of executive officers between the filing date of the Annual Securities Report (Yukashoken Houkokusho) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the end of this quarter.

Changes in functions of executive officers are below:

Takashi Takeya (Managing Executive Officer: Senior General Manager of Global Logistics Management Center, Senior General Manager of Economic Security Office)
Hideki Sanatake (Executive Officer: Group Executive of Corporate Intellectual Property and Legal Headquarters)
Katsuhito Sakurai (Executive Officer: Unit Executive of Device Development Unit)

The Number of Directors and Executive Officers by Gender

Males: 48, Females: 2 (Females account for 4.0% of the total.)

The total number consisted of 10 Directors or Corporate Auditors and 40 Executive Officers as of September 30, 2023.

14

IV.

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

(1)

Consolidated Financial Statements

Index of Consolidated Financial Statements of Canon Inc. and Subsidiaries:

Page

Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

16

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

18

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

20

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

22

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

23

15

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Millions of yen
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents (Notes 1, 18 and 19)

520,745 362,101

Short-term investments (Notes 2 and 18)

4,321 10,905

Trade receivables (Note 3)

622,081 636,803

Inventories (Note 4)

913,872 808,312

Current lease receivables (Note 6)

159,947 137,038

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Notes 12, 14 and 18)

256,424 215,990

Allowance for credit losses (Notes 3 and 6)

(16,044 ) (15,235 )

Total current assets

       2,461,346        2,155,914

Noncurrent receivables (Note 16)

12,291 12,996

Investments (Notes 2 and 18)

74,264 65,128

Property, plant and equipment, net (Note 5)

1,101,574 1,035,065

Operating lease right-of-use assets (Note 15)

123,751 117,843

Intangible assets, net

271,331 280,995

Goodwill (Note 7)

1,040,689 972,626

Noncurrent lease receivables (Note 6)

323,198 279,332

Other assets

214,443 179,297

Allowance for credit losses (Note 6)

(3,883 ) (3,666 )

Total assets

5,619,004 5,095,530

16

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (continued)

Millions of yen
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities:

Short-term loans and current portion of long-term debt (Notes 9 and 17)

607,573 296,384

Short-term loans related to financial services

40,200 41,200

Other short-term loans and current portion of long-term debt

567,373 255,184

Trade payables (Note 8)

344,065 355,930

Accrued income taxes

45,251 48,414

Accrued expenses (Note 16)

393,784 365,847

Current operating lease liabilities (Note 15)

36,489 33,281

Other current liabilities (Notes 12, 14 and 18)

298,154 265,497

Total current liabilities

       1,725,316        1,365,353

Long-term debt, excluding current portion of long-term debt (Note 17)

2,920 2,417

Accrued pension and severance cost

169,745 189,215

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities (Note 15)

88,899 85,331

Other noncurrent liabilities (Note 12)

96,620 104,184

Total liabilities

2,083,500 1,746,500

Equity:

Canon Inc. shareholders' equity (Note 10):

Common stock

174,762 174,762

(Number of authorized shares)

(3,000,000,000 ) (3,000,000,000 )

(Number of issued shares)

(1,333,763,464 ) (1,333,763,464 )

Additional paid-in capital

404,934 404,838

Legal reserve

61,554 64,509

Retained earnings

3,720,726 3,664,735

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (Note 11)

287,503 62,623

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,358,274 ) (1,258,362 )

(Number of shares)

(345,963,587 ) (318,250,096 )

Total Canon Inc. shareholders' equity

3,291,205 3,113,105

Noncontrolling interests (Note 10)

244,299 235,925

Total equity (Note 10)

3,535,504 3,349,030

Total liabilities and equity

5,619,004 5,095,530

17

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Millions of yen
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023 		Nine months ended
September 30, 2022

Net sales (Notes 6, 11, 12 and 14):

Products and Equipment

2,382,158 2,290,449

Services

         635,096          583,790
3,017,254 2,874,239

Cost of sales (Notes 15 and 19):

Products and Equipment

1,292,731 1,290,688

Services

303,692 274,088
1,596,423 1,564,776

Gross profit

1,420,831 1,309,463

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative expenses (Notes 11, 15 and 19)

914,628 832,335

Research and development expenses

246,830 221,073
1,161,458 1,053,408

Operating profit

259,373 256,055

Other income (deductions):

Interest and dividend income

9,103 3,167

Interest expense

(1,474 ) (737 )

Other, net (Notes 2, 11, 14 and 19)

8,980 (26,516 )
16,609 (24,086 )

Income before income taxes

275,982 231,969

Income taxes

77,951 61,962

Consolidated net income

198,031 170,007

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

14,084 10,889

Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

183,947 159,118
Yen Yen

Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share (Note 13):

Basic

182.98 153.70

Diluted

182.91 153.65

18

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (continued)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Millions of yen
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023 		Nine months ended
September 30, 2022

Consolidated net income

         198,031          170,007

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 11):

Foreign currency translation adjustments

223,928 309,018

Net unrealized gains and losses on securities

60 (21 )

Net gains and losses on derivative instruments

(1,214 ) (1,867 )

Pension liability adjustments

3,993 3,519
226,767 310,649

Comprehensive income (loss) (Note 10)

424,798 480,656

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

15,971 12,757

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Canon Inc.

408,827 467,899

19

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (continued)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Millions of yen
Three months ended
September 30, 2023 		Three months ended
September 30, 2022

Net sales (Notes 6, 11 12 and 14):

Products and Equipment

         807,581          793,367

Services

217,666 202,723
1,025,247 996,090

Cost of sales (Notes 15 and 19):

Products and Equipment

437,241 450,569

Services

105,956 94,488
543,197 545,057

Gross profit

482,050 451,033

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative expenses (Notes 11, 15 and 19)

315,099 294,576

Research and development expenses

84,327 75,017
399,426 369,593

Operating profit

82,624 81,440

Other income (deductions):

Interest and dividend income

3,550 1,542

Interest expense

(659 ) (207 )

Other, net (Notes 2, 11, 14 and 19)

1,805 (3,699 )
4,696 (2,364 )

Income before income taxes

87,320 79,076

Income taxes

21,379 21,827

Consolidated net income

65,941 57,249

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,807 3,131

Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

62,134 54,118
Yen Yen

Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share (Note 13):

Basic

62.65 52.90

Diluted

62.62 52.88

20

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (continued)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Millions of yen
Three months ended
September 30, 2023 		Three months ended
September 30, 2022

Consolidated net income

          65,941           57,249

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 11):

Foreign currency translation adjustments

40,004 42,987

Net unrealized gains and losses on securities

21 (21 )

Net gains and losses on derivative instruments

(752 ) 617

Pension liability adjustments

842 4,254
40,115 47,837

Comprehensive income (loss) (Note 10)

106,056 105,086

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,248 3,965

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Canon Inc.

101,808 101,121

21

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Millions of yen
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023 		Nine months ended
September 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:

Consolidated net income

         198,031          170,007

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

174,112 166,225

Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets

3,059 (9,549 )

Deferred income taxes

(10,060 ) (6,081 )

Decrease in trade receivables

61,379 8,399

Increase in inventories

(41,126 ) (153,886 )

Increase in lease receivables (Note 6)

(19,082 ) (11,070 )

(Decrease) increase in trade payables

(26,576 ) 75,275

Decrease in accrued income taxes

(4,964 ) (12,740 )

Increase in accrued expenses

1,072 20,144

Decrease in accrued pension and severance cost

(22,926 ) (29,442 )

Contribution of cash to retirement benefit trust

(18,000 ) - 

Other, net (Note 15)

(25,034 ) (28,801 )

Net cash provided by operating activities

269,885 188,481

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of fixed assets (Note 5)

(156,948 ) (132,251 )

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets (Note 5)

2,533 14,316

Proceeds from maturity of held to maturity securities

-  2,151

Purchases of securities

(6,685 ) (20,053 )

Proceeds from sale and maturity of securities

13,181 6,518

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (Notes 7 and 19)

(56,219 ) (5,890 )

Other, net

117 2,859

Net cash used in investing activities

(204,021 ) (132,350 )

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repayments of long-term debt

(1,456 ) (1,546 )

Decrease in short-term loans related to financial services, net (Note 9)

(1,000 ) (800 )

Increase in other short-term loans, net (Note 9)

306,280 197,840

Dividends paid

(130,870 ) (119,326 )

Repurchases and reissuance of treasury stock, net

(100,014 ) (100,012 )

Other, net

(7,860 ) (5,738 )

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

65,080 (29,582 )

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

27,700 37,354

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

158,644 63,903
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 362,101 401,395
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 520,745 465,298
Supplemental disclosure for cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

1,435 657

Income taxes

97,792 91,607

22

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

(1)

Basis of Presentation and Significant Accounting Policies

(a)

Basis of Presentation

The Company issued convertible debentures in the United States in May 1969 and established a program in which its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are traded in the U.S. over-the-counter market. Since then, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Company has prepared its annual consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP and filed them with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 20-F. The Company's ADRs were listed on the NYSE in September 2000 after being quoted on NASDAQ from February 1972 to September 2000. On February 24, 2023, the Company filed Form 25 with the SEC in connection with the delisting from the NYSE. The delisting became effective on March 6, 2023. In the future, the Company plans to file an application for the termination of registration of its ADRs with the SEC when the requirements have been met.

Canon's quarterly consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of U.S. GAAP. Certain footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP have been condensed or omitted.

Canon has reclassified certain items in the consolidated statements of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to conform to the current year's presentation.

The number of consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies that were accounted for by the equity method as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are summarized as follows:

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Consolidated subsidiaries

334 330

Affiliated companies

11 10

Total

345 340
(b)

Principles of Consolidation

The quarterly consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company, its majority owned subsidiaries and those variable interest entities where the Company or its consolidated subsidiaries are the primary beneficiaries. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated.

(c)

Recent Accounting Guidance

Recently adopted accounting guidance

In October 2021, ASU No. 2021-08, "Accounting for Contract Assets and Contract Liabilities from Contracts with Customers"-ASC 805 ("Business Combinations"), was issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB"). The standard requires us to apply ASC 606 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" to recognize and measure contract assets and contract liabilities acquired in a business combination. Canon adopted the standard from interim and annual reporting periods beginning January 1, 2023. The adoption of this standard did not have a material impact on its consolidated results of operations and financial condition.

In March 2022, ASU No. 2022-02, "Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures"-ASC 326 ("Credit Losses"), was issued by FASB. The standard requires us to expand disclosures for certain loan re-financings and restructurings, and requires current-period gross write-offs by year of origination for financing receivables and net investments in leases. Canon adopted the standard from interim and annual reporting periods beginning January 1, 2023. The adoption of this standard did not have a material impact on its consolidated results of operations and financial condition.

23

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

In September 2022, ASU No. 2022-04, "Disclosure of Supplier Finance Program Obligations"-ASC405-50 ("Liabilities-Supplier Finance Programs"), was issued by FASB. The standard requires entities that use supplier finance programs in connection with the purchase of goods and services to disclose the key terms of the programs and information about obligations outstanding at the end of the reporting period, including a rollforward of those obligations. Canon adopted the standard, which requires disclosure of the key terms of the programs and information about obligations outstanding, from interim and annual reporting periods beginning January 1, 2023. The standard's requirement to disclose a rollforward of obligations outstanding is effective for annual reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2023. The adoption of this standard did not have a material impact on its consolidated results of operations and financial condition. For further information, please refer to Note 8.

24

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(2)

Investments

The cost, gross unrealized holding gains, gross unrealized holding losses and fair value for available-for-sale debt securities included in short-term investments and investments by major security type at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 as follows:

Millions of yen
September 30, 2023
Cost Gross
unrealized
holding
gains 		Gross
unrealized
holding
losses 		Fair value

Current:

Corporate bonds

1,353 3 -  1,356

Noncurrent:

Corporate bonds

5,427 37 4 5,460
6,780 40 4 6,816
Millions of yen
December 31, 2022
Cost Gross
unrealized
holding
gains 		Gross
unrealized
holding
losses 		Fair value

Current:

Corporate bonds

9,277 35 11 9,301

Noncurrent:

Corporate bonds

4,850 -  65 4,785
14,127 35 76 14,086

Maturities of available-for-sale debt securities included in short-term investments and investments in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets at September 30, 2023 are as follows:

Millions of yen
Fair value

Due within one year

1,356

Due after one year through five years

5,460

Total

6,816

25

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(2)

Investments (continued)

The unrealized and realized gains and losses related to equity securities for the nine months and three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Millions of yen
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023 		Nine months ended
September 30, 2022

Net gains (losses) recognized during the period on equity securities

6,331        (6,451 )

Less: Net gains (losses) recognized during the period on equity securities sold during the period

152 61

Unrealized gains (losses) recognized during the period on equity securities still held at September 30

6,179 (6,512 )
Millions of yen
Three months ended
September 30, 2023 		Three months ended
September 30, 2022

Net gains (losses) recognized during the period on equity securities

(2,024 ) (1,219 )

Less: Net gains (losses) recognized during the period on equity securities sold during the period

128 83

Unrealized gains (losses) recognized during the period on equity securities still held at September 30

(2,152 ) (1,302 )

The carrying amount of non-marketable equity securities without readily determinable fair value totaled ¥10,437 million and ¥6,808 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The impairment or other adjustments resulting from observable price changes recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were not material.

Time deposits with original maturities of more than three months are ¥2,965 million and ¥1,604 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and are included in short-term investments in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets.

26

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(3)

Trade Receivables

Trade receivables are summarized as follows:

Millions of yen
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Notes

34,899 30,535

Accounts

         587,182          606,268

Trade receivables

622,081 636,803

Allowance for credit losses

(13,991 ) (13,305 )
608,090 623,498
(4)

Inventories

Inventories are summarized as follows:

Millions of yen
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Finished goods

555,974 486,826

Work in process

         279,689          253,026

Raw materials

78,209 68,460
913,872 808,312
(5)

Property, Plant and Equipment, net

Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and are summarized as follows:

Millions of yen
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Land

         284,116          275,261

Buildings

1,856,128 1,760,058

Machinery and equipment

2,007,527 1,893,745

Construction in progress

53,292 60,914

Finance lease right-of-use assets

8,495 7,315

Cost

4,209,558 3,997,293

Less: accumulated depreciation

(3,107,984 ) (2,962,228 )

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,101,574 1,035,065

Fixed assets presented in the consolidated statements of cash flows includes property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

27

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(6)

Lessor Accounting

Lease income is included in products and equipment sales in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. Supplemental income statement information is as follows:

Millions of yen
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023 		Nine months ended
September 30, 2022

Lease income - sales-type and direct financing leases

Revenue at lease commencement

112,468 81,902

Interest income on lease receivables

19,240 15,222

Sales-type and direct financing leases income total

131,708 97,124

Lease income - operating leases

29,802 25,199

Variable lease income

           4,196            3,861

Total lease income

165,706 126,184
Millions of yen
Three months ended
September 30, 2023 		Three months ended
September 30, 2022

Lease income - sales-type and direct financing leases

Revenue at lease commencement

36,895 30,932

Interest income on lease receivables

7,226 5,493

Sales-type and direct financing leases income total

44,121 36,425

Lease income - operating leases

10,331 9,740

Variable lease income

1,574 1,558

Total lease income

56,026 47,723

Allowance for Credit Losses

Lease receivables represent financing leases, which consist of sales-type leases and direct financing leases. These receivables typically have terms ranging from 1 year to 8 years. Lease receivables are ¥483,145 million and ¥416,370 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

The activities in the allowance for credit losses are as follows:

Millions of yen
Nine months ended
September 30, 2023 		Nine months ended
September 30, 2022

Balance at beginning of period

          5,596           3,791

Write-offs

(1,660 ) (1,689 )

Provision

887 1,518

Translation adjustments and other

1,113 1,430

Balance at end of period

5,936 5,050

28

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(6)

Lessor Accounting (continued)

Canon has policies in place to ensure that its products are sold to customers with an appropriate credit history, and continuously monitors its customers' credit quality based on information including length of period in arrears, macroeconomic conditions, initiation of legal proceedings against customers and bankruptcy filings. The allowance for credit losses of lease receivables is evaluated collectively based on historical experiences of credit losses and reasonable and supportable forecasts. An additional reserve for individual accounts is recorded when Canon becomes aware of a customer's inability to meet its financial obligations, such as in the case of bankruptcy filings. Lease receivables which are past due or individually evaluated for impairment at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are not significant.

Information about transferring lease receivables

Canon has syndication arrangements to sell its entire interests in lease receivables to the third-party financial institutions. The transactions under the arrangements are accounted for as sales in accordance with ASC 860 "Transfers and Servicing." There were no significant transfers of lease receivables for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 while the transfers of lease receivables were ¥23,435 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The amount that remained uncollected was ¥32,052 million and ¥13,077 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Cash proceeds from the transactions are included in increase in lease receivables under the cash flow from operating activities in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Canon continues to provide collection and administrative services for the financial institutions. The amount associated with the servicing liability measured at fair value was not significant at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Canon also retains limited recourse obligations which cover credit defaults. The recourse obligations were not significant at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

(7)

Acquisitions

On July 3, 2023, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company, acquired 100% of the issued shares of Minaris Medical Co., Ltd. and Minaris Medical America, Inc., (hereinafter referred to collectively as "Minaris Medical") from Resonac Corporation for cash consideration of ¥28,968 million.

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired presented in the consolidated statements of cash flows includes the subrogation payment of the loan of ¥4,450 million of Minaris Medical to Resonac Corporation which was made by Canon Medical Systems Corporation in addition to the above cash consideration.

The acquisition was accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting. Acquisition-related costs were expensed as incurred and were not material.

In the medical business, Canon is working to strengthen its core business of diagnostic imaging systems, while also working to expand into areas such as healthcare IT and in vitro diagnostics. This acquisition will allow synergy between Minaris Medical's diverse solutions in the in-vitro diagnostics business, and Canon's technologies in the fields of automated biochemical analyzers, diagnostic imaging, and healthcare IT. By leveraging this synergy, Canon will be able to provide added value to meet the demands of the market.

Canon has not completed the process of allocating the amount paid for the acquisition to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, and the provisional allocation is based on the information available as of the issuance date of the consolidated financial statements. The provisional amount of goodwill was ¥24,330 million which may be revised during the measurement period. The estimated fair values of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the acquisition date in the consolidated balance sheets were not material excluding those pertaining to goodwill.

The operating results with the assumption the financial statements of Minaris Medical had been included in Canon's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the year beginning on January 1, 2023 were not disclosed because the impact was not material.

29

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(8)

Trade Payables

Trade payables are summarized as follows:

Millions of yen
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Notes

79,802 82,702

Accounts

         264,263          273,228
344,065 355,930

Canon has supplier finance programs with particular third-party financial institutions where Canon agrees to pay the financial institutions after 90 to 180 days based on the contracts agreed to with the suppliers. The financial institutions offer earlier payment of the invoices at the sole discretion of the supplier for a discounted amount. Canon does not provide assets pledged as security or any other forms of guarantees under the arrangements. Canon is not a party to any arrangement between its suppliers and the financial institutions. The amount of liabilities under these programs, which is included in the above trade payables, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were ¥96,344 million and ¥95,389 million, respectively.

(9)

Short-Term Loans and Long-Term Debt

Short-term loans related to financial services are external loans held by Canon's lease subsidiaries for the purpose of financing its customers through loans. Short-term loans related to financial services consisting of bank borrowings at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were ¥40,200 million and ¥41,200 million, and other short-term loans consisting of bank borrowings were ¥512,079 million and ¥200,012 million, respectively.

Canon has revolving credit facilities expiring in December 2023. The outstanding loans under the credit facilities are ¥54,000 million at a floating interest of 0.22% and Canon has no unused credit facilities as of September 30, 2023.

30

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(10)

Equity

The changes in the carrying amounts of total equity, equity attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders and equity attributable to noncontrolling interests in the consolidated balance sheets for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Millions of yen
Common
stock 		Additional
paid-in
capital 		Legal
reserve 		Retained
earnings 		Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss) 		Treasury
stock 		Total
Canon Inc.
shareholders'
equity 		Non-
controlling
interests 		Total
equity

Balance at December 31, 2022

174,762 404,838 64,509 3,664,735 62,623 (1,258,362 ) 3,113,105 235,925 3,349,030

Equity transactions with noncontrolling interests and other

157 (3,534 ) 3,534 157 (102 ) 55

Dividends to Canon Inc. shareholders (130.00 yen per share)

(130,870 ) (130,870 ) (130,870 )

Dividends to noncontrolling interests

(7,495 ) (7,495 )

Transfer to legal reserve

579 (579 ) -  - 

Comprehensive income:

Net income

183,947 183,947 14,084 198,031

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments

221,915 221,915 2,013 223,928

Net unrealized gains and losses on securities

60 60 60

Net gains and losses on derivative instruments

(1,276 ) (1,276 ) 62 (1,214 )

Pension liability adjustments

4,181 4,181 (188 ) 3,993

Total comprehensive income (loss)

408,827 15,971 424,798

Repurchases and reissuance of treasury stock

(61 ) (41 ) (99,912 ) (100,014 ) (100,014 )

Balance at September 30, 2023

174,762 404,934 61,554 3,720,726 287,503 (1,358,274 ) 3,291,205 244,299 3,535,504
Millions of yen
Common
stock 		Additional
paid-in
capital 		Legal
reserve 		Retained
earnings 		Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss) 		Treasury
stock 		Total
Canon Inc.
shareholders'
equity 		Non-
controlling
interests 		Total
equity

Balance at December 31, 2021

174,762 403,119 68,015 3,538,037 (151,794 ) (1,158,366 ) 2,873,773 224,656 3,098,429

Equity transactions with noncontrolling interests and other

298 (4,538 ) 4,535 295 320 615

Dividends to Canon Inc. shareholders (115.00 yen per share)

(119,326 ) (119,326 ) (119,326 )

Dividends to noncontrolling interests

(6,138 ) (6,138 )

Transfer to legal reserve

1,432 1,014 (2,446 ) -  - 

Comprehensive income:

Net income

159,118 159,118 10,889 170,007

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments

307,209 307,209 1,809 309,018

Net unrealized gains and losses on securities

(21 ) (21 ) (21 )

Net gains and losses on derivative instruments

(1,902 ) (1,902 ) 35 (1,867 )

Pension liability adjustments

3,495 3,495 24 3,519

Total comprehensive income (loss)

467,899 12,757 480,656

Repurchases and reissuance of treasury stock

(11 ) (8 ) (99,993 ) (100,012 ) (100,012 )

Balance at September 30, 2022

174,762 404,838 64,491 3,579,910 156,987 (1,258,359 ) 3,122,629 231,595 3,354,224

31

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(10)

Equity (continued)

The changes in the carrying amounts of total equity, equity attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders and equity attributable to noncontrolling interests in the consolidated balance sheets for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Millions of yen
Common
stock 		Additional
paid-in
capital 		Legal
reserve 		Retained
earnings 		Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss) 		Treasury
stock 		Total
Canon Inc.
shareholders'
equity 		Non-
controlling
interests 		Total
equity

Balance at June 30, 2023

174,762 405,036 65,088 3,724,997 247,829 (1,316,360 ) 3,301,352 243,707 3,545,059

Equity transactions with noncontrolling interests and other

(102 ) (3,534 ) 3,534 (102 ) (144 ) (246 )

Dividends to Canon Inc. shareholders (70.00 yen per share)

(69,939 ) (69,939 ) (69,939 )

Dividends to noncontrolling interests

(3,512 ) (3,512 )

Comprehensive income:

Net income

62,134 62,134 3,807 65,941

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments

39,608 39,608 396 40,004

Net unrealized gains and losses on securities

21 21 21

Net gains and losses on derivative instruments

(764 ) (764 ) 12 (752 )

Pension liability adjustments

809 809 33 842

Total comprehensive income (loss)

101,808 4,248 106,056

Repurchases and reissuance of treasury stock

(41,914 ) (41,914 ) (41,914 )

Balance at September 30, 2023

174,762 404,934 61,554 3,720,726 287,503 (1,358,274 ) 3,291,205 244,299 3,535,504
Millions of yen
Common
stock 		Additional
paid-in
capital 		Legal
reserve 		Retained
earnings 		Accumulated other
comprehensive
income (loss) 		Treasury
stock 		Total
Canon Inc.
shareholders'
equity 		Non-
controlling
interests 		Total
equity

Balance at June 30, 2022

174,762 404,843 69,004 3,583,088 109,984 (1,208,355 ) 3,133,326 230,425 3,363,751

Equity transactions with noncontrolling interests and other

(5 ) (4,538 ) 4,538 (5 ) 14 9

Dividends to Canon Inc. shareholders (60.00 yen per share)

(61,809 ) (61,809 ) (61,809 )

Dividends to noncontrolling interests

(2,809 ) (2,809 )

Transfer to legal reserve

25 (25 ) -  - 

Comprehensive income:

Net income

54,118 54,118 3,131 57,249

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments

42,166 42,166 821 42,987

Net unrealized gains and losses on securities

(21 ) (21 ) (21 )

Net gains and losses on derivative instruments

612 612 5 617

Pension liability adjustments

4,246 4,246 8 4,254

Total comprehensive income (loss)

101,121 3,965 105,086

Repurchases and reissuance of treasury stock

(50,004 ) (50,004 ) (50,004 )

Balance at September 30, 2022

174,762 404,838 64,491 3,579,910 156,987 (1,258,359 ) 3,122,629 231,595 3,354,224

32

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(11)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Changes in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Millions of yen
Foreign
currency
translation
adjustments 		Net
unrealized
gains and
losses on
securities 		Gains and
losses on
derivative
instruments 		Pension
liability
adjustments 		Total

Balance at December 31, 2022

191,287 (34 ) (428 ) (128,202 ) 62,623

Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassifications

221,928 89 (2,490 ) 3,047 222,574

Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(13 ) (29 ) 1,214 1,134 2,306

Net change during the period

221,915 60 (1,276 ) 4,181 224,880

Balance at September 30, 2023

413,202 26 (1,704 ) (124,021 ) 287,503
Millions of yen
Foreign
currency
translation
adjustments 		Net
unrealized
gains and
losses on
securities 		Gains and
losses on
derivative
instruments 		Pension
liability
adjustments 		Total

Balance at December 31, 2021

5,519 -  (894 ) (156,419 ) (151,794 )

Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassifications

311,268 (28 ) (7,055 ) 1,864 306,049

Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(4,059 ) 7 5,153 1,631 2,732

Net change during the period

307,209 (21 ) (1,902 ) 3,495 308,781

Balance at September 30, 2022

312,728 (21 ) (2,796 ) (152,924 ) 156,987

33

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(11)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (continued)

Reclassifications out of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Millions of yen
Amount reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) *
Nine months ended
 September 30, 2023  		Nine months ended
 September 30, 2022 

Affected line items in consolidated statements of income

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(32 ) (5,883 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses
10 1,824 Income taxes
(22 ) (4,059 ) Consolidated net income
9 -  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(13 ) (4,059 ) Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

Net unrealized gains and losses on securities

(37 ) 9 Other, net
8 (2 ) Income taxes
(29 ) 7 Consolidated net income
-  -  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(29 ) 7 Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

Gains and losses on derivative instruments

1,661 7,060 Net sales
(474 ) (1,963 ) Income taxes
1,187 5,097 Consolidated net income
27 56 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,214 5,153 Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

Pension liability adjustments

961 2,460 Other, net
(46 ) (451 ) Income taxes
915 2,009 Consolidated net income
219 (378 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,134 1,631 Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

Total amount reclassified, net of tax and noncontrolling interests

2,306 2,732
*

Increase (decrease) of amounts indicate losses (gains) in consolidated statements of income.

34

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(11)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (continued)

Reclassifications out of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Millions of yen
Amount reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) *
Three months ended
 September 30, 2023  		Three months ended
 September 30, 2022 

Affected line items in consolidated statements of income

Foreign currency translation adjustments

-  (5,883 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses
-  1,824 Income taxes
-  (4,059 ) Consolidated net income
-  -  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
-  (4,059 ) Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

Net unrealized gains and losses on securities

1 9 Other, net
(0 ) (2 ) Income taxes
1 7 Consolidated net income
-  -  Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1 7 Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

Gains and losses on derivative instruments

534 3,787 Net sales
(158 ) (1,049 ) Income taxes
376 2,738 Consolidated net income
45 40 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
421 2,778 Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

Pension liability adjustments

390 820 Other, net
(32 ) (150 ) Income taxes
358 670 Consolidated net income
73 (125 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
431 545 Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

Total amount reclassified, net of tax and noncontrolling interests

853 (729 )

* Increase (decrease) of amounts indicate losses (gains) in consolidated statements of income.

35

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(12)

Revenue

Canon recognizes contract assets primarily for unbilled receivables mainly arising from services contracts for the products of the Printing Business Unit. Contract assets are reclassified to trade receivables when they are billed under the terms of the contract. The difference between the opening and closing balances of contract assets primarily results from the timing difference of Canon's performance and billing to customers. Contract assets at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were ¥48,392 million and ¥39,251 million respectively, and are included in prepaid expenses and other current assets in the consolidated balance sheets.

Canon typically bills to the customer when the performance obligation is satisfied and collects the payment in relatively short term except for certain maintenance service of the products of the Printing Business Unit and the Medical Business Unit and certain industrial equipment for which Canon occasionally receives the payment in advance from customers. The amount received in excess of revenue recognized is recorded as deferred revenue until the performance obligation for distinct goods or services are satisfied. Deferred revenue at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was ¥163,095 million and ¥141,840 million, respectively, and are included in other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets. Revenue recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, which had been included in the deferred revenue balance at December 31, 2022, was ¥98,771 million.

Remaining performance obligations for products and equipment at September 30, 2023 primarily arise from the sales of certain industrial equipment, amounting to ¥210,604 million, 66% of which is expected to be recognized as revenue within one year, 32% is within two years and the remaining 2% is within three years. Disclosure of remaining performance obligations is not required for the majority of service since the related revenue is recognized on an as billed basis applying the right to invoice practical expedient or is generated from the contracts with original expected duration of less than one year. Service revenue recognized from the fixed maintenance service contracts for the products of the Printing Business Unit and the Medical Business Unit with original expected duration of more than one year is ¥59,724 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and the average remaining period for these fixed contracts at September 30, 2023 is about two years.

Disaggregated revenues by business unit, product and geographic area are described in Note 20.

36

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(13) Net Income Attributable to Canon Inc. Shareholders per Share

Reconciliations of the numerators and denominators of basic and diluted net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share computations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Millions of yen
 Nine months ended 
September 30, 2023 		 Nine months ended 
September 30, 2022

Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

         183,947          159,118

Diluted net income attributable to Canon Inc.

183,943 159,115
Number of shares
 Nine months ended 
September 30, 2023 		 Nine months ended 
September 30, 2022

The weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

   1,005,262,399    1,035,225,840

Effect of dilutive securities:

Stock options

399,434 329,670

Diluted common shares outstanding

1,005,661,833 1,035,555,510
Yen
 Nine months ended 
September 30, 2023 		 Nine months ended 
September 30, 2022

Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share:

Basic

          182.98           153.70

Diluted

182.91 153.65

Reconciliations of the numerators and denominators of basic and diluted net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share computations for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are as follows:

Millions of yen
Three months ended
September 30, 2023 		Three months ended
September 30, 2022

Net income attributable to Canon Inc.

          62,134           54,118

Diluted net income attributable to Canon Inc.

62,133 54,117
Number of shares
Three months ended
September 30, 2023 		Three months ended
September 30, 2022

The weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

991,796,369 1,023,041,561

Effect of dilutive securities:

Stock options

418,086 350,492

Diluted common shares outstanding

992,214,455 1,023,392,053
Yen
Three months ended
September 30, 2023 		Three months ended
September 30, 2022

Net income attributable to Canon Inc. shareholders per share:

Basic

           62.65            52.90

Diluted

62.62 52.88

During the nine and three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, there were dilutive effects from the stock options granted by the Company.

37

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(14)

Derivatives and Hedging Activities

Risk management policy

Canon operates internationally, exposing it to the risk of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Derivative financial instruments are comprised principally of foreign exchange contracts utilized by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries to reduce the risk. Canon assesses foreign currency exchange rate risk by continually monitoring changes in the exposures and by evaluating hedging opportunities. Canon does not hold or issue derivative financial instruments for speculative purposes. Canon is also exposed to credit-related losses in the event of non-performance by counterparties to derivative financial instruments, but it is not expected that any counterparties will fail to meet their obligations. Most of the counterparties are internationally recognized financial institutions and selected by Canon taking into account their financial condition, and contracts are diversified across a number of major financial institutions.

Foreign currency exchange rate risk management

Canon's international operations expose Canon to the risk of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Canon uses foreign exchange contracts to manage certain foreign currency exchange exposures principally from the exchange of U.S. dollars and euros into yen. These contracts are primarily used to hedge the foreign currency exposure of forecasted intercompany sales and intercompany trade receivables that are denominated in foreign currencies. In accordance with Canon's policy, a specific portion of foreign currency exposure resulting from forecasted intercompany sales is hedged using foreign exchange contracts which principally mature within three months.

Cash flow hedge

Changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges, including foreign exchange contracts associated with forecasted intercompany sales, are reported in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). These amounts are subsequently reclassified into earnings in the same period as the hedged items affect earnings. All amounts recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) as of September 30, 2023 are expected to be recognized in net sales over the next twelve months. Changes in the fair value of a foreign exchange contract for the period between the date that the forecasted intercompany sales occur and its maturity date are recognized in earnings.

Derivatives not designated as hedges

Canon has entered into certain foreign exchange contracts to primarily offset the earnings impact related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates associated with certain assets denominated in foreign currencies. Although these foreign exchange contracts have not been designated as hedges as required in order to apply hedge accounting, the contracts are effective from an economic perspective. The changes in the fair value of these contracts are recorded in earnings immediately.

38

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(14)

Derivatives and Hedging Activities (continued)

Contract amounts of foreign exchange contracts at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are set forth below:

Millions of yen
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

To sell foreign currencies

305,823 149,080

To buy foreign currencies

33,378 26,224

Fair value of derivative instruments in the consolidated balance sheets

The following tables present Canon's derivative instruments measured at gross fair value as reflected in the consolidated balance sheets at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Derivatives designated as hedging instruments

Millions of yen

Balance sheet location

Fair value
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Assets:

Foreign exchange contracts

Prepaid expenses and other current assets      234        176

Liabilities:

Foreign exchange contracts

Other current liabilities 1,729 416

Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments

Millions of yen

Balance sheet location

Fair value
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022

Assets:

Foreign exchange contracts

Prepaid expenses and other current assets      272      2,539

Liabilities:

Foreign exchange contracts

Other current liabilities 2,213 846

39

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(14)

Derivatives and Hedging Activities (continued)

Effect of derivative instruments in the consolidated statements of income

The following tables present the effect of Canon's derivative instruments in the consolidated statements of income for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Derivatives in cash flow hedging relationships

Millions of yen

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

Gain (loss)
recognized in
OCI 		Gain (loss) reclassified from
accumulated OCI into income
Amount Location Amount

Foreign exchange contracts

(3,373 ) Net sales (1,661 )
Millions of yen

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Gain (loss)
recognized in
OCI 		Gain (loss) reclassified from
accumulated OCI into income
Amount Location Amount

Foreign exchange contracts

(9,543 ) Net sales (7,060 )
Millions of yen

Three months ended September 30, 2023

Gain (loss)
recognized in
OCI 		Gain (loss) reclassified from
accumulated OCI into income
Amount Location Amount

Foreign exchange contracts

(1,548 ) Net sales (534 )
Millions of yen

Three months ended September 30, 2022

Gain (loss)
recognized in
OCI 		Gain (loss) reclassified from
accumulated OCI into income
Amount Location Amount

Foreign exchange contracts

(2,785 ) Net sales (3,787 )

40

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(14)

Derivatives and Hedging Activities (continued)

Effect of derivative instruments in the consolidated statements of income (continued)

Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments

Millions of yen

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

Gain (loss) recognized
in income on derivative
Location Amount

Foreign exchange contracts

Other, net (14,737 )
Millions of yen

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Gain (loss) recognized
in income on derivative
Location Amount

Foreign exchange contracts

Other, net (15,526 )
Millions of yen

Three months ended September 30, 2023

Gain (loss) recognized
in income on derivative
Location Amount

Foreign exchange contracts

Other, net (1,728 )
Millions of yen

Three months ended September 30, 2022

Gain (loss) recognized
in income on derivative
Location Amount

Foreign exchange contracts

Other, net (1,843 )

41

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(15)

Lessee Accounting

Lease costs are included in cost of sales or selling general and administrative expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. Supplemental income statement information is as follows:

Millions of yen
Nine months ended
 September 30, 2023  		Nine months ended
 September 30, 2022 

Operating lease cost

35,638 33,837

Short-term lease cost

12,036 11,261

Other lease cost

232 159

Total

47,906 45,257
Millions of yen
Three months ended
 September 30, 2023  		Three months ended
 September 30, 2022 

Operating lease cost

12,249 11,363

Short-term lease cost

3,928 4,234

Other lease cost

74 102

Total

16,251 15,699

Operating lease cash flow

Supplemental cash flow information is as follows.

Millions of yen
Nine months ended
 September 30, 2023  		Nine months ended
 September 30, 2022 

Cash paid for amount included in the measurement of lease liabilities

Operating cash flows from operating leases

33,777 33,819

Noncash activity - Rights of use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

Operating leases

30,010 35,644

Maturity Analysis

The following is a schedule by year of the future minimum lease payments under operating leases at September 30, 2023.

Millions of yen

Within one year

38,848

Two years

29,129

Three years

22,820

Four years

15,657

Five years

9,490

Thereafter

16,722

Total future minimum lease payments

132,666

Less Imputed Interest

(7,278 )

Total

125,388

42

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(16)

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities

Commitments

As of September 30, 2023, commitments outstanding for the purchase of property, plant and equipment approximated ¥65,292 million, and commitments outstanding for the purchase of parts and raw materials approximated ¥234,246 million.

Guarantees

Canon occupies sales offices and other facilities under lease arrangements accounted for as operating leases. Deposits mainly for restoration made under such arrangements aggregated ¥10,745 million and ¥10,086 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and are included in noncurrent receivables in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets.

Canon provides guarantees for its employees, affiliates and other companies. The guarantees for the employees are principally made for their housing loans. The guarantees for affiliates and other companies are made for their lease obligations and bank loans to facilitate financing.

Canon would have to perform under a guarantee if the borrower defaults on a payment within the contract terms. The contract terms are 1 year to 11 years in case of employees with housing loans, and 1 year to 6 years in case of affiliates and other companies with lease obligations and bank loans. The maximum amount of undiscounted payments Canon would have had to make in the event of default is ¥1,893 million at September 30, 2023. The carrying amounts of the liabilities recognized for Canon's obligations as a guarantor under those guarantees at September 30, 2023 were not significant.

Canon also offers assurance-type warranties under which it generally guarantees the performance of products delivered and services rendered for a certain period or term. Estimated product warranty costs are recorded at the time revenue is recognized and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the accompanying consolidated statements of income. Estimates for accrued product warranty costs are based on historical experience. Accrued product warranty costs are included in accrued expenses in the accompanying consolidated balance sheets and changes in accrued product warranty cost for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are summarized as follows:

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

Millions of yen

Balance at December 31, 2022

20,887

Addition

14,854

Utilization

(13,505 )

Other

(1,627 )

Balance at September 30, 2023

     20,609

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Millions of yen

Balance at December 31, 2021

16,949

Addition

14,382

Utilization

(12,406 )

Other

(348 )

Balance at September 30, 2022

18,577

43

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(16)

Commitments and Contingent Liabilities (continued)

Legal proceedings

Canon is involved in various claims and legal actions arising in the ordinary course of business. Canon has recorded provisions for liabilities when it is probable that liabilities have been incurred and the amount of loss can be reasonably estimated. Canon reviews these provisions at least quarterly and adjusts these provisions to reflect the impact of the negotiations, settlements, rulings, advice of legal counsel and other information and events pertaining to a particular case. Based on its experience, although litigation is inherently unpredictable, Canon believes that any damage amounts claimed in outstanding matters are not a meaningful indicator of Canon's potential liability. In the opinion of management, any reasonably possible range of losses from outstanding matters would not have a material adverse effect on Canon's consolidated financial position, results of operations, or cash flows.

(17)

Disclosures about the Fair Value of Financial Instruments and Concentrations of Credit Risk

Fair value of financial instruments

The estimated fair values of Canon's financial instruments at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 are set forth below. The following summary excludes cash and cash equivalents, trade receivables, noncurrent receivables, short-term loans, trade payables and accrued expenses, and the fair values of these instruments approximate their carrying amounts. The summary also excludes investments and derivative instruments which are disclosed in Note 2 and Note 18, and Note 14, respectively.

Millions of yen
September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
Carrying
amount 		Estimated
fair value 		Carrying
amount 		Estimated
fair value

Long-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt

(54,182 ) (54,182 ) (54,205 ) (54,205 )

The following methods and assumptions are used to estimate the fair value in the above table.

Long-term debt

Canon's long-term debt instruments are classified as Level 2 instruments and valued based on the present value of future cash flows associated with each instrument discounted using current market borrowing rates for similar debt instruments of comparable maturity. The levels are more fully described in Note 18.

Limitations of fair value estimates

Fair value estimates are made at a specific point in time, based on relevant market information and information about the financial instruments. These estimates are subjective in nature and involve uncertainties and matters of significant judgment and therefore cannot be determined with precision. Changes in assumptions could significantly affect the estimates.

Concentrations of credit risk

No single customer accounted for more than 10 percent of consolidated trade receivables as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

44

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(18)

Fair Value Measurements

Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability (an exit price) in the principal or most advantageous market for the asset or liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. A three-level fair value hierarchy that prioritizes the inputs used to measure fair value is as follows:

Level 1 - Inputs are quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
Level 2 - Inputs are quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets, quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active, inputs other than quoted prices that are observable, and inputs that are derived principally from or corroborated by observable market data by correlation or other means.
Level 3 - Inputs are derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or value drivers are unobservable, which reflect the reporting entity's own assumptions about the assumptions that market participants would use in establishing a price.

Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis

The following tables present Canon's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis consistent with the fair value hierarchy at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Millions of yen
September 30, 2023
Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

-  2,166 -  2,166

Short-term investments:

Available-for-sale:

Corporate bonds

-  1,356 -  1,356

Investments:

Available-for-sale:

Corporate bonds

-  5,460 -  5,460

Fund trusts and others

285 472 -  757

Equity securities

25,221 -  -  25,221

Prepaid expenses and other current assets:

Derivatives

-  506 -  506

Total assets

25,506 9,960 -  35,466

Liabilities:

Other current liabilities:

Derivatives

-  3,942 -  3,942

Total liabilities

-  3,942 -  3,942

45

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(18)

Fair Value Measurements (continued)

Millions of yen
December 31, 2022
Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

-  627 -  627

Short-term investments:

Available-for-sale:

Corporate bonds

-  9,301 -  9,301

Investments:

Available-for-sale:

Corporate bonds

-  4,785 -  4,785

Fund trusts and others

255 383 -  638

Equity securities

21,770 -  -  21,770

Prepaid expenses and other current assets:

Derivatives

-  2,715 -  2,715

Total assets

22,025 17,811 -  39,836

Liabilities:

Other current liabilities:

Derivatives

-  1,262 -  1,262

Total liabilities

-  1,262 -  1,262

Level 1 investments are comprised principally of Japanese equity securities, which are valued using an unadjusted quoted market price in active markets with sufficient volume and frequency of transactions. Level 2 assets and liabilities are comprised principally of corporate bonds included in cash and cash equivalents, investments or short-term investments, and derivatives. Corporate bonds included in cash and cash equivalents, and investments or short-term investments are valued using quoted prices for identical assets in markets that are not active or quotes obtained from counterparties or third parties.

Derivative financial instruments are comprised of foreign exchange contracts. Level 2 derivatives are valued using quotes obtained from counterparties or third parties, which are periodically validated by pricing models using observable market inputs, such as foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates, based on market approach.

Assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a nonrecurring basis

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, there were no circumstances that required any significant assets or liabilities to be measured at fair value on a nonrecurring basis.

46

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(19)

Supplemental Information

Foreign Currency Exchange Gains and Losses

Gains and losses resulting from foreign currency transactions, including foreign exchange contracts, and translation of assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are included in other, net of other income (deductions) in the consolidated statements of income. Foreign currency exchange gains and losses were net losses of ¥13,381 million and ¥47,078 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and were a net gain of ¥450 million and a net loss of ¥10,006 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Advertising Costs

Advertising costs are expensed as incurred. Advertising costs were ¥32,465 million and ¥29,130 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and were ¥11,668 million and ¥11,062 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of income.

Shipping and Handling Costs

Shipping and handling costs totaled ¥46,800 million and ¥43,940 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and were ¥15,428 million and ¥16,081 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of income.

Components of Net Periodic Benefit Cost

Net periodic benefit cost for Canon's employee retirement and severance defined benefit plans for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 consisted of the following components:

Millions of yen
Nine months ended
 September 30, 2023  		Nine months ended
 September 30, 2022 

Service cost

19,711 23,871

Interest cost

17,359 9,500

Expected return on plan assets

(27,155 ) (29,979 )

Amortization of prior service credit

(5,852 ) (6,197 )

Amortization of actuarial loss

6,813 8,643

Curtailments and settlements

-  (622 )
10,876 5,216

47

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(19)

Supplemental Information (continued)

Net periodic benefit cost for Canon's employee retirement and severance defined benefit plans for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 consisted of the following components:

Millions of yen
Three months ended
 September 30, 2023  		Three months ended
 September 30, 2022 

Service cost

6,461 8,003

Interest cost

5,960 3,198

Expected return on plan assets

(9,318 ) (10,093 )

Amortization of prior service credit

(1,965 ) (2,080 )

Amortization of actuarial loss

2,355 2,902

Curtailments and settlements

-  15
3,493 1,945

Service cost component of net periodic benefit cost for Canon's employee retirement and severance defined benefit plans is included in cost of sales and operating expenses in the consolidated statements of income. The components other than the service cost component are included in other, net of other income (deductions) in the consolidated statements of income.

Cash Equivalents

Certain debt securities with original maturities of less than three months, classified as available-for-sale debt securities of ¥2,166 million and ¥627 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, are included in cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheets. Fair value for these securities approximates their cost.

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

The payment made to the securities firm acting as the tender offer agent for the shares acquired through the tender offer described Note 21, is included in Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired in the consolidated statements of cash flows in an amount of ¥10,249 million.

48

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(20)

Segment Information

Canon reports in four reportable segments: the Printing Business Unit, the Imaging Business Unit, the Medical Business Unit and the Industrial Business Unit with Others and Corporate, which are based on the organizational structure and information reviewed by Canon's management to evaluate results and allocate resources.

Based on the realignment of Canon's internal management structure, from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, Canon has changed the name and structure of segments from Industrial and Others Business Unit and Corporate and eliminations to Industrial Business Unit, Others and Corporate and Eliminations. Also, a certain business, which was previously included in Others, has been presented within the Printing Business Unit from the beginning of the first quarter of 2023. Operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have also been reclassified.

The primary products included in each segment are as follows:

Printing Business Unit:

Office multifunction devices (MFDs) / Document solutions/

Laser multifunction printers (MFPs) / Laser printers / Inkjet printers /

Image scanners / Calculators / Digital continuous feed presses /

Digital sheet-fed presses / Large format printers

Imaging Business Unit:

Interchangeable-lens digital cameras / Interchangeable lenses /

Digital compact cameras / Compact photo printers / MR Systems /

Network cameras / Video management software / Video

content analytics software / Digital camcorders / Digital cinema cameras /

Broadcast equipment / Projectors

Medical Business Unit:

Computed tomography (CT) systems / Diagnostic ultrasound systems /

Diagnostic X-ray systems / Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems /

Clinical chemistry analyzers / Digital radiography systems /

Ophthalmic equipment

Industrial Business Unit:

Semiconductor lithography equipment / FPD (Flat panel display) lithography equipment / OLED Display Manufacturing Equipment /

Vacuum thin-film deposition equipment / Die bonders

Others: Handy terminals / Document scanners

The accounting policies of the segments are substantially the same as the accounting policies used in Canon's quarterly consolidated financial statements. Canon evaluates performance of, and allocates resources to, each segment based on income before income taxes.

49

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(20)

Segment Information (continued)

Information about operating results for each segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Millions of yen
Printing Imaging Medical Industrial Others
and
Corporate 		Eliminations Consolidated

2023:

Net sales:

External customers

1,698,620 632,173 388,672 207,400 90,389 -  3,017,254

Intersegment

4,824 174 904 8,365 50,970 (65,237 ) - 

Total

1,703,444 632,347 389,576 215,765 141,359 (65,237 ) 3,017,254

Operating cost and expenses

1,547,489 520,456 371,641 180,495 201,365 (63,565 ) 2,757,881

Operating profit

155,955 111,891 17,935 35,270 (60,006 ) (1,672 ) 259,373

Other income (deductions)

5,578 1,134 (8 ) 408 15,109 (5,612 ) 16,609

Income before income taxes

161,533 113,025 17,927 35,678 (44,897 ) (7,284 ) 275,982
Millions of yen
Printing Imaging Medical Industrial Others
and
Corporate 		Eliminations Consolidated

2022:

Net sales:

External customers

1,628,141 560,696 362,240 227,832 95,330 -  2,874,239

Intersegment

4,302 335 263 5,947 61,772 (72,619 ) - 

Total

1,632,443 561,031 362,503 233,779 157,102 (72,619 ) 2,874,239

Operating cost and expenses

1,471,916 478,688 341,449 189,126 210,048 (73,043 ) 2,618,184

Operating profit

160,527 82,343 21,054 44,653 (52,946 ) 424 256,055

Other income (deductions)

9,704 1,071 567 1,047 (30,464 ) (6,011 ) (24,086 )

Income before income taxes

170,231 83,414 21,621 45,700 (83,410 ) (5,587 ) 231,969

50

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(20)

Segment Information (continued)

Information about operating results for each segment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Millions of yen
Printing Imaging Medical Industrial Others
and
Corporate 		Eliminations Consolidated

2023:

Net sales:

External customers

568,502 220,614 132,044 76,547  27,540 -  1,025,247

Intersegment

1,858 72 362 2,302 17,204 (21,798 ) - 

Total

570,360 220,686 132,406 78,849 44,744 (21,798 ) 1,025,247

Operating cost and expenses

524,317 180,503 125,767 63,081 70,245 (21,290 ) 942,623

Operating profit

46,043 40,183 6,639 15,768 (25,501 ) (508 ) 82,624

Other income (deductions)

764 369 (20 ) 131 3,512 (60 ) 4,696

Income before income taxes

46,807 40,552 6,619 15,899 (21,989 ) (568 ) 87,320
Millions of yen
Printing Imaging Medical Industrial Others
and
Corporate 		Eliminations Consolidated

2022:

Net sales:

External customers

  552,951 202,848 126,006 85,307 28,978 -  996,090

Intersegment

1,827 85 68 1,730 24,812 (28,522 ) - 

Total

554,778 202,933 126,074 87,037 53,790 (28,522 ) 996,090

Operating cost and expenses

513,766 166,318 119,642 70,156 73,543 (28,775 ) 914,650

Operating profit

41,012 36,615 6,432 16,881 (19,753 ) 253 81,440

Other income (deductions)

2,944 190 169 147 (5,725 ) (89 ) (2,364 )

Income before income taxes

43,956 36,805 6,601  17,028 (25,478 ) 164 79,076

Intersegment sales are recorded at the same prices used in transactions with third parties. Expenses not directly associated with specific segments are allocated based on the most reasonable measures applicable. Corporate expenses include certain corporate research and development expenses. Amortization costs of identified intangible assets resulting from the purchase price allocation of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (currently, Canon Medical Systems Corporation) are also included in corporate expenses.

51

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(20)

Segment Information (continued)

Information about sales by product and service to external customers by business unit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Millions of yen
Nine months ended
 September 30, 2023  		Nine months ended
 September 30, 2022 

Printing

Office multifunction devices

450,747 402,301

Office others

266,035 234,290

Office

716,782 636,591

Laser printers

444,754 474,844

Inkjet printers and Others

255,010 262,610

Prosumer

699,764 737,454

Production

282,074 254,096

Total

1,698,620 1,628,141

Imaging

Cameras

390,428 360,334

Network cameras and Others

241,745 200,362

Total

632,173 560,696

Medical

Diagnostic equipment

388,672 362,240

Industrial

Optical equipment

143,676 164,813

Industrial equipment

63,724 63,019

Total

207,400 227,832

Others and Corporate

90,389 95,330

Consolidated

3,017,254 2,874,239

52

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(20)

Segment Information (continued)

Information about sales by product and service to external customers by business unit for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Millions of yen
Three months ended
 September 30, 2023  		Three months ended
 September 30, 2022 

Printing

Office multifunction devices

151,160 149,375

Office others

88,268 78,952

Office

239,428 228,327

Laser printers

145,277 150,131

Inkjet printers and Others

85,305 81,585

Prosumer

230,582 231,716

Production

98,492 92,908

Total

568,502 552,951

Imaging

Cameras

138,629 132,064

Network cameras and Others

81,985 70,784

Total

220,614 202,848

Medical

Diagnostic equipment

132,044   126,006

Industrial

Optical equipment

53,074 64,897

Industrial equipment

23,473 20,410

Total

76,547 85,307

Others and Corporate

27,540 28,978

Consolidated

1,025,247 996,090

Based on the realignment of Canon's internal management structure, from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, Canon has changed certain product categories and some product sales, which were previously included in Others, have been added to Lithography equipment and are presented as Optical equipment. Also, certain businesses, which were previously included in Office multifunction devices and Others and Corporate, have been presented as Inkjet printers and Others from the beginning of the first quarter of 2023. Operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 have also been reclassified.

53

CANON INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) (continued)

(20)

Segment Information (continued)

Information by major geographic area for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Millions of yen
Japan Americas Europe Asia and
Oceania 		Total

2023:

Net sales:

652,598 944,583 790,223 629,850 3,017,254

2022:

Net sales:

627,576 893,993 720,649 632,021 2,874,239

Information by major geographic area for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows:

Millions of yen
Japan Americas Europe Asia and
Oceania 		Total

2023:

Net sales:

213,428 328,008 270,461 213,350 1,025,247

2022:

Net sales:

201,091 311,553 251,981 231,465 996,090

Net sales are attributed to areas based on the location where the product is shipped to the customers.

(21)

Subsequent Events

On October 2, 2023, Canon Marketing Japan Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, acquired 93.10% of the issued shares of Tokyo Nissan Computer System Co., Ltd. (currently, TCS Co., Ltd. , changed the company name on November 1, 2023) excluding treasury stock through a public cash tender offer for consideration of ¥10,249 million in order to expand its IT solution business. In addition, on November 1, 2023, it acquired 6.90% of the issued shares of the acquired company through squeeze out so that the acquired company became its wholly owned subsidiary company for a total consideration of ¥11,009 million. Further information related to the accounting for this business combination has not been disclosed, because none of the activities required to complete the initial accounting for this acquisition have been completed as of the issuance date of the consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of 2023.

(2)

Other Information

The Board of Directors approved an interim cash dividend at the meeting held on July 27, 2023 as below:

1.

Total amount of interim cash dividends:

69,939 million yen

2.

Amount of an interim cash dividend per share:

70 yen

3.

Payment date:

August 25, 2023

Note:

The interim dividend was paid to registered shareholders as of June 30, 2023.

54

