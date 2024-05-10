TOKYO, May 10, 2024-Canon Inc. today announced the conclusion of a patent infringement dispute against Shanghai Baiyingmei Printer Consumables Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Baiyingmei Printer Consumables Co., Ltd., before Shanghai Intellectual Property Court of China, concerning toner cartridges sold for use in various models of HP laser beam printers.

In June of 2021, Canon filed a lawsuit against Shanghai Baiyingmei Printer Consumables Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Baiyingmei Printer Consumables Co., Ltd. for infringement of Chinese invention patent no. ZL200780047584.6 (CN 101568887 B) owned by Canon based mainly on their manufacturing and selling of PTCRG-119/319/519/719-CE505A, PTCE505A, PTCE505XL, PTCRG-119II/319II/519II/719II-CE505X, PTCE505X, PTCF280A, PTCF280X, PTCE255A, PTCE255X, PTCF226A, PTCF226X, PTCF287A, PTCF287X, PTCF228A and PTCF228X toner cartridges.

In February of 2024, Shanghai Intellectual Property Court made a judgement in favor of Canon, which finds these toner cartridges infringe the Chinese invention patent No. ZL200780047584.6 and orders the two defendants to stop infringement upon the patent and compensate Canon for damages.

Neither party filed an appeal against the first instance judgement of the Beijing Intellectual Property Court, meaning the judgment is the effective final judgement.

Throughout the development, sales and marketing process, Canon respects the intellectual property rights owned by other companies and individuals and expects others to similarly respect Canon's intellectual property rights. Canon remains committed to pursuing legal enforcement against those who do not respect Canon's intellectual property rights.