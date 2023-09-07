TOKYO, September 7, 2023-Canon Inc. announced today that the Company's Board of Directors approved the following appointment and retirement of directors at the Board Meeting held today. This change is to be formally approved at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in March, 2024.

The purpose of this change is to further strengthen the management structure of the company.

Newly appointed directors

Name Current title/former position Kazuto Ogawa Senior Managing Executive Officer, Canon Inc., President & CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. Hiroaki Takeishi Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head of Industrial Group, Canon Inc. Minoru Asada Senior Managing Executive Officer, Group Executive, Finance & Accounting Headquarters, Canon Inc. Masayuki Ikegami1 Former Justice of the Supreme Court of Japan Masaki Suzuki2 Former Vice-Minister of the Environment, Ministry of the Environment, Japan Akiko Ito3 Former Commissioner of the Consumer Affairs Agency, Japan

1, 2, and 3: To be appointed outside director

Retiring director