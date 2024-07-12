TOKYO, July 12-Canon Inc. announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against Katun Corporation, Katun (E.D.C.) B.V. and Katun Germany GmbH (collectively, "Katun") and General Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. ("GPI") before the Local Division Düsseldorf of the Unified Patent Court (UPC_CFI_351/2024) for infringement of Canon's European Patent 3 686 683 B1 ("EP'683") with unitary effect.

Due to the unitary effect of Canon's EP'683, the patent provides uniform protection in all 17 member states that have ratified the Agreement on a Unified Patent Court. Among other relief, Canon is seeking an injunction and a declaratory judgement on liability for damages with respect to 17 jurisdictions.

As set forth in the Statement of Claim in more detail, Katun sells several models of toner bottles in Europe that Canon believes infringe Claim 1 and other claims of its EP'683. These toner bottles are compatible with Canon's respective OEM products and are intended for use in Canon's printers and copiers. The complaint demonstrates how several of Katun's toner bottles comprise the features defined in the enforced claims of EP'683, thereby making use of the teaching of EP'683. Katun operates an online shop and has various subsidiaries involved in the distribution of its products in Europe. GPI is the ultimate owner of Katun and is also a manufacturer and a supplier of toner bottles.