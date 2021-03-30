Canon : Notice Regarding Features of Issuance of Stock - Type Compensation Stock Options

March 30, 2021

Canon Inc.

Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai Securities code: 7751

Tokyo (First Section) and other Stock Exchanges

Notice Regarding Features of Issuance of Stock‐Type Compensation

Stock Options

At a Board of Directors meeting held on March 30, 2021, Canon Inc. (the "Company") passed a resolution regarding the specific details of issuance of stock acquisition rights as stock-type compensation stock options to Directors (excluding Outside Directors) and Executive Officers of the Company as follows.

1. Purpose of Issuance of Stock-Type Compensation Stock Options

The purpose of issuance of stock-type compensation stock options is to provide an incentive for Directors and Executive Officers to contribute even more to the medium- to long-term improvement of operating results and higher corporate value through sharing the benefits and risks of share price fluctuations with the Company's shareholders.

2. Details of the Stock‐Type Compensation Stock Options

(1)Date of allotment of stock acquisition rights and date on which payment shall be made in exchange for the stock acquisition rights

April 28, 2021

Grantees of the stock acquisition rights, the number of the stock acquisition rights to be granted per grantee, and the total number of the stock acquisition rights to be granted

The grantees of the stock acquisition rights and the number of the stock acquisition rights to be granted to those grantees are as follows. The number of stock acquisition rights to be granted is subject to the grantee's application for the subscription of the stock acquisition rights. If the applied number is less than the number to be granted, such applied number of share options shall be granted.

Grantees of the Stock Acquisition Rights Number of Grantees Number of Stock Acquisition Rights per Grantees Chairman & CEO 1 101 Executive Vice President 2 60 Senior Managing Executive Officer 5 65 Managing OfficerExecutive 11 88 Executive Officer 16 123 Total 35 437

(3) Name of the stock acquisition rights Stock Acquisition Rights of Canon Inc. Issued in April of 2021

(4) Class and number of shares to be acquired upon exercise of the stock acquisition rights

The class of shares to be acquired upon exercise of the stock acquisition rights shall be shares of common stock of the Company, and the number of shares to be acquired upon exercise of each stock acquisition right (the "Number of Shares Acquired") shall be 100 shares; provided, however, that in the case that the Company conducts a share split (including an allotment without consideration (musho-wariate) of shares of common stock of the Company; the same shall apply to all references to the share split herein) or share consolidation on and after the date on which the stock acquisition rights shall be allotted as set forth in (1) above (the "Allotment Date"), the Number of Shares Acquired shall be adjusted in accordance with the following formula, rounding down any fraction of less than one (1) share resulting from such adjustment.

Number of Shares Number of Shares Ratio of share Split Acquired after = Acquired before X or adjustment adjustment share consolidation 2

In addition to the above, in any event that makes it necessary to adjust the Number of Shares Acquired, including a merger and company split, on and after the Allotment Date, the Company may make appropriate adjustment to the Number of Shares Acquired within a reasonable range.

(5)Method of calculation of Allotment PriceThe price to be paid in exchange for stock acquisition rights (the "Allotment Price") shall be obtained by multiplying the fair value of stock acquisition right per share on the Allotment Date, and the total number of the stock acquisition rights allotted to Directors and Executive Officers. The fair value of the stock acquisition rights shall be calculated by using the Black-Scholes Model based on some conditions to be applied on the Allotment Date.

The Allotment Price shall be the fair value of stock acquisition rights and the allotment of stock acquisition rights shall not fall under the category of an allotment of the stock acquisition rights at specially favorable conditions. The remuneration, the amount of which shall be equal to the Allotment Price, will be paid by the Company to the grantees, and the obligation of the grantees to pay the Allotment Price shall be offset by the rights of the grantees to receive the remuneration.

(6)The value of assets to be contributed upon exercise of each stock acquisition rightThe value of assets to be contributed upon exercise of each stock acquisition right shall be one (1) yen per share to be acquired upon exercise of each stock acquisition right, multiplied by the Number of Shares Acquired.

(7)Exercise period of stock acquisition rightsFrom April 29, 2021 to April 28, 2051

(8)Matters regarding stated capital and capital reserves increased due to the issuance of shares upon exercise of stock acquisition rights

(i) The increased amount of stated capital to be increased due to the issuance of shares upon exercise of the stock acquisition rights will be one half (1/2) of the maximum amount of increase of stated capital, etc. to be calculated in accordance with Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Accounting Regulations (Kaisha Keisan Kisoku). Any fractional amount of less than one (1) yen resulting from such calculation will be rounded up to one (1) yen.

(ii) The increased amount of capital reserves to be increased due to the issuance of shares upon exercise of the stock acquisition rights shall be the maximum amount of increases of stated capital, etc., mentioned in (i) above, after the subtraction of increased amount of stated capital mentioned in (i) above.

Restrictions on acquisition of stock acquisition rights by transferThe stock acquisition rights cannot be acquired through transfer, unless such acquisition is expressly approved by a resolution of the Board of Directors.

(10) Conditions for exercise of stock acquisition rights (i) Those to whom stock acquisition rights are allotted (the "Holder(s)") shall be entitled to exercise all the stock acquisition rights together within 10 days (in case the last day is not a business day, the following business day) from the day immediately following the day when they cease to hold any position as a Director or an Executive Officer of the Company. (ii) In the event that the Company recognizes any violation of laws and regulations, misconduct of the duties, act conflicting with the duty of due care or duty of loyalty, or any other act equivalent thereto of the Holder, the Company may limit, subject to a resolution by the Board of Directors of the Company, the number of offered stock acquisition rights that may be exercised by such Holder.

(11) Events regarding the Company's acquisition of stock acquisition right

If a proposal for the approval of a merger agreement under which the Company will become a disappearing company, a proposal for the approval of a company split agreement or a company split plan under which the Company will become a split company or a proposal for the approval of a share exchange agreement or a share transfer plan under which the Company will become a wholly owned subsidiary is approved by the Company's shareholders at a Meeting of Shareholders (or by the Board of Directors if no resolution of a Meeting of Shareholders is required for such approval), the Company will be entitled to acquire the stock acquisition rights , without compensation, on a date separately designated by the Board of Directors.

(12) Treatment of the stock acquisition rights upon restructuring transaction

If the Company conducts a merger (limited to the case where the Company is dissolved due to the merger), an absorption-type or incorporation-type company split (both, limited to the case where the Company becomes a split company), or a share exchange or transfer (both, limited to the case where the Company becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary) (collectively, the "Structural Reorganization"), the Company shall, in each of the above cases, allot stock acquisition rights of any of the relevant companies listed in "a" through "e" of Article 236, Paragraph 1, Item 8 of the Company Law (the "Reorganized Company") to the Holders holding the stock acquisition rights remaining at the time immediately preceding the effective date of the relevant Structural Reorganization (the "Remaining Stock Acquisition Rights") (the effective date of the relevant Structural Reorganization shall mean, in the case of a merger, the date on which the merger becomes effective; in the case of a consolidation; the date of establishment of a newly-incorporated company through consolidation; in the case of an absorption-type company split, the date on which the absorption-type company split becomes effective; in the case of an incorporation-type company split, the date of establishment of a newly-incorporated

