Canon : places third in U.S. patent rankings and first among Japanese co …

TOKYO, January 11, 2022-Canon Inc. ranked third for the number of U.S. patents awarded in 2021, becoming the only company in the world to have ranked in the top five for 36 years running, according to the latest ranking of preliminary patent results issued by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. What's more, Canon once again ranked first among Japanese companies.

Canon actively promotes the globalization of its business and places great value on obtaining patents overseas, carefully adhering to a patent-filing strategy that pursues patents in essential countries and regions while taking into consideration the business strategies and technology and product trends unique to each location. Among these, the United States, with its many high-tech companies and large market scale, represents a particularly important region in terms of business expansion and technology alliances.

Canon U.S. patent rankings 2005-2021

Year Overall

ranking Ranking among

Japanese companies No. of patents 2021 3rd 1st 3,022 2020 3rd 1st 3,225 2019 3rd 1st 3,548 2018 3rd 1st 3,051 2017 3rd 1st 3,284 2016 3rd 1st 3,662 2015 3rd 1st 4,127 2014 3rd 1st 4,048 2013 3rd 1st 3,820 2012 3rd 1st 3,173 2011 3rd 1st 2,818 2010 4th 1st 2,551 2009 4th 1st 2,200 2008 3rd 1st 2,107 2007 3rd 1st 1,983 2006 3rd 1st 2,368 2005 2nd 1st 1,829

Note: Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Canon aims to make great strides in its four new businesses of commercial printing, network cameras, medical and industrial equipment. In addition, the company is working to create new business in the fields of next-generation imaging, next-generation healthcare and smart mobility. In keeping with the times, in order to encourage not only its core competency technologies that support its business, but also the development and growth of these new businesses, Canon promotes the acquisition and utilization of intellectual property rights which it uses to maintain a robust patent portfolio.

Going forward, Canon will continue its intellectual property initiatives with the goal of supporting its businesses, providing products and services with added value, and contributing to a better society.