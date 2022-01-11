Log in
Canon : places third in U.S. patent rankings and first among Japanese co …

01/11/2022
TOKYO, January 11, 2022-Canon Inc. ranked third for the number of U.S. patents awarded in 2021, becoming the only company in the world to have ranked in the top five for 36 years running, according to the latest ranking of preliminary patent results issued by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. What's more, Canon once again ranked first among Japanese companies.

Canon actively promotes the globalization of its business and places great value on obtaining patents overseas, carefully adhering to a patent-filing strategy that pursues patents in essential countries and regions while taking into consideration the business strategies and technology and product trends unique to each location. Among these, the United States, with its many high-tech companies and large market scale, represents a particularly important region in terms of business expansion and technology alliances.

Canon U.S. patent rankings 2005-2021

Year Overall
ranking 		Ranking among
Japanese companies 		No. of patents
2021 3rd 1st 3,022
2020 3rd 1st 3,225
2019 3rd 1st 3,548
2018 3rd 1st 3,051
2017 3rd 1st 3,284
2016 3rd 1st 3,662
2015 3rd 1st 4,127
2014 3rd 1st 4,048
2013 3rd 1st 3,820
2012 3rd 1st 3,173
2011 3rd 1st 2,818
2010 4th 1st 2,551
2009 4th 1st 2,200
2008 3rd 1st 2,107
2007 3rd 1st 1,983
2006 3rd 1st 2,368
2005 2nd 1st 1,829
  • Note:Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Canon aims to make great strides in its four new businesses of commercial printing, network cameras, medical and industrial equipment. In addition, the company is working to create new business in the fields of next-generation imaging, next-generation healthcare and smart mobility. In keeping with the times, in order to encourage not only its core competency technologies that support its business, but also the development and growth of these new businesses, Canon promotes the acquisition and utilization of intellectual property rights which it uses to maintain a robust patent portfolio.

Going forward, Canon will continue its intellectual property initiatives with the goal of supporting its businesses, providing products and services with added value, and contributing to a better society.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
