TOKYO, May 7, 2024-Canon Inc. announced today that the company has published the Canon Integrated Report 2024 and the Canon Sustainability Report 2024 on its corporate website. Both reports are designed to help investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders achieve a greater understanding of Canon.

The Integrated Report explains the company's management plan, strategies for business, finance, human resources, and ESG-related information and depicts initiatives for medium-to long-term value creation. This year's issue also involves new information that is of strong interest to investors and shareholders, including financial strategies that take into account cost of capital and Return on Equity (ROE), and a new board structure.

The Sustainability Report provides detailed and comprehensive information on the company's approach and internal structure to address sustainability issues as well as its initiatives for environmental challenges, social issues, and corporate governance. This year's report also implements a new method of presenting information in order to deepen readers' understanding of Canon by providing more information on its impact on the environment and society, and by providing more detailed disclosure information.

Going forward, Canon will continue to value communication with all of its stakeholders while striving to raise its corporate value through various business activities and proactively publishing related information.