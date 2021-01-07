Log in
CANON INC.

(7751)
Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Litpol Ltd from …

01/07/2021
TOKYO, January 7, 2021-Canon Inc. today announced the filing of Report Infringement Forms with Amazon ES based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the Spanish portion of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding the cartridge models CC530A, CC531A, CC532A, CC533A, CB540A, CB541A, CB542A and CB543A offered by Litpol Ltd under the ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) B07RL4N4Z4 and B07RL4MXR1. Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models and provide inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, they comprise an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 09:29:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
