Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by NES Printer Supp …

TOKYO, January 7, 2021-Canon Inc. today announced that it filed a Report Infringement Form with Amazon.com.au based on the alleged infringement of claim 28 of Canon's Australian Patent Number AU2007205464 regarding certain models CF380X, CC530A, CE410X, CF381A, CC531A, CE411A, CF383A, CC533A and CE413A cartridges offered by NES Printer Supplies & Services under ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers) B07D3MZ4XP, B07D3M7FLN and B07D3M7PDW. After receipt of the Report Infringement Form, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models and provide a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 28 of AU2007205464.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and does not comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the take down and the vendor may object to it.