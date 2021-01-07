Canon : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by XIANSHIBEILINQUH …

TOKYO, January 7, 2021-Canon today announced that it filed Report Infringement Forms with Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.it and Amazon.es based on the alleged use of claims 1 and 2 of the German, UK, Italian and Spanish portions of Canon's European Patent EP 1 977 289 ('EP '289') regarding certain models of toner cartridges offered by XIANSHIBEILINQUHUAHUAHUASHANGMAOBU under the following ASINs (Amazon Standard Identification Numbers).

Country Cartridge model ASIN Germany CB540A, CB541A, CB542A, CB543A, CF210A, CF211A, CF212A, CF213A, CE410A, CE411A, CE412A , CE413A, CC530A, CC531A, CC532A, CC533A B082DTFPL8, B089LNPW9G, B084R8DZBP, B082F1H1KN, B082F16LP1, B082DTNDL1, B089LY3XPS, B084RBGKYR, B084R7WF1V, B082DZZWG7, B084R76NNL, B082F1P2XC, B082DT86X8, B089LMG71H, B089SCXP1S, B084RPLFZ8, B082LNGVSJ, B082DYX2RD, B082F1G56B, B084RGR5SW, B082F1SKGH, B084RN6TB1, B082DZY8GW, B085CDZF6T, B084RB5853, B082F1CVK7, B084RMP5ZH, B089SDHLT6, B082DZBW8L, B084RC7QBB, B085DNN8LH, B084SW1GMJ, B085CD9ZMF, B084ST5CMR, B082HTVXFB, B089SDBXNZ, B082F1Q1LK, B084RFFNS3, B085CD5DKK, B084SSPL5C, B082HVBLZH, B089SCPMMY, B082F1DDCD, B084RDMSPY, B085DQGJXY, B085CDBKDF, B084SSXT4Z, B082HV8F99, B089SDLHTZ, B082DZZ3W7, B084RR67PJ, B085CDFZN6, B084SNNVKR, B082HV9MPW, B089SF8PL3, B082F1GWWQ, B084R7QYJT, B0829HF2X7, B085DF4V4B, B084ST7K7X, B085CDHR6F, B082HV6FG4, B082F1KCPW, B0873762SH, B08737BZGG UK CF211A B084RN6TB1 Italy CB540A, CB541A, CB542A, CB543A, CF210A, CF211A, CF212A, CF213A, CE410A, CE411A, CE412A, CE413A B0873791QV, B08736VXJV, B087378X2Y, B087371KTT, B08736SZCD, B089SDPRBT, B084RN6TB1, B0829H89HW, B085DJ6WFD, B084SVPSD4, B0829J399C, B084SF896T, B0829J399C, B0829HHZW7, B085DKQLXT, B084SQBLFB, B0829HHZW7, B089SDS595, B082LPZ51J, B089SD97CM, B0829JK2YT, B084RLH879, B089SFD3XJ, B0829HRQMF, B0829HNDG4, B084RJ828C, B089SDXFJJ, B0829J6CYN, B089SCV72P Spain CE410A, CE411A, CE412A, CE413A, CB540A, CB541A, CB542A, CB543A, CF211A, CC530A, CC531A, CC532A, CC533A B089SDHLT6, B089SDB2P1, B0873791QV, B08736VXJV, B087378X2Y, B087371KTT, B084RN6TB1, B084R7MP6N

Afterwards, Amazon took down the respective products. These products are compatible with the OEM HP cartridge models and provide inter alia a non-OEM housing and a non-OEM force receiving device according to claim 1 of EP '289. Furthermore, they comprise an elastic portion according to claim 2 of EP '289.

Filing a Report Infringement Form with Amazon is a service offered by Amazon and doesn't comprise any official finding of validity or infringement of a patent. The decision to take down a product is in the discretion of Amazon and is based on information provided by Canon. Amazon informed the vendor about the takedown and the vendor may object to it.