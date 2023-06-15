Canon : to Acquire Own Shares

June 15, 2023
Canon Inc.
Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai
Securities code: 7751
Tokyo (Prime Market) and other Stock Exchanges
Inquiries: Sachiho Tanino General Manager Consolidated Accounting Div. Finance & Accounting Headquarters +81-3-3758-2111
Canon Inc. to Acquire Own Shares
(Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Corporation Law of Japan)
Canon Inc. (the "Company") passed a Board of Directors' resolution on June 15, 2023, regarding the acquisition of its own shares under Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Corporation Law, as follows.
Purpose of acquisition of own shares
The Company decided to acquire its own shares with the aim of improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital strategy that provides for such future transactions as share exchanges.
Details of acquisition
1) Type of shares to be acquired:
Shares of common stock
2)
Total number of shares to be
Up to 16 million shares
acquired:
(Equivalent to 1.6% of issued shares (Excluding
treasury stock))
3)
Total cost of acquisition:
Up to 50 billion yen
4) Period of acquisition:
From June 16, 2023 to August 21, 2023
(Reference) Possession of treasury stock as of June 14, 2023
Number of issued shares (Excluding treasury stock)
1,001,235,578 shares
Number of treasury stock
332,527,886 shares
Disclaimer
