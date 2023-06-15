Advanced search
    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC.

(7751)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-15 am EDT
3610.00 JPY   -0.63%
Canon : to Acquire Own Shares
Canon Closes 50 Billion Yen Share Repurchase Program
Canon : Notice Regarding Market Purchase of Own Shares and Completion of Acquisition
Canon : to Acquire Own Shares

06/15/2023 | 02:08am EDT
June 15, 2023

Canon Inc.

Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai

Securities code: 7751

Tokyo (Prime Market) and other Stock Exchanges

Inquiries: Sachiho Tanino General Manager Consolidated Accounting Div. Finance & Accounting Headquarters +81-3-3758-2111

Canon Inc. to Acquire Own Shares

(Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Corporation Law of Japan)

Canon Inc. (the "Company") passed a Board of Directors' resolution on June 15, 2023, regarding the acquisition of its own shares under Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Corporation Law, as follows.

  1. Purpose of acquisition of own shares
    The Company decided to acquire its own shares with the aim of improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital strategy that provides for such future transactions as share exchanges.
  2. Details of acquisition

1) Type of shares to be acquired:

Shares of common stock

2)

Total number of shares to be

Up to 16 million shares

acquired:

(Equivalent to 1.6% of issued shares (Excluding

treasury stock))

3)

Total cost of acquisition:

Up to 50 billion yen

4) Period of acquisition:

From June 16, 2023 to August 21, 2023

(Reference) Possession of treasury stock as of June 14, 2023

Number of issued shares (Excluding treasury stock)

1,001,235,578 shares

Number of treasury stock

332,527,886 shares

Disclaimer

Canon Inc. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 06:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 264 B 30 603 M 30 603 M
Net income 2023 276 B 1 983 M 1 983 M
Net cash 2023 205 B 1 469 M 1 469 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 3,66%
Capitalization 3 637 B 26 106 M 26 106 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 180 775
Free-Float 75,3%
Technical analysis trends CANON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3 633,00 JPY
Average target price 3 446,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target -5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fujio Mitarai Chairman & President
Toshizo Tanaka Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Toshio Homma Chief Technology Officer, Director & Executive VP
Yoichi Iwabuchi GM-Information & Communication Systems
Shunsuke Inoue General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANON INC.27.23%26 106
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.23.44%5 406
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.30%3 967
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION18.03%1 682
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-10.89%1 656
FOCUSLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC22.93%1 387
