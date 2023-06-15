Canon : to Acquire Own Shares

June 15, 2023

Canon Inc.

Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai

Securities code: 7751

Tokyo (Prime Market) and other Stock Exchanges

Inquiries: Sachiho Tanino General Manager Consolidated Accounting Div. Finance & Accounting Headquarters +81-3-3758-2111

Canon Inc. to Acquire Own Shares

(Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Corporation Law of Japan)

Canon Inc. (the "Company") passed a Board of Directors' resolution on June 15, 2023, regarding the acquisition of its own shares under Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165, of the Corporation Law, as follows.

Purpose of acquisition of own shares

The Company decided to acquire its own shares with the aim of improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital strategy that provides for such future transactions as share exchanges. Details of acquisition