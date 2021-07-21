Log in
    7751   JP3242800005

CANON INC.

(7751)
Japanese shares snap 5-day losing streak as investors eye earnings, Olympics

07/21/2021 | 02:38am EDT
TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares snapped a five-day losing streak on Wednesday, as investors bought stocks on dips over cautious earnings optimism ahead of a long weekend that will mark the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Nikkei share average closed 0.58% higher at 27,548.00, bouncing back from Tuesday's six-month low, though it failed to stay above a key chart level from its 200-day moving average, which sat at 27,712.

The broader Topix gained 0.82% to 1,904.41.

The market was supported by cheap valuations, with the Topix trading at 15.3 times its expected earnings - the cheapest level in more than a year.

Upbeat guidance earlier this month from companies such as Yaskawa Electric and Canon have raised hopes of more positive earnings revisions as the corporate results season in Japan gets into full swing from next week.

NOK Corp rallied 5.8% after the maker of oil seals bumped up its profit outlook.

"Japan has underperformed global peers year-to-date on the re-opening trade but we expect the gap to narrow as the domestic vaccine rollout gathers momentum," said Daisuke Nomoto, global head of Japanese equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in Boston.

"Japanese domestic economy will benefit from pent-up savings and employee compensation back to pre-Covid levels. Japan will also be a key beneficiary of global recovery and will experience a healthy earnings recovery supported by attractive valuations."

Bucking the trend, Tama Home plunged 10.2% after a media report the homebuilder was effectively banning its workers from getting COVID-19 vaccines, a claim the company denied last week.

The market will be closed for a national holiday until Monday as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games begin on Friday.

Concerns that the event could worsen Japan's COVID-19 outbreak and lead to political instability have been a major drag for the market in recent months.

The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee on Tuesday did not rule out cancelling the Olympics if COVID-19 cases spiked, as more athletes tested positive for the virus and sponsors ditched plans to attend Friday's opening ceremony. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANON INC. 9.24% 2708 End-of-day quote.36.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.03% 69.03 Delayed Quote.32.98%
NIKKEI 225 0.58% 27548 Real-time Quote.2.04%
NOK CORPORATION -1.95% 1361 End-of-day quote.22.72%
TAMA HOME CO., LTD. -4.51% 3070 End-of-day quote.108.56%
WTI 0.10% 66.888 Delayed Quote.48.18%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION -1.33% 5190 End-of-day quote.1.17%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 513 B 31 961 M 31 961 M
Net income 2021 167 B 1 524 M 1 524 M
Net cash 2021 92 236 M 839 M 839 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 2 832 B 25 772 M 25 765 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 181 897
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart CANON INC.
Duration : Period :
Canon Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 708,00 JPY
Average target price 2 615,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fujio Mitarai Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Toshizo Tanaka CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Toshio Homma Representative Director & Chief Technology Officer
Kunitaro Saida Independent Outside Director
Haruhiko Kato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANON INC.36.91%24 595
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.75.04%8 295
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.6.30%5 419
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.48.48%2 834
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION19.60%2 250
PITNEY BOWES INC.36.53%1 579