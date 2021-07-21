Japanese shares snap 5-day losing streak as investors eye earnings, Olympics

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares snapped a
five-day losing streak on Wednesday, as investors bought stocks
on dips over cautious earnings optimism ahead of a long weekend
that will mark the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
The Nikkei share average closed 0.58% higher at
27,548.00, bouncing back from Tuesday's six-month low, though it
failed to stay above a key chart level from its 200-day moving
average, which sat at 27,712.
The broader Topix gained 0.82% to 1,904.41.
The market was supported by cheap valuations, with the Topix
trading at 15.3 times its expected earnings - the cheapest level
in more than a year.
Upbeat guidance earlier this month from companies such as
Yaskawa Electric and Canon have raised hopes
of more positive earnings revisions as the corporate results
season in Japan gets into full swing from next week.
NOK Corp rallied 5.8% after the maker of oil seals
bumped up its profit outlook.
"Japan has underperformed global peers year-to-date on the
re-opening trade but we expect the gap to narrow as the domestic
vaccine rollout gathers momentum," said Daisuke Nomoto, global
head of Japanese equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments
in Boston.
"Japanese domestic economy will benefit from pent-up savings
and employee compensation back to pre-Covid levels. Japan will
also be a key beneficiary of global recovery and will experience
a healthy earnings recovery supported by attractive valuations."
Bucking the trend, Tama Home plunged 10.2% after a
media report the homebuilder was effectively banning its workers
from getting COVID-19 vaccines, a claim the company denied last
week.
The market will be closed for a national holiday until
Monday as the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games begin on Friday.
Concerns that the event could worsen Japan's COVID-19
outbreak and lead to political instability have been a major
drag for the market in recent months.
The chief of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee on Tuesday
did not rule out cancelling the Olympics if COVID-19 cases
spiked, as more athletes tested positive for the virus and
sponsors ditched plans to attend Friday's opening ceremony.
