August 29, 2023 Canon Inc. Chairman & CEO: Fujio Mitarai Securities code: 7751 Tokyo (Prime Market) and other Stock Exchanges Inquiries: Sachiho Tanino General Manager Consolidated Accounting Div. Finance & Accounting Headquarters +81-3-3758-2111 Notice Regarding Partial Correction to "Notice Regarding Commencement of Tender Offer by Subsidiary," and Notice Concerning Amendment to "Notice Concerning Commencement of Tender Offer for the Shares of Tokyo Nissan Computer System Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3316)" by Subsidiary 1. Partial Correction to "Notice Regarding Commencement of Tender Offer by Subsidiary" In the Notice Regarding Commencement of Tender Offer by Subsidiary dated August 10, 2023, we notified that our subsidiary, Canon Marketing Japan Inc., decided to acquire common shares in TOKYO NISSAN COMPUTER SYSTEM CO., LTD. and share subscription rights (shinkabu yoyaku-ken) through tender offer. However, as the tender offer is only for common shares, the following corrections have been made. The parts being corrected have been underlined. (Before Correction) Canon Inc.'s subsidiary, Canon Marketing Japan Inc. (Securities code: 8060, listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Securities Exchange), decided at its Board of Directors meeting held on August 9, 2023, to acquire common sharesin TOKYO NISSAN COMPUTER SYSTEM CO., LTD. (Securities code: 3316, listed on the Standard Market of the Tokyo Securities Exchange) and share subscription rights (shinkabuyoyaku-ken)through tender offer as described in the attached document. (After Correction) Canon Inc.'s subsidiary, Canon Marketing Japan Inc. (Securities code: 8060, listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Securities Exchange), decided at its Board of Directors meeting held on August 9, 2023, to acquire common sharesin TOKYO NISSAN COMPUTER SYSTEM CO., LTD. (Securities code: 3316, listed on the Standard Market of the Tokyo Securities Exchange) through tender offer as described in the attached document.

2. Notice Concerning Amendment to "Notice Concerning Commencement of Tender Offer for the Shares of Tokyo Nissan Computer System Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3316)" by Subsidiary Our subsidiary, Canon Marketing Japan Inc. (Securities Code: 8060, listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Securities Exchange), made amendments to details in a notice entitled "Notice Concerning Commencement of Tender Offer for the Shares of Tokyo Nissan Computer System Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3316)," dated August 9, 2023, as described in the attached document. The parts being amended have been underlined.

This document is an English translation of a statement written originally in Japanese. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version. August 29, 2023 To whom it may concern: Company: Canon Marketing Japan Inc. Representative: Masachika Adachi, Representative Director and President (Code Number:8060, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Akihiro Shirone, General Manager, Accounting Division TEL: +81-3-6719-9074 Notice Concerning Amendment to "Notice Concerning Commencement of Tender Offer for the Shares of Tokyo Nissan Computer System Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3316)" Canon Marketing Japan Inc. ("Tender Offeror") resolved to acquire common shares ("Target Company Shares") of Tokyo Nissan Computer System Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. ("Tokyo Stock Exchange"); Standard Market, Securities Code 3316; hereinafter, "Target Company") through a tender offer ("Tender Offer") under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended; hereinafter, "FIEA"), and has implemented the Tender Offer since August 10, 2023. As, on August 28, 2023, the Tender Offeror received from the Japan Fair Trade Commission a notice of non-implementation of Cease and Desist Order dated August 24, 2023 and a notice of shortening of prohibition period dated August 24, 2023, the relevant portion of the Tender Offer Statement submitted on August 10, 2023 needs to be partially amended. In addition, (i) as the Tender Offeror completed the confirmation of the stock certificates, etc. of the Target held by the Specially Related Party on August 22, 2023, the relevant portion of the Tender Offer Statement needs to be amended and (ii) as the Target Company submitted the Quarterly Report for the first quarter of its 36th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023) to the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on August 10, 2023, such Quarterly Report needs to be attached to the Tender Offer Statement. Accordingly, the Tender Offeror submitted the amendment statement to the Tender Offer Statement in accordance with the provisions of Article 27-8, Paragraph 2 of the FIEA. In this connection, the Tender Offeror hereby announces partial amendment of the "Notice Concerning Commencement of Tender Offer for the Shares of Tokyo Nissan Computer System Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3316)" dated August 9, 2023 ("Tender Offer Commencement Press Release") as described below. Please note that the following amendment does not contain any change of the terms of purchase defined in Article 27-3, Paragraph 2, Item 1 of the FIEA. The amended portions are underlined. Amendment to the Tender Offer Commencement Press Release 2. Overview of Tender Offer Other Conditions and Methods of Purchase Conditions of Withdrawal of the Tender Offer and Details Thereof; Method of Disclosure of Withdrawal of the Tender Offer 3

(Before Amendment) The Tender Offer may be withdrawn upon the occurrence of any of the events listed in Sub-items (a) through (j) and Sub-items (m) through (s) of Article 14, Paragraph 1, Item 1 and Sub-items (a) through (h) and (j) of Article 14, Paragraph 1, Item 3; and Item 4of Article 14, Paragraph 1; and items 3 through 6 of Article 14, Paragraph 2 of the Order for Enforcement of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Government Ordinance No. 321 of 1965, as amended; hereinafter, the "Enforcement Order"). Further, the "matters equivalent to the matters listed in Sub-items (a) through (i)" as set out in Sub-item (j) of Item 3 of Article 14, Paragraph 1 of the Enforcement Order signify any cases where it is found that a statutory disclosure document submitted in the past by the Target Company contains a false statement about a material matter or an omission of a material matter required to be stated. Also, if, by the day before the expiration date of the Tender Offer Period (including in any case where this period is extended), with respect to the prior notification filed by the Tender Offeror with the Japan Fair Trade Commission pursuant to the provisions of Article 10, Paragraph 2 of theAnti-monopolyAct, (i) the Tender Offeror receives a prior notice of Cease and Desist Order from the Japan Fair Trade Commission ordering disposal of all or part of the Target Company Shares, assignment of part of its business, or any action similar to the foregoing, (ii) the Cease and Desist Period does not expire, or (iii) the Tender Offeror is subject to a petition for a court order for emergency suspension on suspicion of violating the provisions of Article 10, Paragraph 1 of theAnti-monopolyAct, the Tender Offeror may withdraw the Tender Offer as a case where "approval, etc." as set forth in Article 14, Paragraph 1, Item 4 of the Enforcement Order could not be obtained.Should the Tender Offeror intend to withdraw the Tender Offer, the Tender Offeror will issue electronic public notice thereof and make an announcement to that effect in the Nihon Keizai Shimbun; provided, however, that if it is difficult to issue such notice by the last day of the Tender Offer Period, the Tender Offeror will make an public announcement in the manner as set forth in Article 20 of the Ordinance and issue the public notice immediately thereafter. (After Amendment) The Tender Offer may be withdrawn upon the occurrence of any of the events listed in Sub-items (a) through (j) and Sub-items (m) through (s) of Article 14, Paragraph 1, Item 1 and Sub-items (a) through (h) and (j) of Article 14, Paragraph 1, Item 3 of Article 14, Paragraph 1; and items 3 through 6 of Article 14, Paragraph 2 of the Order for Enforcement of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Government Ordinance No. 321 of 1965, as amended; hereinafter, the "Enforcement Order"). Further, the "matters equivalent to the matters listed in Sub-items (a) through (i)" as set out in Sub-item (j) of Item 3 of Article 14, Paragraph 1 of the Enforcement Order signify any cases where it is found that a statutory disclosure document submitted in the past by the Target Company contains a false statement about a material matter or an omission of a material matter required to be stated. Should the Tender Offeror intend to withdraw the Tender Offer, the Tender Offeror will issue electronic public notice thereof and make an announcement to that effect in the Nihon Keizai Shimbun; provided, however, that if it is difficult to issue such notice by the last day of the Tender Offer Period, the Tender Offeror will make an public announcement in the manner as set forth in Article 20 of the Ordinance and issue the public notice immediately thereafter. Note: The public notice of commencement of Tender Offer dated August 10, 2023, which has the same content as the Notice Concerning Commencement of Tender Offer for the Shares of 4