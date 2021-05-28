Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Canoo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOEV   US13803R1023

CANOO INC.

(GOEV)
  Summary
CANOO 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Canoo Inc. - GOEV, GOEVW

05/28/2021 | 08:39pm EDT
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until June 1, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Canoo Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOEV, GOEVW) f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Canoo and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-goev/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class actions, you must petition the Courts by June 1, 2021.

About the Lawsuits

Canoo and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On or about December 21, 2020, Canoo Holdings became a public entity via merger with Hennessy Capital, with the surviving entity named “Canoo.” On March 29, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed significant changes to its business model, previously touted by the Company to investors, deemphasizing its engineering services business and no longer focusing on its subscription-based business. On this news, shares of Canoo plummeted $2.50, or $21.2%, from a March 29, 2021 close of $11.80 per share to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021, on heavy volume.

The first-filed case is Blake v. Canoo Inc., et al., No. 2:21-cv-02873.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -222 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 881 M 1 881 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 113x
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart CANOO INC.
Duration : Period :
Canoo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,33 $
Last Close Price 7,92 $
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony Aquila Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renato Carlo Giger Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter Savagian Chief Technology Officer
Ming Hsien Chiang Independent Director
Josette Sheeran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANOO INC.-42.61%1 948
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.23%30 534
HAL TRUST26.32%15 356
KINNEVIK AB-27.58%10 307
LIFO AB17.33%10 029
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY16.23%9 131