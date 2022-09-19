Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Canoo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOEV   US13803R1023

CANOO INC.

(GOEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:45 2022-09-19 pm EDT
2.490 USD   -0.60%
04:40pCANOO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pCANOO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/16Stifel Starts Canoo at Buy With $4 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canoo : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/19/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Ruiz Hector M.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Canoo Inc. [GOEV] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O CANOO INC. , 19951 MARINER AVE.
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
TORRANCE, CA 90503
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Ruiz Hector M.
C/O CANOO INC.
19951 MARINER AVE.
TORRANCE,, CA90503

GENERAL COUNSEL, CORP SECY
Signatures
/s/ Hector M. Ruiz 2022-09-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Mandatory sale to cover applicable tax withholding obligations realized upon vesting of Restricted Stock Units.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Canoo Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANOO INC.
04:40pCANOO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:40pCANOO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09/16Stifel Starts Canoo at Buy With $4 Price Target
MT
08/26CANOO INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
08/23Canoo Completes Advanced Vehicle Deliveries for Walmart to Finalize Custom Configuratio..
MT
08/23Canoo Vehicles for Walmart Complete Advanced Deliveries to Refine and Finalize Vehicle ..
CI
08/19INSIDER SELL : Canoo
MT
08/09CANOO : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
08/09CANOO INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08/09Autonomy Orders 23,000 EVs Worth $1.2 Billion From Automakers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANOO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,50 M - -
Net income 2022 -551 M - -
Net Debt 2022 68,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 735 M 735 M -
EV / Sales 2022 536x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 805
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart CANOO INC.
Duration : Period :
Canoo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,51 $
Average target price 8,13 $
Spread / Average Target 224%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Aquila Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Josette Sheeran President & Director
Ramesh Murthy Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sohel Merchant Chief Technology Officer
Ram Balasubramanian Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOO INC.-67.55%735
TESLA, INC.-13.88%950 538
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-62.14%35 970
NIO INC.-36.40%33 297
LUCID GROUP, INC.-57.48%27 147
LI AUTO INC.-24.95%23 478