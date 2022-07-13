Canoo : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (date of earliest event reported): July 12, 2022

CANOO INC.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 12, 2022, Canoo Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). At the close of business on May 25, 2022, the record date of the Annual Meeting, the Company had 254,326,076 shares of common stock outstanding. The holders of 173,025,916 shares of the Company's common stock were present at the Annual Meeting, either in person or by proxy, which constituted a quorum for the purpose of conducting business at the Annual Meeting.

Set forth below are the final voting results for each proposal submitted to a vote of the stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal No. 1: Election of directors.

The Company's stockholders elected the following nominees for director to serve as Class II directors for a term expiring in 2025 or until their successors shall have been elected and qualified.

Name Votes For Votes Withheld Thomas Dattilo 124,089,299 5,821,379 Arthur Kingsbury 125,050,720 4,859,958 Claudia Romo Edelman 127,257,150 2,653,528 Rainer Schmueckle 127,144,242 2,766,436

Proposal No. 2: Proposal to approve, by an advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.

The compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement, was approved, on an advisory basis.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 119,979,869 9,696,334 234,475 43,115,238

Proposal No. 3: Proposal to recommend, by an advisory vote, the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation.

The frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation, was approved to be every year, on an advisory basis.

One Year Two Years Three Years Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 128,075,011 312,138 322,528 1,201,001 43,115,238

The Company's Board of Directors has considered the advisory vote of stockholders on the frequency of future non-binding advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers and, consistent with the stated preference of the Company's stockholders, decided to hold such advisory vote every year.

Proposal No. 4: Proposal to ratify of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022.

The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022 was ratified.

Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 171,830,765 978,231 216,920

