Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Canoo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOEV   US13803R1023

CANOO INC.

(GOEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:14:18 2023-03-16 am EDT
0.5650 USD   -0.21%
09:01aCanoo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PR
03/13North American Morning Briefing: Investors Digest -3-
DJ
03/06North American Morning Briefing: Focus This Week -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canoo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

03/16/2023 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards here.

Date: Thursday March 30, 2023
Time: 5:00 pm ET
U.S. Dial-in: 877-407-9169
International Dial-in: 201-493-6755
Access ID: 13737153

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after its conclusion through April 13, 2023.

Toll-free Replay Number: 877-660-6853
International Replay Number: 201-612-7415
Replay ID: 13737153

About Canoo
Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with their pioneering technologies, unique design and business model that spans multiple owners across the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Canoo designed a modular electric platform that is purpose-built to maximize the vehicle interior space and is customizable for all owners in the vehicle lifecycle, to support a wide range of business and consumer applications. Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma and Arkansas. For more information, visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, including photos, visit press.canoo.com. For investors materials, visit investors.canoo.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canoo-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-301773752.html

SOURCE Canoo


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CANOO INC.
09:01aCanoo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
PR
03/13North American Morning Briefing: Investors Digest -3-
DJ
03/06North American Morning Briefing: Focus This Week -3-
DJ
03/01Canoo : FINAL ORDER AND JUDGMENT - Form 8-K
PU
02/28Canoo Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14Canoo Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13Canoo Files Shelf on Behalf of Selling Shareholder
MT
02/06Canoo to Sell $52.5 Million Securities; Stock Falls
MT
02/06Canoo : Placement Agency Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
02/06Canoo Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANOO INC.
More recommendations