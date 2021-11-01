Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Canoo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOEV   US13803R1023

CANOO INC.

(GOEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canoo to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

11/01/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company developing breakthrough purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile platform architecture, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Monday, November 15, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here.  A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards here.

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

U.S. Dial-in: 866- 682-6100

International Dial-in: 862-298-0702

Access ID: 13724844

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion through November 29, 2021.

Toll-free Replay Number: 877-660-6853  

International Replay Number: 201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13724844

About Canoo
Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. 

For more information, please visit www.canoo.com.  

For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com.   

For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canoo-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301413316.html

SOURCE Canoo


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CANOO INC.
05:01pCanoo to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
10/26Tesla market cap eclipses that of top 5 rival carmakers combined
RE
10/25CANOO INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
10/25CANOO : to Use Panasonic Batteries for Its Lifestyle Vehicle
MT
10/25CANOO : Selects Panasonic To Supply Batteries For Its First Lifestyle Vehicle
PR
10/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Risk rally pushes U.S. stock investors to unwind short bets -..
RE
10/08Tesla speeds the EV industry's South by Southwest drive
RE
10/06AFV Partners entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire 22.57% stake in Canoo I..
CI
09/30CANOO : Teams up With AVL to Develop Software for EV Safety Features
MT
09/30CANOO : and AVL Partner to Build Proprietary Software for Electric Vehicle Safety Features
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANOO INC.
More recommendations