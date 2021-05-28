Log in
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Canoo, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

05/28/2021 | 09:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Canoo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 1, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

Canoo was formed by a business combination between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) company) and Canoo Holdings Limited in December 2020. The Company is a mobile technology company that develops electric vehicles. The complaint, filed on April 2, 2021, alleges that prior to and after the combination, the Company promoted a business model based on a three-phased approach to generating revenue and growth: (i) an engineering services segment, (ii) the sales of subscriptions to vehicles to consumers, and (iii) the sale of vehicles to other businesses.

On March 29, 2021, the Company revealed that it was radically changing its business model by deemphasizing its engineering services business and by no longer focusing on its subscription-based business.

In response to this news, shares of Canoo fell $2.50 (or $21.2%) from a March 29, 2021 close of $11.80 per share to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021.

The complaint further alleges that defendants misled investors by misrepresenting and/or failing to disclose that: (i) the Company’s engineering services segment was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) that the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Canoo securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -222 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 881 M 1 881 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 113x
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart CANOO INC.
Duration : Period :
Canoo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,33 $
Last Close Price 7,92 $
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony Aquila Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renato Carlo Giger Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter Savagian Chief Technology Officer
Ming Hsien Chiang Independent Director
Josette Sheeran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANOO INC.-42.61%1 948
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.23%30 534
HAL TRUST26.32%15 356
KINNEVIK AB-27.58%10 307
LIFO AB17.33%10 029
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY16.23%9 131