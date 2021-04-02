Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Canoo Inc.    GOEV

CANOO INC.

(GOEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT:  Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Canoo Inc. for Securities Fraud Violations

04/02/2021 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Canoo Inc. (“Canoo”) (NASDAQ: GOEV).

Canoo is a manufacturer of electric vehicles. On March 29, 2021, Canoo issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, reporting a net loss of $89.9 million for the year. Canoo also announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Paul Balciunas, notified Canoo of his intention to resign.

The same day, The Verge released an article entitled “Canoo’s deal with Hyundai appears dead: The startup’s also changed its tune on selling EV tech to big companies.” The article stated in part that “[w]hen pressed on the startup’s previous claims,” the current chairman pointed to its prior leadership and said “they were a little more aggressive” and “that talk of potential partnerships was ‘presumptuous.’” The article also stated that “Canoo quietly uploaded a new investor presentation to its investor relations website on Monday that no longer mentions Hyundai.”

Following this news, the price of Canoo’s common stock fell approximately 21.2%, down from its March 29, 2021 closing price of $11.80 to a March 30, 2021 close of $9.30.

If you are a Canoo investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form http://www.ktmc.com/canoo-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=canoo.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CANOO INC.
01:48pINVESTIGATION ALERT :   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Cano..
BU
04/01KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP  : is Investigating Potential Securities Frau..
PR
04/01GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Inves..
BU
04/01THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Continues Its Investigation of Canoo Inc. (G..
BU
04/01INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Canoo..
BU
04/01ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
PR
04/01SOCIAL BUZZ : Gamestop Shares Climb, Along With Most Other Wallstreetbets Stocks
MT
03/31CANOO ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Canoo, Inc. on Behalf..
BU
03/31CANOO  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
03/31INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 2 119 M 2 119 M -
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 84,8x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart CANOO INC.
Duration : Period :
Canoo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 8,99 $
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 66,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulrich Kranz Chief Executive Officer
Paul Balciunas Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Aquila Executive Chairman
Peter Savagian Chief Technology Officer
Ming Hsien Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANOO INC.-34.86%2 119
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)17.79%61 775
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED15.43%30 966
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)19.04%15 995
HAL TRUST25.98%14 799
KINNEVIK AB3.79%13 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ