INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Canoo Inc. (“Canoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOEV) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 29, 2021, Canoo announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release, reporting a net loss of $89.9 million for the year. The Company also announced that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned.

The same day, The Verge released an article entitled “Canoo’s deal with Hyundai appears dead: The startup’s [sic] also changed its tune on selling EV tech to big companies.” The article stated that “[w]hen pressed on the startup’s previous claims,” the current chairman pointed to its prior leadership and said “they were a little more aggressive” and “that talk of potential partnerships was ‘presumptuous.’” Lastly, the article noted that “Canoo quietly uploaded a new investor presentation to its investor relations website on Monday that no longer mentions Hyundai.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.50 per share, or 21%, to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

