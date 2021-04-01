Log in
CANOO INC.

(GOEV)
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) on Behalf of Investors

04/01/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Canoo Inc. (“Canoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GOEV) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 29, 2021, Canoo announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results in a press release, reporting a net loss of $89.9 million for the year. The Company also announced that its Chief Financial Officer had resigned.

The same day, The Verge released an article entitled “Canoo’s deal with Hyundai appears dead: The startup’s [sic] also changed its tune on selling EV tech to big companies.” The article stated that “[w]hen pressed on the startup’s previous claims,” the current chairman pointed to its prior leadership and said “they were a little more aggressive” and “that talk of potential partnerships was ‘presumptuous.’” Lastly, the article noted that “Canoo quietly uploaded a new investor presentation to its investor relations website on Monday that no longer mentions Hyundai.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.50 per share, or 21%, to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Canoo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
