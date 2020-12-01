Canadian pot producers may scale back in Europe - industry report

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canadian cannabis producers are likely to
scale back their investments in Europe as they come under
pressure to cut costs and deliver profit, two industry
consultants said in a report released on Tuesday.
Depending on the pace of legalization, the market for
European cannabis could grow at a compound annual rate of 52%
for the next five years, hitting $3.1 billion in sales by 2025,
research firm Brightfield Group and consultancy Hanway
Associates said.
They, however, projected the current market at just a tenth
of that value and said some Canadian companies may choose to
follow two of the sector's big players - Aurora Cannabis Inc
and Canopy Growth Corp - in trimming spending
outside North America.
"Though they remain a tremendous force in Europe, forward
momentum among (Canadian) liquidity providers will slow in the
future, especially in newer or smaller markets," the consultants
said, adding this would give more room for European players.
Cannabis investment in North America has surged in the past
three years as Canada became the first major country to legalize
the drug for recreational use, giving its firms a head start at
a time when Europe and U.S. Federal rules remain more
restrictive.
Aurora, Aphria and Tilray already have production or
distribution networks in countries like Germany and Denmark, and
may not need additional investment, the report said.
When asked if Aurora was cutting investments in Europe, the
company's managing director for the UK & Ireland, Don Perrott,
said, "We have not changed our view that this market represents
a significant opportunity, despite slower-than-expected growth
to date across many EU member states."
"Europe remains a core part of Aurora's growth strategy and
we are constantly evaluating opportunities to expand our
business in the region," Perrott said.
Aphria's chief strategy officer, Denise Faltischek, echoed a
similar view, saying the company believes that the EU continues
to hold "many exciting growth opportunities".
(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
and Sriraj Kalluvila)