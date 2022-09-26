Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  09:37 2022-09-26 am EDT
4.080 CAD   +6.53%
09/19Canopy Growth Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting
AQ
09/19CANOPY GROWTH : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
09/19CANOPY GROWTH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Canopy Growth : Alphonso Davies Inks Hydration Deal with BioSteel

09/26/2022 | 09:25am EDT
Press Releases

Alphonso Davies Inks Hydration Deal with BioSteel

Sep. 26, 2022ByCommunications

Internationalsoccer star joins #TeamBioSteel, expanding brand's roster of elite athletes prioritizing Clean. Healthy. Hydration.

NEW YORK - BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") today announced the signing of international soccer star Alphonso Davies to its growing team of athlete partners.As a part of the deal, he intends to promote the brand's lineup of zero-sugar hydration products to his global fan base via brand appearances and on social media. Fans can also expect to see Davies on limited-edition BioSteel products and point-of-sale assets at retailers in both Canada and Germany, where he plays for his world-renowned club team.

Davies joins an elite roster of #TeamBioSteel athletes who elevate their game with the brand's lineup of hydration products, understand the importance of a clean hydration routine, and ultimately support the brand's mission to bring premium hydration to athletes, fans and sports communities around the world.

"Staying hydrated is key to staying healthy, both on and off the field, and the fact that BioSteel is clean and zero-sugar makes it the perfect fit for my hydration routine," said Davies. "Heading into these important upcoming games, I'm excited to represent the brand and show off my favorite flavors to my community and fans around the world."

"Alphonso is one of the most exciting soccer players to watch right now, and we're thrilled to support him throughout his season and as he gears up to play on the biggest stage in sports in November," said John Celenza, Co-Founder of BioSteel. "His global appeal and authentic relationship with our brand and products make him the perfect addition to #TeamBioSteel."

Founded in 2009 by Celenza and NHL veteran Michael Cammalleri, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients to support the delivery of essential nutrients to aid physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com. In Germany, BioSteel is distributed by Alpha Trading Solutions, and consumers can order products on www.biosteeleurope.shop.

About BioSteel

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration™. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners, and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

Disclaimer

Canopy Growth Corp. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 13:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
