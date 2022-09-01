Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
4.860 CAD   +1.04%
09:31aCANOPY GROWTH : BioSteel Celebrates Toronto Blue Jays Sponsorship with Launch of New Limited-Edition Flavour
PU
08/29TSX steadies after selloff, helped by energy stocks
RE
08/25TSX hits near one-week high on healthcare, energy stocks boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canopy Growth : BioSteel Celebrates Toronto Blue Jays Sponsorship with Launch of New Limited-Edition Flavour

09/01/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Releases

BioSteel Celebrates Toronto Blue Jays Sponsorship with Launch of New Limited-Edition Flavour

Sep. 1, 2022ByCommunications

Hydration leader launches Blue Jays Blue Cherry sports drink in stores across Atlantic Canada and Quebec

TORONTO - Today, BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") announced the release of Blue Cherry, a new limited-edition sports drink that celebrates the brand's partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays. The new ready-to-drink offering is co-branded with the Blue Jays logo and will be available at Sobeys banner stores, including Needs, Boni-Soir, Voisin, and IGA Quebec, across Atlantic Canada and Quebec now through the end of the season.

As a sponsor of the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2022 season, BioSteel is the exclusive sports drink product in the Blue Jays home and away dugouts and bullpens, and fans have been enjoying celebratory BioSteel cooler dumps, affectionally known as #BioSteelBaths, all season. The brand is also prominently featured throughout Rogers Centre via digital concourse signage and sampling events.

The new Blue Cherry flavour will also be supported by Blue Jays' All-Star pitcher Alek Manoah, who signed on as an official #TeamBioSteel athlete earlier this summer, joining an elite roster of athletes supporting their game with the brand's lineup of premium hydration products.

"We're thrilled to have the Blue Jays as our first official professional baseball partner and to offer fans a limited-edition flavour that's the exact same product they see in the dugouts," said John Celenza, Co-Founder of BioSteel. "This partnership builds on the continued growth of our brand throughout North America with some of the most iconic teams in sports, and we're proud to offer both the athletes and the community a zero-sugar solution to their daily hydration routines."

"We have seen our Blue Jays players benefitting from BioSteel sports drinks all season and are now excited to elevate our partnership with the debut of the limited-edition Blue Cherry flavour featuring our team logo," said Mark Ditmars, Vice President of Partnerships for the Toronto Blue Jays. "As the team makes its final playoff push, we look forward to the continued support of the brand's zero-sugar hydration products."

Founded in 2009 by Celenza and business partner and NHL veteran Michael Cammalleri, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency, and delivering essential nutrients to support physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 500ml Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available across North America and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

ABOUT BIOSTEEL

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration™. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners, and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

For More Information:

Rachel Spraker

Senior Manager, Brand Communications

rachel.spraker@canopygrowth.com

Disclaimer

Canopy Growth Corp. published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 13:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
09:31aCANOPY GROWTH : BioSteel Celebrates Toronto Blue Jays Sponsorship with Launch of New Limit..
PU
08/29TSX steadies after selloff, helped by energy stocks
RE
08/25TSX hits near one-week high on healthcare, energy stocks boost
RE
08/23Canopy Growth, Cointreau settle lawsuit over Quatreau beverage line
AQ
08/18Canada Stocks Lose a Third of Gains Over Last Hour, But Index Closes Up More Than 80 Pt..
MT
08/17Canopy growth to hold virtual annual general & special meeting of shareholders
PR
08/16Canopy Growth Corporation - Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies Arrive J..
AQ
08/16Investors Warm Up to This Sector As Major Catalysts Come Into View (RLBD, CGC, TLRY, AC..
AQ
08/15Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies™ Arrive Just in Time for Fall ..
PR
08/15Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies™ Arrive Just in Time for Fall A..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 487 M 372 M 372 M
Net income 2023 -2 356 M -1 802 M -1 802 M
Net Debt 2023 345 M 264 M 264 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,87x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 333 M 1 784 M 1 784 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,50x
EV / Sales 2024 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 3 151
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,86 CAD
Average target price 5,12 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Mark A. Ware Chief Medical Officer
Jonathan Di Tosto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-55.98%1 784
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.9.13%5 187
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-29.72%3 202
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-35.96%2 189
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK-17.92%1 435
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-32.08%1 422