Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canopy Growth Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEED   CA1380351009

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

(WEED)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:06:16 2023-06-09 pm EDT
0.9000 CAD   -2.17%
12:06pCanopy Growth Corporation (cgc) Class Action Notice : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Canopy Growth Corporation
BU
06/08Canopy Growth Brief: Launching Expanded Product Portfolio For Quebec Market; Citing Exclusive Collaboration between Vert Collab and innovative Quebec-based cultivator, VASCO Cannabis Inc
MT
06/08Canopy Growth Corporation Launches Expanded Product Portfolio for the Quebec Market
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Canopy Growth Corporation

06/09/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) securities between May 31, 2022 and May 10, 2023. Canopy Growth produces, distributes, and sells a diverse range of cannabis, hemp, and consumer packaged goods products for recreational and medical use.

For more information, submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Must Restate its Financial Statements

According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 10, 2023, after the market closed, Canopy Growth announced that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and the quarters ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 should no longer be relied upon, and would need to be restated. The Company also disclosed that it “identified certain trends in the booking of sales by the [BioSteel] business unit for further review.” The Company specified that “although the BioSteel Review remains ongoing, the Company has preliminarily identified material misstatements” and that “the correction of the misstatements is expected to reduce certain revenues previously recognized.” On this news, Canopy Growth’s stock price fell $0.18, or 14.8%, to close at $1.04 per share on May 11, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Canopy Growth Corporation. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers by July 24, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Canopy Growth Corporation settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
12:06pCanopy Growth Corporation (cgc) Clas : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Dea..
BU
06/08Canopy Growth Brief: Launching Expanded Product Portfolio For Quebec..
MT
06/08Canopy Growth Corporation Launches Expanded Product Portfolio for the Quebec Market
CI
06/08Canopy growth launches expanded product portfolio for the quebec market
AQ
06/07ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Canopy Growth Corporation Investors wi..
NE
06/06Canopy Growth Investors : 7/24/2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Con..
BU
06/05Toronto market pulls back as financials drop 1%
RE
06/05Canopy Growth Investors : July 24, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action –..
BU
06/02S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index
AQ
06/02Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC; WEED) Inves..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 427 M 320 M 320 M
Net income 2023 -2 708 M -2 028 M -2 028 M
Net Debt 2023 479 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 488 M 365 M 365 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
EV / Sales 2024 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 151
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Canopy Growth Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 0,92 CAD
Average target price 3,49 CAD
Spread / Average Target 279%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Eric Klein Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Judy Hong Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relations
Judy A. Schmeling Chairman
Mark A. Ware Chief Medical Officer
Jonathan Di Tosto Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-70.70%365
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-11.65%6 219
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.25.31%4 619
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD40.89%3 185
TIANJIN CHASE SUN PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD1.58%2 438
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK0.00%1 526
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer