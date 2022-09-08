Log in
Canopy Growth : Ja'Marr Chase Signs with BioSteel, Expanding the Brand's Elite Athlete Roster

09/08/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
Press Releases

Ja'Marr Chase Signs with BioSteel, Expanding the Brand's Elite Athlete Roster

Sep. 8, 2022ByCommunications

Top offensive rookie joins #TeamBioSteel athletes who prioritize Clean. Healthy. Hydration.

New York, NY - September 8, 2022 - BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") today announced the latest addition to #TeamBioSteel with the signing of Ja'Marr Chase, one of the league's top wide receivers. Chase is an authentic fan of BioSteel and believes in the importance of clean hydration, both at home and when he is out on the field. He will be promoting BioSteel through social media, trade marketing, events, including in the Cincinnati area, and more.

Chase joins fellow football stars and #TeamBioSteel athletes Patrick Mahomes, Ezekiel Elliott and Jalen Ramsey in supporting their game with the zero-sugar hydration leader and in elevating the brand's mission of delivering premium hydration to athletes, fans and sports communities around the world.

"Staying healthy and hydrated is key to ensuring this season is even better than the last, and BioSteel products are an essential part of my hydration routine, especially on game day," said Chase. "Heading into my second season, I'm excited to officially join #TeamBioSteel and introduce my community to their zero-sugar products."

"Ja'Marr had a remarkable rookie year, and the fact that he hydrates with BioSteel and is always looking to take his game to the next level makes him a strong, authentic partner for us," said John Celenza, Co-Founder of BioSteel. "We're thrilled to welcome him to #TeamBioSteel as we continue to grow our elite athlete roster and introduce new fans and communities to our lineup of hydration products."

Founded in 2009 by Celenza and business partner and NHL veteran Michael Cammalleri, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency, and delivering essential nutrients to support physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available across North America and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

About BioSteel:

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration™. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners, and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

Press Contact
Rachel Spraker
Senior Manager, Brand Communications
rachel.spraker@canopygrowth.com

Disclaimer

Canopy Growth Corp. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 20:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
